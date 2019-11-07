THINGS TO DO
CLASSES
• Join Munnell Run Farm and guest artisan Brandon Cowie, owner of Outland Studios, for a series of painting workshops held in the education building at the Farm, 753 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township. Classes are set for 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, and Monday, Dec. 9.
Cost is $30 per class; visit munnellrunfarm.org to see examples. All materials are provided.
Register by the Friday before each class by calling 724-662-2242.
CONCERTS
• The Grove City College Singers will present “Songs from Written Word” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, in the Arnold Recital Hall of the Pew Fine Arts Center on campus. The concert is free and open to the public.
The fall concert will feature selections based on poetic works, including Eleanor Daley’s “The Lake Isle of Innisfree,” Eric Whitacre’s “The Seal Lullaby,” and Andrea Ramsey’s “Heaven Unfolding.”
The women’s choral ensemble performs sacred and secular music of various genres under the direction of Dr. Stacy A. Paparone ‘93, professor of music, with student director and accompanist Caleb Hixon ‘21 of Mars. Info: Visit www.gcc.edu/music
ETC.
• At Grove City College, prospective students can have it their way on Made-to-Order Mondays, a personalized admissions office initiative.
High school students can tailor their campus visits to their priorities – academic, athletic or anything else that they are interested in – and get the rundown on everything they’ll need or want to know about the college.
Made-to-Order Monday sessions are set for Nov. 11, Jan. 27, Feb. 17 and March 16.
To learn more or register, contact 724-458-2100 or email the Office of Admissions at visit@gcc.edu
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• The Harmony Museum hosts its annual WeihnachtsMarkt German-style Christmas Market 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10. There’s entertainment, German food, demonstrations, children’s activities, and lots of handmade crafts. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for museum members and seniors, $3 for students, and free for children under six. Proceeds support museum operations.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Microsoft Word 2013 Class Series for adults will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursdays Nov. 7, 14 and 21. The first class is for beginners; the second one is intermediate; and the third is advanced.
» The fourth annual Christmas Marketplace will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9. Enjoy Christmas shopping with vendors selling handmade items. Homemade soup will be sold for $3 a bowl.
» The Monday Night Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 11. This month’s book is “The Book of Joy” by Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu. Copies are available at the front desk.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will close at 1 p.m. Nov. 27, and it will be closed Nov. 28 and 29.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» A computer class about online shopping will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8. Call the library to register.
» A gardening presentation about fall spices and flavors will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12.
» The Friends of the Library group is looking for new members, and they are in need of a secretary, which is a volunteer position. The group meets in April, June, September and December; the next meeting is Dec. 4.
Info: Call Lillie Miller at 724-699-4911.
» Free professional math tutoring for junior and senior high school students will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Register by the Thursday before each session. Students must have their own library card. If a students registers and does not show up, their account will be charged $5 to offset the cost of tutoring.
» Preschool Storytime is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. There are theme-based stories and crafts followed by an hour of free play with fun and educational toys.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 7, and be closed on Nov. 28. For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
SPECIAL EVENTS
• The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the 10th annual Red Carpet awards event at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Guthrie Theatre, Grove City. Five recipients will be receiving awards; the event celebrates the community and the vital role that commerce plays.
Guests will be photographed on the red carpet, and they’ll enjoy a reception until 8 p.m. with appetizers, drinks and desserts from local businesses. The awards ceremony starts at 8 p.m. inside the theater. Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased at the chamber office, 119 S. Broad St., Grove City.
The Guthrie Theatre will be receiving the Silver Spruce Award; Bashlin Industries, Best Marketing Effort of the Year; Alyssa Messett, Emerging Leader of the Year; Timothy Bonner, Business Leader of the Year; and Keystone Safari, Business of the Year.
VETERANS
• Slippery Rock University will celebrate its annual Military Appreciation Week from Nov. 11 to 15 with a veterans breakfast, ceremony, leadership activities, push-up challenge, programs, lectures, and more.
Info: Visit sru.edu
• Westminster College’s Office of Faith and Spirituality will host a Veterans Day program at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the flagpole on the Westminster campus quad. The brief program will celebrate and honor military veterans who served the United States.
The program is free and open to the public. Veterans are especially invited to attend. In the case of inclement weather, the program will be held in the Wallace Memorial Chapel.
For more information, contact Diane Gabriel in the Office of Faith and Spirituality at 724-946-7117 or gabriedl@westminster.edu
• A veteran service officer with the Disabled American Veterans organization, which typically has office hours at the VA Clinic in Butler, will now be seeing veterans at Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, 1831 Perry Highway, Springfield Township.
Starting Nov. 7, a representative will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. Veterans can get help with eligibility, filing claims, and more. No appointment is necessary, though there may be a short wait. Please bring a copy of your DD214 discharge papers.
