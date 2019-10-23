THINGS TO DO
FUNDRAISERS
• Amity Church, one mile west of Old Route 8 on Scrubgrass Road at Wesley, hosts its 38th annual Bake and Basement Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. There will be hot food and baked goods plus a variety of clothes, crafts, furniture, and more. Bring a container to buy homemade vegetable beef soup.
• Center Church, 333 Center Church Road, Pine Township, hosts a rummage and bake sale and luncheon from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
HOLIDAY EVENT
• Grove City Premium Outlets hosts a Halloween event from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. Kids ages 12 and under are invited to trick-or-treat at the mall in costume; participating stores will have pumpkin decal in their window. The mall requests that children refrain from bringing toy weapons.
The Springfield Township Volunteer Fire Department will be passing out treats and offering kids a chance to see, touch and explore one of their fire trucks.
Info: Visit www.premiumoutlets.com/outlet/grove-city
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Slippery Rock Community Library hosts its fall book sale 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Slippery Rock Township municipal building, 155 Branchton Road. The library will also sell raffle tickets for a Steelers game and a Pittsburgh sports basket; the drawing will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Cooking the Books for ages 18 and up meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday. This month’s book is “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” by Julia Child. Select a recipe from the book to make and share with the group; free photocopies are available. Enjoy French cuisine while watching the film “Julie & Julia.”
» The Sci-Fi Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday. This month’s book is “Neverwhere” by Neil Gaiman. Copies are available at the front desk.
» Pub Trivia Night for ages 21 and up is 6 p.m. Oct. 31, when the group will be celebrating Halloween. Bring a snack to share, and BYOB. Lightning round is “freaky facts and horror movies.”
» The Kids’ Cooking Club for grades three through six meets at 6 p.m. Nov. 1 and Dec. 6. Learn how to make different snacks, decorate baked goods, and learn basic kitchen rules. Bring an apron.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will close early at 5 p.m. on Friday.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
OUTDOORS
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, hosts “A Bump in the Night” at 7 p.m. Sunday. Come and listen to nocturnal noises and learn about what makes the nighttime sounds. There will be a brief indoor presentation followed by an outdoor walk. Dress for the weather.
PROGRAM
• Catholic speaker Dave VanVickle will present “The Catholic Truth About Angels, Demons, Ghosts, Exorcisms and Hauntings” at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, in the Wallace Memorial Chapel on Westminster College’s campus in New Wilmington.
VanVickle, who has spent years assisting priests with their ministries of exorcism and deliverance, will give a well-balanced, highly evangelistic and engaging presentation that highlights modern culture’s fascination with paranormal activity. He will answer attendees’ questions about angels, demons, ghosts, hauntings and exorcisms.
VanVickle serves as the director of evangelization at the St. Bonaventure Parish in Glenshaw, and is the young adult coordinator of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal National Service Committee. This event is free and open to the public.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• All Good Things Thrift Shoppe along with Grove City Masonic Lodge 610 host the second annual Touch a Truck from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Grove City Memorial Park. Attendees can check out fire trucks, ambulances, constructions vehicles, and more. Ten local volunteer fire departments will be recognized for their work with each group receiving a $1,000 donation from All Good Things.
• Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City hosts its annual Tower Train Display on these dates: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 2, along with a fair trade sale; 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16; 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4; noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 as part of Olde Town Christmas; and 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14.
STAGE AND THEATER
• Hopewell Theatre, 702 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, hosts “Evita” Friday through Sunday, and Nov. 1 to 3.
Info and tickets: Visit hopewelltheatre.org or call 330-746-5455.
