THINGS TO DO
Events
• The Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening at 12:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Local Real Estate, 109 N. Diamond St., Mercer. There will be refreshments, appetizers and promotional giveaways. RSVP by Monday, Nov. 11, by calling the chamber office at 724-662-4185.
• A Peppermint Wonderland will be held from noon to 6p.m. Dec 7 at 109 Blair St. in Grove City
Candy, cookies, music, dazzling decor, and Christmas shopping will be available at this all in one stop during the Olde Town Christmas Cookie Crawl as well.
CRAFT SHOW
• A craft sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Nov. 9, at Slippery Rock Community Park, 320 N. Main St., in the main building. There will also be a benefit raffle for the Slippery Rock Feed My Sheep food cupboard.
LECTURE
• The Center for Entrepreneurship + Innovation at Grove City College hosts its Richard G. Staley ‘62 Visionary Speaker Series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Sticht Lecture Hall on campus. Several GCC alumni who are all owner/operators of area Chick-fil-A restaurants will share their stories and insights about working for the chain in the “Nuggets of Wisdom” lecture. A question-and-answer session and reception will follow.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» The book club meets at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. This month’s book is “Carnegie’s Maid” by Marie Benedict.
» Melissa Johnson, a local educator, hosts “Stories with STEAM” for elementary school-aged children from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13. There will be a story with a connected activity that will encourage kids to build and think creatively. Parents and grandparents are welcome to observe.
» The library is partnering with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Stoneboro Lions Club and the United Way of Mercer County to provide free books for Lakeview-area children ages birth to 5 years old. Parents can visit imaginationlibrary.com to register, or they can contact the library for more details.
Lakeview Area Public Library is at 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook. Call the library to register for events and programs.
MEETING
• The “ole” Bashline Hospital Alumni Breakfast Group will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Eat’n Park, 1911 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Springfield Township.
All alumni and hospital friends are invited. RSVP by Sunday evening, Nov. 10, by emailing dnl.bash@gmail.com or calling 724-992-1054.
MUSIC
• The Tri-County Country Music Association will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the Slippery Rock Township community building, 155 Branchton Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. This month’s tureen dinner is Thanksgiving; bring your favorite casserole, salad, vegetable or dessert to share. Turkey, stuffing and gravy will be provided. Guests can buy pop, coffee and water.
Musicians and singers are welcome to come and enjoy the evening of music and dancing. Hosts are Pete Watt and Carol Young. The Shalico Family Band and guests will play oldies and country. A $5 donation will be taken at the door. Dues for 2020 are payable now, and donations for door prizes are appreciated.
This event is open to the public, handicap accessible, smoke-free, and heated.
Info: Call Pete Watt at 724-352-3836.
PROGRAM
• The Mercer County Historical Society presents a program on Ken Burns’ Civil War documentary on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the historical society, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer. Bill Philson will lead the program, which includes part of the documentary and a discussion. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program runs from 7 to 9 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org, or visit www.mchspa.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.