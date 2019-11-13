THINGS TO DO
ART
• An exhibition at Grove City College highlighting the art and style of underground “zines” will provide visitors a chance to make some art of their own. Running through Dec. 11 in the Gallery of Pew Fine Arts Center on campus, Zine Machine opens with a reception from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday when visitors can help create a zine on the spot.
Short for “fanzine,” a zine is a homemade book or magazine, usually celebrating a niche genre or subculture, characterized by low-tech, cut-and-paste text and graphics and often self-published with the aid of a copying machine.
The contributors will be able to take home a zine containing the page they created and the finished work will become part of the exhibition, which features zine collections and work from artists across the country.
Info: Visit www.gcc.edu/comm
CONCERTS
• The Harrisville Community Band’s fall concert is 7 p.m. Friday at the Harrisville Volunteer Fire Hall, 313 E. Mercer St.
Selections include “Pachebel’s Canon,” “Testimonials to Liberty” with narration, “A Stowaway on Santa’s Sleigh,” and more. The master of ceremonies for the evening will be Vic Karcher of Grove City. The band is directed by Jim Jaskowak, a resident of the Jackson Center area and a music educator for the Grove City Area School District.
Refreshments will be available during intermission. A free-will offering will be accepted by the band and fire department to help with expenses.
• The Fellas, a band that includes Grove City College students, will open for country blues singer and “The Voice” semifinalist Pryor Baird at 7 p.m. Friday at the Guthrie Theatre in Grove City. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by visiting www.theguthrie.org
• The Grove City College Department of Music presents its fall choral concert at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Harbison Chapel. The concert is free and open to the public.
The Concert Choir will sing Mozart’s triumphant “Coronation Mass” accompanied by Dr. Bradley Fitch, college organist. The Touring Choir will present a preview of their spring tour program with selections by Hans Leo Hassler, Kim Andre Arnesen and Moses Hogan. The Chamber Singers, a 12-voice a cappella ensemble, will sing selections by Adriano Banchieri, William Byrd and Jean Berger.
The choral ensembles are directed by Dr. Katherine Mueller, assistant professor of music and director of choral activities.
For more information, contact the Department of Music at Grove City College at 724-458-2088, or visit www.gcc.edu/music
The Concert Choir will perform again in the college’s upcoming Christmas Gala at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6, in Ketler Auditorium, and the Touring Choir sings in the annual candlelight services at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Dec. 8 in Harbison Chapel.
FUNDRAISERS
• Barkeyville United Methodist Church hosts a dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday. Cost is by donation. Meal includes chicken tetrazzini, salad, dessert, and beverage.
• A macaroni and cheese cookoff is being held to benefit the Shirley Bursey House, AWARE’s emergency housing for the Shenango Valley for individuals and families in crisis.
The fundraiser is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Armory for the Arts, 49 S. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon. Proceeds will help upgrade playground equipment. Tickets are $15 in advance for adults and can be purchased via the Facebook event page. Tickets will be sold at the door for $20. Additional plates for adults and kids are $5.
Sharon High School’s show choir groups, directed by Frank McCauley, will be performing, and there will be a basket raffle. Attendees will be voting for winners in several mac and cheese categories.
Visit the “Shirley Bursey House” Facebook page for more information about entering a recipe.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Microsoft Word 2013 Class Series for adults will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursdays Nov. 14 and 21. The first class is for beginners; the second one is intermediate; and the third is advanced.
» The American Girl Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays, today and Dec. 18. Girls in grades one through five are invited to enjoy activities, crafts, food, history and more. Bring a doll of choice. There will be 15 minutes of free play at the end of the meeting. Meet Kaya in November. In December, enjoy American Girl Christmas traditions.
» The Make a Difference Knitting and Crochet Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This casual group is open to all ages and abilities. Members are currently working on afghans, washcloths, socks and more for Mercer County AWARE and Three Rivers Hospice.
» Miss Heather’s Charm School for young ladies in grades six through eight meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
» The Brown Bag Book Club for kids in grades three through six meets at 5:30 p.m. Friday. This month’s book is “Midnight for Charlie Bone” by Jimmy Nimmo. Bring a supper and be prepared to discuss the book. Contact Miss Heather for a copy of the book.
» Girls’ Night Out for ages 21 and up is 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The theme is “bachelorettes,” and there will be a movie. Bring a snack to share, and BYOB.
» The Mystery Lovers’ Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. This month’s book is “Out Cold” by William G. Tapply. Copies are available at the front desk.
» The Graphic Novel Book Club for kids in grades four through seven meets at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 20. This month’s book is “Wings of Fire.” Members of this club also create their own graphic novel stories.
» The Kindred Spirits Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 21. This month’s book is “Anna’s Healing” by Vannetta Chapman. Copies are available at the front desk. This club is led by Tina Bedeski, and the selected books incorporate religious and inspirational themes and Christian characters into stories of various genres. The stories do not contain profanity, strong violence, or explicit sexual content.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will close at 1 p.m. Nov. 27, and it will be closed Nov. 28 and 29.
REUNION
• The Sharon Steel Girls office reunion will be held at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 23, at Toss’d Italian Bar and Grille, 3460 E. State St., Hermitage.
RSVP by calling Judy Reichert at 330-448-4589 or Cheryl Cave 724-342-1077.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City hosts its annual Tower Train Display on these dates: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday; 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4; noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 as part of Olde Town Christmas; and 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14.
• The public is invited to the dedication of a state historical marker commemorating Pandenarium from 1854 to 1930s in a ceremony hosted by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission and the Mercer County Historical Society. The event includes a reception and will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Helen Black Miller Memorial Chapel, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
Speakers include Roland Barksdale-Hall, author of “African Americans in Mercer County,” and Ruth Z. Woods, author of the booklet “History of East Lackawannock Township, Mercer County, Pennsylvania, 1900-2000.”
Arriving in November 1854 – 165 years ago this year – 63 African Americans brought their pursuit of freedom north to Pennsylvania. Settling near Indian Run in Abolitionist-built houses, formally enslaved men, women, and children pursued a new way of life for multiple generations. These former slaves were freed by and upon the death of their former master. Recent archaeological investigations combined with historical research are unearthing their stories of hard-fought freedom, collaboration, and perseverance.
STAGE AND THEATER
• Grove City High School presents its fall play, “Sense and Sensibility,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 21, 22 and 23; and 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at the high school, 511 Highland Ave., Grove City. The play will be presented in the “little” theater style, with seating on the stage for about 120 patrons per show.
The play is based on Jane Austen’s class novel that follows the Dashwood family, and the stage version was written by Kate Hamill. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance by visiting grovecity.k12.pa.us and clicking on “Sense and Sensibility tickets” on the district’s homepage.
SUPPORT GROUP
There will also be a Thanksgiving dance at the DFS drop-in center at the front of the building from 6 to 8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy music and a snack. Admission is free.
RSVP by Thursday by calling Amanda Elavsky at 724-346-2123, extension 5533.
