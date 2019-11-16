THINGS TO DO
CONCERT
• Grove City College students will perform a “Broadway Revue” at 7:30 p.m. today in Arnold Recital Hall of Pew Fine Arts Center on campus.
The theme is “Songs of Change,” and the selections represent a variety of musicals.
The show is free and open to the public.
Info: Visit www.gcc.edu/music
LECTURES
• Clarion University Sport Management will welcome Steve Murray, Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference commissioner, as guest speaker at 3 p.m. Monday at Suites on Main North theater.
Murray will provide an update on the state of the PSAC and will detail opportunities in college athletics. The talk is free and open to the public. High school athletes are encouraged to attend.
• Slippery Rock University will present “Crossing the Political Divide with Donna Brazile and Ana Navarro” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Smith Student Center Ballroom. The event is free, and tickets are not required.
Brazile and Navarro will bring their political clout, insights from the world of politics, and candid stories from behind the scenes to deliver an entertaining and practical talk about today’s hottest political topics.
Despite being from opposing parties, these pundits have joined forces to give audiences the latest in geopolitics, election forecasting and much more.
Brazile is an adjunct professor, syndicated columnist, television political commentator, vice chair of voter registration and participation at the Democratic National Committee, former interim National Chair of the DNC, and the former chair of the DNC’s Voting Rights Institute.
Navarro is a well-known Republican strategist; political analyst for CNN, CNN en Español, ABC News and Telemundo; and political contributor to ABC’s “The View.” The Miami New Times named her a “Republican power-consultant” and the Tampa Bay Times called her “a sought-after voice in Republican politics and an adviser for any presidential hopeful.”
• Dr. Gillis J. Harp, chair and professor of history at Grove City College, will discuss his latest book, “Protestants and American Conservatism: A Short History,” at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Biblical Reference Room of Henry Buhl Library on campus.
It is part of the library’s ongoing Faculty Book Talk series and is free and open to the public.
Harp’s book examines the bigger historical context of the emergence of the Religious Right from the colonial period to the very recent past.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The final session of the Microsoft Word 2013 Class Series for adults will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday. The class will cover advanced topics.
» Students and their parents are invited to an FSA workshop at 3:30 p.m. Thursday; learn more about how to pay for college.
» Pub Trivia for ages 21 and up will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday. Bring a snack to share, and BYOB. The lightning round is “all around the world.”
» A stuffed animal sleepover will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Friday. Bring a stuffed animal to the library, make a name tag, read them a bedtime story, and tuck them in for the night. Come back to the library at 9 a.m. Nov. 23, enjoy light breakfast treats, and check out photos the stuffed animal’s overnight adventure.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will close at 1 p.m. Nov. 27, and it will be closed Nov. 28 and 29.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» Join the Mercer County Conservation District at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for an educational nature presentation. Call the library to register.
» The book discussion group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday. This month’s book is “The House at the Edge of Night” by Catherine Banner. Copies of the book and audiobook are available at the circulation desk.
» The library is giving back to the community this holiday season by participating in the Salvation Army’s “Treasures for Children.” Visit the library starting Nov. 26 to take a tag from the Christmas tree located near the front door. Each tag will have information and gift suggestions for a child who needs special assistance. Unwrapped gifts should be returned to the library by Dec. 17.
» The Friends of the Library group is collecting new books for children in need this Christmas. Bring unwrapped books to the library starting Nov. 26 to place under the Christmas tree. Books will be collected until Dec. 17 and given to local charities for distribution.
» The Friends of the Library group is looking for new members, and they are in need of a secretary, which is a volunteer position. The group meets in April, June, September and December; the next meeting is Dec. 4.
Info: Call Lillie Miller at 724-699-4911.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 27, and will be closed on Nov. 28.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
MEETINGS
• A public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, Brady Township, to discuss a preliminary report about the future of Pennsylvania’s state parks.
The meeting is hosted by Jennings, Moraine State Park, and McConnells Mill State Park. Light refreshments will be served.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn recently announced the release of a preliminary report gleaned from results of an extensive two-year survey seeking public input on the future of the state parks.
In a continuing attempt to gain public feedback, parks across the state are holding public meetings.
PROGRAMS
• The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Isaac Eaton Camp 504, meets at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the social hall of the Helen Black Miller Memorial Chapel next to the Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
Info: Call 724-662-3490 or email info@mchspa.org
• The Mercer County Historical Society’s History in the Making Roundtable group meets on Tuesday at the Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer.
This month’s program is “Remember the Dead,” when they’ll be looking at firsthand remembrances of survivors from both sides of the war in Europe.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the program runs 7 to 9 p.m. It is free and open to the public.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit www.mchspa.org
• Slippery Rock University is hosting a Global Warming Town Hall at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Spotts World Culture Building auditorium. This program is free and open to the public, and it will focus on what climate change means for western Pennsylvania.
It coincides with the “24 Hours of Reality” global conversation about climate change called “Truth in Action.” Attendees will learn about impacts and future projects of climate change in the region.
SUPPORT GROUP
• Aiding with Aging, a new support group for families caring for adults with intellectual disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. Thursday at Diversified Family Services, 5454 E. State St., Hermitage. Use the rear entrance; parking is available in the back and side of the building. Wheelchair entry is available.
The goal of this group is to create a supportive network of resources for caregivers, and to provide a sense of community. This month’s meeting will focus on issues facing families and adult consumers in today’s world.
McKel Gordon, director of unlicensed services for Whole Life Services, will be the guest speaker.
Light refreshments will be served.
Info: Call Jan at 724-813-2413 or Bill at 724-301-7584. Reservations are appreciated by emailing puhakio@hotmail.com
VETERANS
• The Butler VA Health Care System is hosting a “Coffee with the Quad” event at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Abie Abraham VA Clinic, 353 N. Duffy Road, Butler. Veterans and their family members and the public are invited to have a cup of coffee and learn about VA events and services.
• Eat’n Park restaurants are offering a 10 percent discount for all active and former U.S. military personnel and their families in November. It applies to all meals on the service member’s check.
It is not valid for take-out or online order, and cannot be combined with other discounts. Proof of service if required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.