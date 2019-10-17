THINGS TO DO
FALL FUN
• Fair Haven Farms, 206 Lee Road, Springfield Township, has opened for the season with a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hay rides, family fun center, and more.
Enjoy pumpkin painting and free popcorn Oct. 18 to 20; and a costume contest and parade the weekend of Oct. 25. Info: Call 412-848-3501 or visit www.fairhavenfarms.net
• New Lebanon Community Church, 4166 Mercer St., Sandy Lake, hosts a free fall festival at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. There will be face painting, Gak Shack, temporary tattoos, crafts, animal balloons, games, pumpkin carving, illusionist, fire show, and a hay ride.
• Slippery Rock University’s Old Stone House, 2865 William Flynn Highway, Slippery Rock, hosts its annual “Spooky Stories” event at 6:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. At each session, Jo Ann Dadisman, a retired educator and master storyteller, will share entertaining and spooky tales for attendees of all ages, including a variety of mysterious tales taken from Appalachian folklore.
Admission is $7 a person; ages 5 and under are free. Refreshments will be available. Info and tickets: Call 724-738-4964, or visit oldstonehousepa.org
• Olde Town Grove City Merchant Trick or Treat is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, followed by Grove City’s annual Halloween parade at 7 p.m. Check-in and lineup starts at 6 p.m. on Blair Street next to Saxony House. All entries must register before 4 p.m. Oct. 22 by visiting the Grove City Community Library during regular hours. Prizes will be awarded to individuals and groups.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Miss Heather’s Charm School for young ladies in grades six through eight meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
» Free family movie night with “Star Wars: A New Hope” will be at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18. Popcorn will be provided. Bring your own drinks.
» The eighth annual Star Wars Invasion will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. Starkiller Garrison of Darth Vader’s 5-1st Legion will be visiting and will be available for photos and interactions with attendees.
Children and adults are encouraged to dress as their favorite “Star Wars” character. Miss Heather’s Mos Isley Cantina of Snacks will be open.
» Jane Cleary of the Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum hosts “Finding your family through DNA” at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at the museum, 111 College Ave., Grove City. Learn about researching your family history. RSVP by contacting Cleary at 724-748-3044 or gcahs@zoominternet.net
» The Graphic Novel Book Club for grades four through seven meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. This month’s book is “Warriors: Into the Woods.” Activities include creating and drawing your own graphic novel.
» The Kindred Spirits Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. This month’s book is “Hurricane Season” by Lauren K. Denton. Copies are available at the front desk. Tina Bedeski leads this group, which features novels that incorporate religious and inspirational themes and Christian characters. These stories cover a range of genres, but they do not contain profanity, strong violence, or explicit sexual content.
» A free family Halloween party will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Grove City Masonic Hall, 1340 W. Main St. Bring a snack to share, and a donation for Grove City Area Pet Rescue. There will be a costume contest, prizes, dancing, and crafts.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» The Pinterest Hits Group meets at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. the group will be making a book page leaf garland. Supplies are provided by Always In Blossom.
» Join the Mercer Area Library Quilt Club along with The Gallery at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. It is free and open to everyone.
» The Mercer County Conservation District’s hosts a Munnell Run program about opossums at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. Call the library to register.
» This month’s book discussion group focuses on “Agent Zigzag” by Ben Macintyre. The group meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. Copies of the book and audiobook are available at the circulation desk.
» Tickets are on sale for the basket raffle that is part of the annual wine trail fundraiser. The winners will be drawn Nov. 5.
» The Friends of the Library hosts the fifth annual Wander a Wine Trail from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2. There will be wine and cider samples, food, music, and a basket raffle. Tickets are $30, and can be purchased at the library or at the event.
Gift basket donations are needed. Info: Visit the library or call Debbie Montabon at 412-979-9244.
» Free professional math tutoring for junior and senior high school students will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Register by the Thursday before each session. Students must have their own library card. If a students registers and does not show up, their account will be charged $5 to offset the cost of tutoring.
» Preschool Storytime is at 10 a.m. Thursdays. There are theme-based stories and crafts followed by an hour of free play with fun and educational toys.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
SPECIAL EVENTS
• “Shooting Heroin,” a Veritas Arts film, will have its red carpet premiere on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Rowland Theatre, Philipsburg. The movie was filmed in Clearfield and parts of Centre County in 2018. The fictional story is based on true events, and it focuses on the opioid epidemic destroying the heart of America.
Residents of a small town decide to take matters into their own hands to eliminate heroin from their community. “Shooting Heroin” was directed and produced by Spencer T. Folmar, a Clearfield native.
The movie will play at other theaters including the Guthrie Theatre in Grove City at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Info: Visit heroinfilm.com
