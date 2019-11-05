THINGS TO DO
FUNDRAISER
• Grace Harvest (Church of God of Prophecy), 2396 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township, will host a stuffed pork chop dinner from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Adults are $10, and kids 5 to 12 are $5. Meal includes stuffed pork chop, mashed potatoes, vegetable, coleslaw, drink, and dessert. For take-out and delivery orders, call 724-734-1171.
• The Olde Town Harmony Barbershop Chorus and the Friendship Presbyterian Church Second Saturday Concert series are partnering for a benefit concert for the North Butler County Feed My Sheep Food Cupboard. The Nov. 9 concert will feature Christian and patriotic music of the barbershop genre at the Friendship Presbyterian Community Center at 886 New Castle Road, Slippery Rock.
The Olde Town Harmony Barbershop Chorus from the Grove City area will perform, along with three quartets: Shades and Special K, both from New Bethlehem, and Ragged Edge, which is part of the Olde Town Harmony group.
Complimentary snacks, desserts, and beverages will be served beginning at 6:30 p.m. The concert runs from 7 to about 8:30 p.m. A free will offering will be received. Checks should be payable to Friendship Presbyterian Church.
CRAFT SHOW
• A craft sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Slippery Rock Community Park, 320 N. Main St., in the main building. There will also be a benefit raffle for the Slippery Rock Feed My Sheep food cupboard.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Slippery Rock Community Library will host these programs and events:
» The library’s book club will meet at 2 p.m. the first Thursday of the month.
» The Books and Brews group will meet at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month.
» Therapy dogs will visit the library from 11 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month for Paws to Read. The program gives children ages 5 and up a chance to read to dogs, which helps improve reading skills.
» Story time is held at 10:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the library, and 10 a.m. Thursday at the Harrisville borough building.
Slippery Rock Community Library is located at 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock. New expanded hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com
• Lakeview Area Public Library will host these events and programs:
» A Monthly fundraiser. “Soup-er Sunday Sales,” will be held the first Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic building on Main Street in Sandy Lake. Quarts of homemade soup will be sold plus desserts.
Quarts of soup are $6.50, which includes bread or rolls. Pre-order soup by visiting the library, 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, during regular hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
» The annual book sale is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, and Saturday, Nov. 9, at the Sandy Lake borough building. Donations are being accepted at the library – clean books, DVDs and CDs. Do not bring donations to the book sale.
» Preschoolers’ Story Time is 10:30 a.m. on Fridays at the library. Kids can enjoy playtime, story time with Marilyn Snyder and Gloria McQuaid, and group time.
Lakeview Area Public Library is at 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook. Call the library to register for events and programs.
MEETINGS
• The 107th annual meeting of the Mercer County Cooperative Extension Association will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Leslie N. Firth Learning Center, Home of Mercer County Cooperative Extension, Route 19, Coolspring Township. The event includes a buffet dinner, brief business meeting, Leslie N. Firth Scholarship presentation, and a speaker. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.
The featured presentation is “Dismiss the Myths of Ticks and Tick-Borne Disease” by Dr. Erika Machtinger, assistant professor of veterinary entomology, Department of Entomology, Penn State University.
The cost is $19 per person. Register online at extension.psu.edu/mercer-county-annual-dinner-and-meeting or by calling 1-877-345-0691 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays from 8 a.m.to 5 p.m.
Info: Call 724-662-3141 or email MercerExt@psu.edu
• The “ole” Bashline Hospital Alumni Breakfast Group will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Eat’n Park, 1911 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Springfield Township.
All alumni and hospital friends are invited.
Info: RSVP by Sunday evening, Nov. 10, by emailing dnl.bash@gmail.com or calling 724-992-1054.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City City, will host free Open Door Community Dinners from 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Dinners will not be held when special church events are scheduled. The next dinner is set for Nov. 6.
The entrance is on Poplar Street, and the handicap entrance is off the alley on the other side of the hall. A free-will offering will be accepted.
• Tower Presbyterian Church in Grove City will host its annual Tower Train Display on these dates: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Nov. 2, along with a fair trade sale; 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 16; 2 to 6 p.m. Dec. 4; noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 7 as part of Olde Town Christmas; and 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.