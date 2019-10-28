THINGS TO DO
ART
• A new exhibition of photography by Eric Kunsman has opened at Arts & Education at the Hoyt, New Castle. Titled “Thou art… Will Give” after an inscription on a prison wall, the collection captures the history of the Eastern State Penitentiary.
Kunsman visited the prison and looked through the warden’s logbooks, which contain details about prisoners’ families, whether they could read or write, and whether they felt guilty about their crimes and were penitent. Kunsman’s photograph’s span about 12 years’ worth of visits to the prison.
The exhibit will remain on display through Oct. 31. Admission is free. Standard gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Info: Call 724-652-2882 or visit www.hoytartcenter.org
CONCERTS
• The Greenville Symphony Orchestra opens its 91st season at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the William A. Passavant Center at Thiel College, 75 College Ave., Greenville, with the “Halloween Symphonic Spooktacular” directed by Michael Gelfand.
Admission is free for students and children.
Info and tickets: Visit www.thegreenvillesymphony.org
• Westminster College’s Office of Faith and Spirituality will begin the Fall 2019 Spiritual Emphasis Westminster series with Bakithi Kumalo and The South African All-Stars at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the Wallace Memorial Chapel.
A Grammy Award winning bassist, Kumalo is also a singer, songwriter, speaker and empowerment facilitator. He uses his work to advocate for South African heritage and cultural awareness.
The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Diane Gabriel in the Office of Faith and Spirituality at 724-946-7117 or gabriedl@westminster.edu
• The Queen’s Six, a British vocal ensemble, performs at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, at the Slippery Rock University Union.
The group was established in 2008, the 450th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth I, from whom they take their name. Elizabeth I was a great patroness of the arts, and often engaged the services of musicians to write and perform for her at court.
Based at Windsor Castle, all the members of the 21st century “Queen’s Six” are also lay clerks of St. George’s Chapel whose homes lie within the castle walls. The Chapel Choir performs eight services a week, as well as at private and state occasions, often before the royal family.
Their repertoire extends far beyond the reach of the choir stalls, from austere early chant, florid Renaissance polyphony, lewd madrigals, and haunting folk songs to upbeat jazz and pop arrangements.
Tickets are $22 for adults; $20 for senior citizens; and $18 for youth. Info and tickets: Visit www.sru.edu/pas or call 724-738-2616.
FALL FUN
• This is the final weekend of this year’s fall events at Fair Haven Farms, 206 Lee Road, Springfield Township, which has a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay rides, family fun center, costume contest and parade. Info: Call 412-848-3501 or visit www.fairhavenfarms.net
PROGRAMS
• The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Isaac Eaton Camp 504, meets at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in the social hall of the Helen Black Miller Memorial Chapel next to the Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit www.mchspa.org
• Slippery Rock University’s Stone House Center for Public Humanities, in recognition of National Arts and Humanities Month, will host “Plot Device: Media and Storytelling” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at beans on broad, 141 S. Broad St., Grove City.
Three speakers who construct their narratives “through unorthodox and unique mediums” will discuss the art of storytelling: Tommy Thompson, the writer and creator of the “Dirty History” podcast; Stephanie Strasburg, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist, whose work includes the Rust Belt; and Joe Wos, a nationally recognized cartoonist, author and storyteller.
While the event is free and open to the public, donations will be accepted to fund future collaborative CPH community programming.
• Jerry Hunter, associate pastor of Greenville Alliance Church, is planning his ninth pilgrimage to the Holy Land Nov. 4 to 13. The 10-day tour of Israel will include Dr. Harry Morgan, a Bible teacher from Bradenton, Fla.
The trip costs $3,842 per person if flying from Pittsburgh, and $4,099 from Tampa.
For more info, contact Pastor Hunter at 724-301-0174 or jhunter@greenvillealliancechurch.org
VETERANS
• State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence, is hosting veterans assistance hours weekly at his Ellwood City office, 438 Line Ave. Jesse Putnam, service officer with the Lawrence County Department of Veterans Affairs, will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments can be made for a different time on Thursdays by calling the office at 724-752-2120. Veterans and their families can learn about benefits, temporary assistance, health care and more.
