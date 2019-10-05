THINGS TO DO
CONCERTS
• The Butler County Symphony Orchestra opens its 2019-20 season at 7:30 p.m. today at Butler Intermediate High School, 551 Fairground Hill Road, Butler. “Folklore and Fairy Tales” features the “Sleeping Beauty Suite” of Tchaikovsky, “The Cinderella Suite” of Prokofiev, and more.
Info: Visit butlersymphony.org
• Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents the Dave Wickerham Benefit with the Lincoln Hall’s Wurlitzer Theatre Organ at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Hall, Foxburg. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for ARCA members; and $5 for students.
Info: Visit www.alleghenyriverstone.org or call 724-659-3153.
FESTIVAL
• The Olde Town Grove City Grove Fest will be held from noon to 5 p.m. today along South Broad Street. The event is held in conjunction with Grove City College homecoming festivities and kicks off after the homecoming parade, which starts at 11 a.m.
Grove Fest includes music, chalk artists, children’s activities, food, vendors, and more. The Guthrie Theatre is holding a talent show with check-in starting at 7 a.m. For more info about Grove Fest, call the Olde Town Grove City office at 724-458-0301, visit www.oldetowngrovecity.com or check out “Olde Town Grove City” on Facebook.
Also, the annual community yard sale will be set up from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Grove City Memorial Park.
FUNDRAISER
• Several fundraisers are being held for Adam Gregory of Sandy Lake and his family, which includes his wife and their 18-month-old daughter. Adam, who worked as a part-time mail carrier, is living with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome – type IV vascular. He was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh hospital on Aug. 11 after suffering an aneurysm, and he has since had four surgeries.
Sudden aggressiveness of the condition has prevented further treatments. Adam will remain at home under hospice care to spend time with his family. Accounts through GoFundMe and PayPal have been set up to help with expenses related to his care.
A ham dinner will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Polk Firehall, 710 Main St., Polk. The family is also selling Daffin’s candy bars, raffle tickets, and T-shirts.
Info: Call 814-437-5380.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Slippery Rock Community Library hosts these programs and events:
» The Books and Brews group meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month.
» Story time is held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the library, and Thursday at the Harrisville borough building.
» Digital skills workshops on various topics are held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.
Slippery Rock Community Library is located at 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock. New expanded hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Grove City Writers’ Group for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Check in with the front desk for a copy of this month’s writing prompt.
» The Make a Difference Knitting and Crochet Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This casual group is open to everyone. Guest speaker is Lizette Olsen, executive director of Mercer County AWARE, which serves victims of domestic and sexual violence. The group has donated items to AWARE and ot her nonprofits.
» The Junior Writers’ Club for grades four through six meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. All materials are provided. Bring notebooks.
» The Brown Bag Book Club for grades three through six meets at 5:30 p.m. Friday. This month’s book is “Masterminds” by Gordon Korman.
Bring supper and be ready to discuss the book. Contact Miss Heather for a copy.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» Children ages 8 to 11 are welcome to decorate cupcakes at 9 a.m. today at the Sandy Lake borough building.
A cider and cupcake bake sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the lot near the library; proceeds benefit the library.
» The Fall Book Club meets at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens.
Sandy Lindsey will lead this first monthly book club meeting. All are welcome.
» A Monthly fundraiser. “Soup-er Sunday Sales,” will be held the first Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic building on Main Street in Sandy Lake. Quarts of homemade soup will be sold plus desserts.
Quarts of soup are $6.50, which includes bread or rolls.
Pre-order soup by visiting the library, 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, during regular hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Lakeview Area Public Library is at 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake.
It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook. Call the library to register for events and programs.
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» Come to the library at 11 a.m. Friday to learn more about the new computer system for patron accounts. Call the library to register.
» Tickets are on sale for the basket raffle that is part of the annual wine trail fundraiser.
Tickets are one for $3, or five for $10.
The winners will be drawn on Nov. 5.
» The Friends of the Library hosts the fifth annual Wander a Wine Trail from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2.
There will be wine and cider samples, food, music, and a basket raffle.
» Free professional math tutoring for junior and senior high school students will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Register by the Thursday before each session.
Students must have their own library card. If a student registers and does not show up, the account will be charged $5 to offset the cost of tutoring.
» Preschool Storytime is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays.
There are theme-based stories and crafts followed by an hour of free play with fun and educational toys.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will be closed on the Fourth of July.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
PROGRAMS
• The Mercer County Historical Society hosts its Civil War Roundtable on Tuesday at 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
James Carnes will give a presentation about Edward Porter Alexander, a military engineer, railroad executive, planter and author who served in the U.S. Army and in the Confederate Army.
The program is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program runs from 7 to 9 p.m.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit www.mchspa.org
• 3MJC: The Moraine, McConnells Mill, and Jennings Commission meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township.
Author and podcast host Tony Lavorgne, an expert on western Pennsylvania legends, will discuss ghosts, Bigfoot sightings, and other local legends and folklore.
