THINGS TO DO
BAKE SALES
• Amity Presbyterian Church, 4606 Scrubgrass Road, Irwin Township, hosts a bazaar, bake and basement sale from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 30.
Lunch will be sold. Take homemade vegetable soup in your own to-go container or pick up homemade pies, hot dogs, chili dogs, sloppy joes or chicken sandwiches.
• The Ladies Dorcas Society of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will sponsor its annual General Election Day Bake Sale on Nov. 2 at the church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage. Sale starts at 8 a.m. and ends when it’s sold out.
Goodies include homemade pies, cakes, cookies, haluski and stuffed cabbage. Lunch items including hot dogs, chips, macaroni salad, coffee and iced tea will be sold. Proceeds benefit the church and the society’s community projects.
FARM MARKETS• Market at the Park is held 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 28 at Grove City Memorial Park.
Info: Visit “Olde Town Grove City Farmers’ Market” on Facebook or oldetowngrovecity.com, email otgcmanager@gmail.com or call 724-458-0301.
• The Slippery Rock Farmers Market is held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays June 6 through October at Gateway Park in downtown Slippery Rock. Info: Visit “Slippery Rock Farmers Market” on Facebook or www.srfarmers.market or call 724-374-3276.
FUNDRAISERS
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, hosts a ham loaf dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. today, Oct. 27; meals are drive-through pickup only.
Donation is $10. Info: Call 724-475-2189.
HALLOWEEN
• East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City, hosts Trunk or Treat from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 30 in the parking lot next to the church.
• The Stoneboro Lions Club is sponsoring a Halloween parade at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 30 following trick or treat. It will start in front of Stoneboro Methodist Church and travel to the fire hall.
Each costumed child will receive a prize for joining the parade. Refreshments will be served at the fire hall.
MUSIC
• Slippery Rock University’s 29th annual Chad Williamson Memorial Vocal Scholarship Competition is 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at Swope Music Hall, where each student will perform twice for one of three scholarships. The event is free and open to the public.
STAGE AND THEATER
• Hopewell Theatre in Youngstown presents ”I’ll See You Before Midnight” by Peter Colley at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 30 and Nov. 5 and 6, and 2 p.m. Nov. 7.
This thriller follows young couple Jan and Greg as they rent an old farmhouse, where Jan can recover from a nervous breakdown. Tickets: Call 330-746-5455 or visit hopewelltheatre.org
