AGRICULTURE
• Penn State Extension hosts ”It’s a Wormy Deal” at 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Mercer County Penn State Extension Office, 463 N. Perry Highway, Coolspring Township.
Sheep and goat producers can learn how to better manage internal parasites, including information on FAMACHA, which assesses anemia levels.
Producers will demonstrate the procedure as part of the workshop. Camren Maierle, the new extension educator for Mercer County, will be in attendance.
Cost is $25. Register by Oct. 18 by calling 877-345-0691 or visiting extension.psu.edu/its-a-wormy-deal
Info: Contact Camren Maierle at 724-662-3141 or Melanie Barkley at 814-623-4800, or email: meh7@psu.edu
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
EVENTS
• The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets for the annual Eat Out for a Week Raffle, which will have four winners. The drawing will be held at noon Nov. 12, when the winners will be called.
Tickets are $5 each; five for $20; and 12 for $50. Each ticket is an entry for a chance to win seven $50 gift cards to local restaurants.
Tickets are sold at the chamber office and by its staff and board members, or call 724-458-6410 or email info@shopgrovecity.com
CLOTHING GIVEAWAYS
• The Mercer Salvation Army is accepting applications for its Winter Bundle Up Program, which is for children up to age 18 and adults 65 and older who live in the 16137 ZIP code.
Applications can be completed between 10 a.m. and noon Oct. 14 or 21 at Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler St. Recipients, parents are guardians must bring a current photo ID, birth certificates for those under 18, and household income information. Info: Call 724-893-6031.
FILM
• The Crawford County Historical Society and Crawford County Convention and Visitors Bureau will be showing ”Psycho” at 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Baldwin-Reynolds House Museum in Meadville. Rain date is Oct. 16.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair plus snacks and bevereages for this free event. Donations will be accepted. Info: Visit www.crawfordhistorical.org or call 814-724-6080.
• Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 819 Columbia Ave., Grove City, holds a weekly movie night at 7 p.m. Sundays. Refreshments will be provided.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Mercer Area Library, offers these programs and services:
» Learn how to use YouTube during a computer class at 11 a.m. Oct. 20. One-on-one computer sessions are also available. Call the library to register.
» Everyone Paints: Aurora Borealis Painting will be held on Oct. 21; stop by any time between 2 and 5 p.m. Cost is $10. This is the first in a series of spritz art painting.
» A book discussion about “44 Scotland Street” by Alexander McCall Smith will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 26. Copies of the book and audiobook are available at the library.
» Preschool Story Time is is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays followed by Preschool Free Play at 10:45 a.m. Call the library to register.
» Free math tutoring for junior and senior high school students is held at 5:30 p.m. Thursdays. This homework help group provides individualized assistance and peer collaboration.
Registration is required. Students must have their own Mercer Area Library card. There is no fee, but if a student registers and does not show up, their account is subject to a $5 fine.
Mercer Area Library is located at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org or “Mercer Area Library” on Facebook.
OUTDOORS
• Bump in the Night will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township. This family-friendly event is a hike through the woods at the Farm.
Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather. Cost is $5 per family or $10 per organization. Register by calling 724-662-2242 or visit “Mercer County Conservation District” on Facebook.
• Moraine State Park, Portersville, hosts these events:
» Fall Foliage Cruise from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15; meet beside the Owlet Gift Shop in the McDanel’s Area on the North Shore. Join the park naturalists on Preston’s Pearl cruise ship to learn about the colors of fall along Lake Arthur.
Cost is $15 for adults, $13 for seniors and $8 for children. Register by calling 724-368-9185.
» Owl Prowl is 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Meet the park naturalist at the Pleasant Valley non-motorized launch area on the South Shore to learn about local owls.
Then take a walk in search of the creatures. Bring a flashlight and face covering and dress for the weather. Register by calling 724-368-8811.
HALLOWEEN
• Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Trunk or Treat for Mercer-area families 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 on Courthouse Square in Mercer.
