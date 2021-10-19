THINGS TO DO
BLOOD DRIVES
• The American Red Cross continues to experience an emergency blood and platelet shortage. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to give, especially in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Those who donate in October will receive an email link for a free Zaxby’s sandwich, or a $5 e-gift card for a merchant of their choice, plus a bonus $5 e-gift card.
All donors must wear face masks. Donations can still be made after the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered; be prepared to share the name of the vaccine manufacturer. Info: Visit RedCrossBlood.org/covid19
Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Opportunities include:
» 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Market St.
» 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Center Presbyterian Church, 211 Center St., Slippery Rock.
» 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at Fredonia Presbyterian Church, 24 Water St.
CONCERTS
• The Grove City College Department of Music and the Orchestra program host the 28th annual Concerto/Aria Competition at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 in Arnold Recital Hall in the Pew Fine Arts Center on campus.
This event attracts the college’s top music students to compete for the opportunity to perform with the Symphony Orchestra in February. The competition is free and open to the public. Info: Visit gcc.edu/music
• Slippery Rock University’s Department of Dance is hosting its annual Faculty and Guest Artist Concert at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the newly-renovated Miller Theater inside the Performing Arts Center.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Smith Student Center information desk, online at sru.universitytickets.com or by calling 724-738-4926.
DINNERS
• The Volant Lions host a ham dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at Leesburg Presbyterian Church on Route 19 at Route 208 in Springfield Township.
Meals are $10 and carry-out only. It includes ham, scalloped potatoes, cole slaw and iced white cake.
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, hosts a ham loaf dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27; meals are drive-through pickup only.
Donation is $10. Info: Call 724-475-2189.
FUNDRAISER
• Grove City College’s men’s lacrosse team is teaming up with the HEADstrong Foundation to support 4-year-old Lowin Willoughby of Portersville, who has been battling a brain tumor for most of her life.
The Wolverines will host NCAA Division I Cleveland State University and NCAA Division II Seton Hill University as part of the foundation’s Nick Colleluori Classic games beginning at 11 a.m. Oct. 23 at Robert E. Thorn Field on campus.
Admission is $5. All funds raised from the exhibition will benefit Lowin and her family and help cover expenses related to her treatment. To learn more about Lowin, visit “Love for Lowin” on Facebook.
HALLOWEEN
• The Lakes at Jefferson, 7271 W. Market St., Jefferson Township, hosts Trunk or Treat 6 to 7 p.m. today, Oct. 20. Decorate and your trunk and bring candy or treats to share.
• Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Trunk or Treat for Mercer-area families 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 on Courthouse Square in Mercer.
LECTURES
• Grove City College hosts David French, an acclaimed Christian commentator, for a Faith for Life Lecture at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 in Harbison Chapel.
French is an attorney, Iraq war veteran and author who currently serves as senior editor of The Dispatch, columnist for Time magazine and cohosts the “Advisory Opinions” podcast.
He is also a senior fellow at the Trinity Forum, which promotes Christian thought leadership. He’ll speak on “Wisdom in the Whirl” for the lecture series presented by the Office of Christian Formation.
The next speaker in the series will be Andy Crouch, noted author and a partner for theology and culture at Praxis, at 7 p.m. Oct. 28.
The Faith for Life Lecture series is free and open to the public. It will be livestreamed at gcc.edu/livestream
LIBRARY EVENTS
• The Grove City Community Library announces the following:
» The library is collecting houseplant clippings for a propagation exchange. Participants can drop off their clippings during the library’s regular hours. When there are enough clippings collected, the exchange will begin.
» Family Movie Night is 5:30 p.m. Oct. 22 with “Ratatouille.” Kids should wear and oversized white shirt to “dress like a chef,” and they’ll be making their own chef hats and snacks. Registration is required.
» The fourth annual Halloween Bash is 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at the library. Bring a snack to share and a donation for Grove City Area Pet Rescue.
There will be crafts, games, food, costume contest, monster bash disco party and more.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St., Grove City. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
PARKS AND RECREATION
• Maurice K. Goddard State Park, Sandy Lake, hosts “From Grain to Bread” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 23 at Pavilion 1. Visit the gristmill baker, Stan Malecki and his crew, and learn about the history of local breadmaking.
HISTORY
• The Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum hosts its Fall Speaker Series at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, when Historical society volunteers will provide a “show and tell” experience at the museum, sharing favorite exhibits and little-seen pieces.
