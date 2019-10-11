THINGS TO DO
BINGO
• Grove City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 220 hosts Super Bingo on Sunday, Oct. 20, at the legion, 1946 Mercer Grove City Road, Pine Township. Doors open at noon; early bird starts at 2:30 p.m.; bingo starts at 3 p.m. Jackpot is $1,000. Tickets are $35, which includes multiple games. The kitchen will be open; no outside food allowed.
Tickets can be purchased from any auxiliary or legion member, or by calling 724-748-6768.
FUNDRAISERS
• The Volant Lions are hosting a ham dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Leesburg Presbyterian Church, which is at U.S. Route 19 and state Route 208 in Springfield Township. The meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, bread and butter, coffee, tea, cold drinks, and dessert. Adults are $9, and kids under 12 are $4.
• The Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce hosts “Taste of the Holidays” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Mercer County Career Center, 776 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township. Enjoy an evening of food, fun, and vendors. Tickets are $20 each; two for $30; or $100 for a table of eight. Tickets can be purchased at the chamber office, Shannon’s Kandy Kitchen, IXL or Citizens Bank, or from any chamber member.
Info: Call 724-662-4185.
• The original Grange Chicken Dinner will be held from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Brenneman Farm, 967 Hamburg Road, Fredonia. Meal includes grilled barbecue chicken, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, vegetable, potato salad, fruit, pies, and ice cream. The cost is by donation.
There will also be a bake sale with items made by Amish ladies. An auction starts at 6:30 p.m. Proceeds benefit medical bills for Rufus and Fannie Hostetler; Mrs. Hostetler had a double hip replacement.
Info: Call 724-475-3717.
• Barkeyville United Methodist Church holds a dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. The meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes, peas, coleslaw, dessert, and beverage. Cost is by donation.
• The 68th annual Irwin Presbyterian Church Buckwheat and Pancake Supper will held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the church, 6353 Georgetown Road, Stoneboro. Adults are $8; ages 6 to 10 are $4; and 5 and under are free.
Info: Call 814-786-7305 before Oct. 19, or 814-786-8222 on Oct. 19.
• Harrisville American Legion Post 852 is raffling tickets to Steelers’ home games. There are two tickets for each game in section 120, row K, seats 10 and 11, for the Browns game on Dec. 1, and the Bills game on Dec. 15.
Tickets are $20 each. Stop at the Legion during regular hours to buy tickets, which will be drawn on Nov. 22. Info: Call 724-735-4413.
• Harrisville American Legion Auxiliary is hosting its annual soup supper at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, while supplies last.
Cost is $6 a quart, or $6 to eat in; that includes two bowls of soup and dessert. Proceeds benefit Feed My Sheep Food Cupboard in Slippery Rock.
Pre-orders are being taken until Wednesday, Oct. 16, by calling Etta Miller at 814-786-7141.
OUTDOORS
• The Mercer County Conservation District hosts “Things That Go Bump in the Night” family hike from 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Munnell Run Farm, Coolspring Township. Hike through the fields and forest, then enjoy a bonfire and snacks. Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Cost is $5 per adult, or $10 per group or family.
Register by Tuesday, Oct. 15, by calling 724-662-2242.
PROGRAM
• The Mercer County Historical Society hosts its History in the Making Roundtable on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer. David James will talk about how African Americans were involved with D-Day during World War II, a time when the American Army was segregated.
This is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program starts at 7 p.m.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit www.mchspa.org
STAGE AND THEATER
• Slippery Rock University Theatre presents “Medea in Methland” at 7:30 p.m. tonight, Oct. 12, and Oct. 15 to 17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in the University Union Multipurpose Room.
Written by David Skeele, SRU professor of theater, “Medea in Methland” is inspired by the Greek tragedy, “Medea,” by Euripides in 431 B.C. Skeele’s update is a story of betrayal and revenge, set in an isolated holler in contemporary Appalachia, where meth lord Jason rules with an iron fist. When he tries to exile his wife, Medea, and replace her with the daughter of a mafia don, he ignites a vengeful fury that threatens the destruction of his entire world.
Skeele said that the production is a hybrid of a concert and play with a live band built into the performance. Musicians taking part in the performances are members of the western Pennsylvanian bluegrass band, Well Strung, known for its “traditional yet progressive bluegrass music.”
This performance is recommended for mature audiences only. Tickets are $14 for general admission, and $12 for SRU students. Admission is $12 for tonight’s show for all attendees.
Info and tickets: Call 724-738-4926, visit sru.universitytickets.com or visit the union box office one hour before showtime.
• Clarion University Theatre presents “Buried Child” through Oct. 13 in Marwick-Boyd Little Theatre. The American Gothic masterwork tells the story of a rural family and their prodigal son, Vince, who has finally returned home after a six-year absence, with girlfriend Shelly in tow. He arrives to find that no one in his family recognizes him.
Playwright Sam Shepard exhibits his skill in weaving humor through the darkness in this production directed by Rob Bullington, assistant professor of theater; Ally Gillen of Haverford is assistant director.
Performances begin at 8 p.m. today, Oct. 12, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. Tickets are available through ClarionUniversityTickets.com and through the box office at 814-393-2787. Tickets will also be available at the door half an hour before the start of each performance. Full of dark themes and adult situations, “Buried Child” is not recommended for anyone under 16.
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Aiding with Aging, a new support group for families caring for adults with intellectual disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Diversified Family Services, 5454 E. State St., Hermitage. Use the rear entrance; parking is available in the back and side of the building. Wheelchair entry is available.
PA Family Network will present information on “creating a good life.” Guest speakers are Paulette Testani and Chriss Gaus. The goal of this group is to create a supportive network of resources for caregivers, and to provide a sense of community.
Info: Call Jan at 724-813-2413 or Bill at 724-301-7584. Reservations are appreciated by emailing puhakio@hotmail.com
