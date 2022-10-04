THINGS TO DO
ART
• The Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg hosts the stained-glass exhibit of Jeffrey Calta and the trunk show of Nissa Rappaport; both are cooperative artists.
The gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 8 for “Dark Art: Leaded Glass in 2, 3 and 4 Dimensions.” The trunk show features women’s clothing and accessories and runs from 2 to 7 p.m. and includes a mimosa reception.
BLOOD DRIVES
• The American Red Cross needs healthy donors of all types. Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The next opportunity is 12:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at Hampton Inn and Suites, 4 Holiday Blvd., Springfield Township.
COMMUNITY OUTREACH
• The Mercer Area Salvation Army is accepting applications for the Bundle Up Program, which provides winter outerwear for kids under 18 and adults 65 and older.
Applicants must live in the 16137 ZIP code and must not have participated in last year’s program.
Applications are being accepted at Mercer United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 6, 13, 20 and 27. Bring a current photo ID, birth certificates for children under 18, and income information for the household.
CONCERTS
• Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents TAKE3 at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg. Their music is described as “rock star charisma with a classical twist.”
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for ARCA members and $5 for students. Info and tickets: Visit alleghenyriverstone.org or call 724-659-3153 to reserve and pay with cash or check at the door.
FAMILY FUN
• All Good Things Thrift Shoppe and Grove City Masonic Lodge 503 host Touch a Truck from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at Grove City Memorial Park. Admission is free.
• Pine Township Engine Company, 1252 S. Center St. Ext., hosts a community awareness and fire prevention and safety event from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9. There will also be food trucks.
LIBRARIES
• The Grove City Community Library, 125 W. Main St., Grove City, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Info: Call 724-458-7320 or visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook.
• Lakeview Area Public Library, 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Info: Call 724-376-4217 or visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook.
• Mercer Area Library, 110 E. Venango St., Mercer, is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-662-4233 or visit mercerarealibrary.org or “Mercer Area Library” on Facebook.
• Slippery Rock Community Library, 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock, is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com or “Slippery Rock Community Library” on Facebook.
MEETINGS
• The Democrat Women of Mercer County meets at 10 a.m. Saturday at Church of the Epiphany, 807 Liberty St. Ext., Grove City. Men are welcome, too.
OUTDOORS
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, hosts Bears! at 2 p.m. Oct. 9. Learn about our state’s largest mammal, the black bear. Info: Email jenningssp@pa.gov or call 724-794-6011.
• McConnells Mill State Park, Portersville, hosts Pennsylvania and the Ice Age at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Kildoo Picnic Pavilion. Learn about how Ice Age events created many of the features at McConnells Mill and Moraine State Park.
Ryan Stauffer, a naturalist with the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and local guide, will be presenting. There are picnic tables and benches, or bring your own chair.
• Moraine State Park, Portersville, hosts these events:
» Sunken Garden Night Critters from 7 to 9 p.m. today, Oct. 5. Explore the woods and shoreline with park staff to look for animals after dusk.
Wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather and bring a flashlight. Park by the open restroom at Pleasant Valley Public Launch near the Sunken Garden Trailhead, which is a quarter mile past the South Shore park office, 225 Pleasant Valley Road.
» Tree Identification Walk, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 6; meet at Five Points Group Tent Area. Join park naturalists Mike Shaffer and Megan Stephenson from Moraine and local forester Jessica Pierce with the Bureau of Forestry from the Clear Creek Forest District.
Participants will compete against each other for prizes. They’ll also get to see the largest tree at Moraine, a northern red oak.
