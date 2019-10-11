THINGS TO DO
CONCERTS
• Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither performs at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Packard Music Hall, 1793 Mahoning Ave., Warren, Ohio. He’ll be joined by the Gaither Vocal Band, and they’ll be performing timeless gospel classics and new favorites.
Info and tickets: www.gaither.com, www.premierproductions.com or www.ticketmaster.com or call 330-841-2931.
• The Friendship Presbyterian Community Center, 886 New Castle Road, Slippery Rock, hosts its Second Saturday Concerts. Snacks and dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by music at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. On Oct. 12, enjoy a performance from the Rock Jazz Trio, which will play old time and gypsy jazz with some classic rock and folk covers.
FALL FUN
• Fair Haven Farms, 206 Lee Road, Springfield Township, has opened for the season with a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay rides, family fun center, and more.
Fun center admission will be free for military and first responders Oct. 11 to 13 with ID, plus $1 off for each accompanying family. Enjoy pumpkin painting and free popcorn Oct. 18 to 20; and a costume contest and parade the weekend of Oct. 25. Info: Call 412-848-3501 or visit www.fairhavenfarms.net
• Grove City’s annual Halloween parade will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Check-in and lineup starts at 6 p.m. on Blair Street next to Saxony House. All entries must register before 4 p.m. Oct. 22 by visiting the Grove City Community Library during regular hours. Prizes will be awarded to individuals and groups.
FARM MARKETS
• The Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market is held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October at the Joseph D. Monteleone Youth Festival Park on South Broad Street in downtown Grove City.
• The Slippery Rock Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October at Gateway Park in downtown Slippery Rock.
BAND FESTIVALS
• The Wolverine Marching Band will host the Grove City College Marching Band Festival at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Robert E. Thorn Field on campus. Six high school bands, 750 musicians and their band directors will showcase their music and moves.
Each band is allotted 20 minutes on the field to warm up and perform and a panel of judges will provide constructive criticism. The event is free and open to the public. Gates open at 5:45 p.m.
Participating high schools include West Middlesex, Sharpsville, Grove City, Slippery Rock, Penn Hills. and Pine Richland. The Wolverine Marching Band will also perform.
Concessions will be available. Spectators are asked to park at Carnegie Alumni Center, Rathburn Hall or the Physical Learning Center parking lots. There will be limited handicapped parking available in the Field House lot and a handicapped drop-off location in the loop by Carnegie.
Info: Visit www.gcc.edu/musi
FUNDRAISERS
• The second annual Super Bowl Rematch will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20, at Grove City Masonic Lodge 603, 1340 W. Main St. Proceeds benefit Adventures in Training with a Purpose, which is partnering with the Grove City YMCA to offer several programs for veterans and other community members.
VIP tickets are $500 for two guests; that includes an autographed game day T-shirt, open bar, food, and a private auction. The VIP breakfast will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. General admission tickets are $55, and entry starts at 11 a.m.
The event will be hosted by Jon Kolb, four-time Super Bowl champion and director of physical training for ATP. Kolb and some of his former Pittsburgh Steelers teammates will be sharing a behind-the-scenes look at Super Bowl X – the 1976 game where the Steelers beat the Dallas Cowboys 21 to 17.
For more information about Adventures in Training with a Purpose or to buy tickets for the Super Bowl Rematch, call 724-433-9009 or visit www.adventurestraining.org
For more details about the fundraiser, including how to donate auction items, call Ray Abplanalp at 724-866-3457.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Monday Night Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14. This month’s book is “Saving CeeCee Honeycutt” by Beth Hoffman. Copies are available at the front desk.
» The Mystery Lovers’ Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15. This month’s book is “A Simple Murder” by Eleanor Kuhns. Copies are available at the front desk.
» Miss Heather’s Charm School for young ladies in grades six through eight meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
» The eighth-annual Star Wars Invasion will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Starkiller Garrison of Darth Vader’s 5-1st Legion will be visiting and will be available for photos and interactions with attendees.
