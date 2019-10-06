THINGS TO DO
CONCERTS
• Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake Grove City Road, Sandy Lake, hosts Music by the Lake at 6 p.m. the first Saturday of the month in the Family Life Center. There will be gospel, country and contemporary music. Admission is free. On Oct. 5, enjoy performances by John and Mary Yeakel, Dunkin Lane and Friends, Nancy Muse, Mike Burkhardt, and Jim Hanna. Info: Call Jim Hanna at 814-673-4371 or Harold Surrena at 724-636-1549.
• The Friendship Presbyterian Community Center, 886 New Castle Road, Slippery Rock, hosts its Second Saturday Concerts. Snacks and dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by music at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
FALL FUN
• The Mercer County Conservation District and Munnell Run Farm Foundation Inc. are hosting a Fall Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Munnell Run Farm, Coolspring Township. There will be educational programs, and event proceeds will benefit a pavilion and expanded education center.
Individuals, churches, groups, clubs, and businesses that would like to display their special talents, products, or demonstrations can email jrichael@mcc.co.mercer.pa.us or call 724-662-2242 for more information about participating or signing up as a sponsor.
• Fair Haven Farms, 206 Lee Road, Springfield Township, has opened for the season with a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay rides, family fun center, and more. Well-behaved dogs are welcome Oct. 4 to 6, with a portion of admission fees going to Grove City Area Pet Rescue.
Fun center admission will be free for military and first responders Oct. 11 to 13 with ID, plus $1 off for each accompanying family. Enjoy pumpkin painting and free popcorn Oct. 18 to 20; and a costume contest and parade the weekend of Oct. 25.
Info: Call 412-848-3501 or visit www.fairhavenfarms.net
MEETINGS
• The “ole” Bashline Hospital Alumni Breakfast Group meets at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at Eat’n Park, 1911 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Springfield Township. All alumni and hospital friends are invited.
Please RSVP by Sunday, Oct. 6, by emailing dnl.bash@gmail.com or calling 724-992-1054.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Mercer County Career Center, 776 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township, is hosting a reception at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, to celebrate 50 years of practical nursing education in Mercer County. Instructors and community members who have been a part of practical nursing education in the county are invited.
Attendees are asked to email pnalumni@mercerccc.org and share where they are now and how their educational experiences have helped them achieve their career goals.
Those with memorabilia they’d like to display can contact Mary Jane Peters at 724-662-3000, ext. 1540.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.