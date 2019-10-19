THINGS TO DO
BINGO
• Grove City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 220 hosts Super Bingo on Sunday at the legion, 1946 Mercer Grove City Road, Pine Township. Doors open at noon; early bird starts at 2:30 p.m.; bingo starts at 3 p.m. Jackpot is $1,000. Tickets are $35, which include multiple games. The kitchen will be open; no outside food allowed. Tickets can be purchased from any auxiliary or legion member, or by calling 724-748-6768.
• Harrisville American Legion Auxiliary Post 852 is teaming up with the Sons of the American Legion to host bingo at the American Legion on the third Monday of each month. Doors open at 6 p.m., early bird special is 6:30 p.m., and regular bingo is 7 p.m. It is open to the general public. This is a non-smoking venue.
CLASSES
• Join Munnell Run Farm and guest artisan Brandon Cowie, owner of Outland Studios, for a series of painting workshops held in the education building at the farm, 753 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township. Classes are set for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28, and Nov. 14.
Cost is $30 per class; visit munnellrunfarm.org to see examples. All materials are provided. Register by the Friday before each class by calling 724-662-2242.
FUNDRAISERS
• The 68th annual Irwin Presbyterian Church Buckwheat and Pancake Supper will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the church, 6353 Georgetown Road, Stoneboro. Adults are $8; ages 6 to 10 are $4; and 5 and under are free.
Info: Call 814-786-7305 before Oct. 19, or 814-786-8222 on Oct. 19.
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, hosts a braised steak dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Adults are $10 and children are $5.
Info: Call 724-475-2186.
• A bingo night fundraiser for the Lakeview Baseball Boosters will be held on Nov. 2 at the Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., bingo starts at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $35 in advance, or $40 at the door. There will also be a basket auction, 50/50, food, and $1,000 jackpot before midnight. Bingo players must be at least 18.
Checks made payable to “Lakeview Baseball Boosters” can be mailed to P.O. Box 96, Sandy Lake, PA 16145. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with check if you’d like a ticket mailed to you.
Info: Email autumn551@hotmail.com or srxhoss3@gmail.com
LIBRARY EVENT
• The Lakeview Area Public Library is sponsoring a free monthly workshop, “Creative Cards,” from 2 to 3 p.m. every fourth Wednesday. Janet Ebbert welcomes beginner or experienced crafters to learn how to create greeting cards. Preregistration is required.
SEMINAR
• A seminar on human trafficking will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at Transformation Church, 1605 S. Center St. Extension, Grove City.
Learn what human trafficking is, where it is, who it affects, how to recognize it, and what to do about it.
Local experts will be attendance.
Info: Email Stacia Mason at stacia.lav21@gmail.com
SPECIAL EVENT
• East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City City, hosts free Open Door Community Dinners from 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Dinners will not be held when special church events are scheduled. The next dinner is set for Wednesday.
The entrance is on Poplar Street, and the handicap entrance is off the alley on the other side of the hall. A free-will offering will be accepted.