Children and adults are encouraged to dress as their favorite “Star Wars” character. Miss Heather’s Mos Isley Cantina of Snacks will be open.
» The American Girl Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays Oct. 16, Nov. 13, and Dec. 18. Girls in grades one through five are invited to enjoy activities, crafts, food, history and more. Bring a doll of your choice. There will be 15 minutes of free play at the end of the meeting.
Meet Julie Albright this month; and Kaya in November. In December, enjoy American Girl Christmas traditions.
MEETINGS
• The YMCA of Franklin and Grove City will hold its annual membership meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Allegheny Grille, 40 Main St., Foxburg. Members of either branch are encouraged to attend. To make a reservation, call 724-458-9781 or email bbess@grovecityymca.org by Tuesday, Oct, 15.
OPEN HOUSE
• The historic McClintock-Steele-Waitz House, also known as the Coal Oil Johnny House, located at 167 Old Bankson Road at the south end of Oil Creek State Park at Rynd Farm in Oil City, will be open for free guided on certain days.
The next open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, with historic re-enactors. Info: Call 814-677-3152, ext. 116, or email or jburden@oilregion.org
OUTDOORS
• Families are invited to become “nature detectives” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township. Unravel the mystery of what things in nature move through the air why. This is open to ages six and older; children must be accompanied by an adult. Dress for the outdoors. Register by Friday, Oct. 11, by visiting events.dcnr.pa.gov/or by calling 724-794-6011.
• The Shenango River Watchers’ 2019 Fall Paddle Fest will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Pymatuning State Park. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. Cost is $15 per paddler. After your float, enjoy a picnic lunch with your fellow paddlers and live music.
Info: shenangoriverwatchers.org
SPECIAL EVENTS
• East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City City, hosts free Open Door Community Dinners from 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Dinners will not be held when special church events are scheduled. The next dinner is today, Oct. 9.
The entrance is on Poplar Street, and the handicap entrance is off the alley on the other side of the hall. A free-will offering will be accepted.
• Grove City College hosts the BEST Robotics competition this weekend, giving student teams from a dozen schools the chance to show off their problem-solving abilities and engineering skills. The competition is designed to highlight science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM, education.
The teams will give marketing presentation at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in the IM room at the Physical Learning Center. Game day starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the arena of the center. This year’s theme is “Off the Grid.”
Winners of the Grove City College event will advance to the Denver BEST Regional Championship held on Dec. 7 and 8. Info: Visit www.gcc.edu/best
• The Department of Physics at Grove City College hosts “Wolverine Skies 2019” from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11. Telescopes will be set up on the quad between Crawford Hall and Harbison Chapel for a viewing session led by resident astronomer Dr. James Clem, professor of physics.
Physics faculty will be on hand to help the public experience and understand a variety of beautiful celestial objects – including the moons of Jupiter, the rings of Saturn, the Andromeda Galaxy, the Ring Nebula and more – that are visible in the autumn sky.
Attendees will be able to see live-streamed images from the college’s robotic observatory located near Edinboro. This event is free and open to the public. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Cloudy or rainy weather will postpone the event.
Info: Vwww.facebook.com/GCphysics
• Slippery Rock University celebrates homecoming with events and festivities Friday, Oct. 11, through Sunday, Oct. 13. The schedule includes campus tours, dinners, Media Hall of Fame ceremony, pep rally, parade, sporting events, and more. Info: Visit rockalumnievents.com/homecoming.html
STAGE AND THEATER
• Clarion University Theatre presents “Buried Child” Oct. 9 to 13 in Marwick-Boyd Little Theatre. The American Gothic masterwork tells the story of a rural family and their prodigal son, Vince, who has finally returned home after a six-year absence, with girlfriend Shelly in tow. He arrives to find that no one in his family recognizes him.
Performances begin at 8 p.m. Oct. 9 to 12, and at 2 p.m. Oct. 13. Tickets are available through ClarionUniversityTickets.com and through the box office at 814-393-2787. Tickets will also be available at the door half an hour before each performance. “Buried Child” is not recommended for anyone under 16.
