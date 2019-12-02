THINGS TO DO
CLASSES
• Join Munnell Run Farm and guest artisan Brandon Cowie, owner of Outland Studios, for a series of painting workshops that will be held in the education building at the Farm, 753 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township. The final class will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 9.
Cost is $30 per class; visit munnellrunfarm.org to see examples. All materials are provided.
Register by the Friday before each class by calling 724-662-2242.
CONCERTS
• Grove City College’s Department of Music will host its third annual Musical Theater Workshop performance at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Little Theater of the Pew Fine Arts Center. The performance is free and open to the public.
CRAFT SHOWS
• The Sugarcreek Festival of Arts and Crafts will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Nov. 30, and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 29 Shuffstall St., Franklin. Handmade items will be sold, and the kitchen will be open, serving soup and sandwiches.
This annual event is sponsored by the Rocky Grove Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.
Info: Call 814-432-4449 after 5 p.m.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Celebrate the holiday season by joining the Sisters of the Humility of Mary for their annual nativity display, an indoor Advent tradition featuring hundreds of nativity sets from around the world.
It will be set up from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays Dec. 1 and 8 at Villa Maria Community Center, 288 Villa Drive, Villa Maria, Pa. Admission and parking are free. Private group tours are available for schools, churches, and other organizations from Dec. 2 to 6 upon request.
The event will include entertainment from local musicians and choirs. The Villa Farm will sell fresh poinsettias, swags and wreaths, and The Villa Shoppe will sell fair rade items, nativities and unique Christmas gifts.
A roast beef dinner (vegetarian option available) will be held from noon to 4 p.m. on both Sundays. Dinner tickets are $15 for a large, $10 for a small, and $5 for a children’s portion. Tickets can be purchased in advance at The Villa Shoppe during regular shop hours or at the door. Takeout is available, and children 4 and under eat free. Both dinners feature Villa Farm raised products.
For more information, visit humilityofmary.org or call 724-964-8920, ext. 3348.
MEETINGS
The the next breakfast meeting of the “ole” Bashline Hospital Alumni will be Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 8 a. m. at Eat’n Park, Springfield Township.
All alumni and hospital friends are invited. RSVP to dnl.bash@gmail.com or call 724-992-1054 by Dec. 8.
This is the group’s last meeting until April 14.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» During the month of December, that library will offer 50 percent off overdue fines. Stop at the library between Dec. 2 and 31 during library hours to pay half of what you owe for your fines to be forgiven. This does not apply to fees for lost or damaged materials.
» The Christmas Holiday Book Fair will be held Dec. 2 to 7 during regular library hours.
» The Grove City Writers’ Group led by staff member Joseph Pisano meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2. Pick up this month’s holiday-themed prompt at the front desk.
» The library has been selected as a beneficiary of the Pizza Hut’s 2019 fundraiser First Book from Dec. 3 through 31. Visit a participating Pizza Hut or order online to help raise money for the library.
» The Junior Writers’ Club for kids in grades four through six meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5. All materials are provided. Remember to bring your notebooks.
» The Kids’ Cooking Club for grades three through six meets at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6. Learn how to make different snacks, decorate baked goods, and learn basic kitchen rules. Bring your own apron.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, and close early at 1 p.m. Dec. 31.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» The library is partnering with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Stoneboro Lions Club and the United Way of Mercer County to provide free books for Lakeview-area children ages birth to 5 years old. Parents can visit imaginationlibrary.com to register, or they can contact the library for more details.
» A Monthly fundraiser. “Soup-er Sunday Sales,” will be held the first Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic building on Main Street in Sandy Lake. Quarts of homemade soup will be sold plus desserts.
Quarts of soup are $6.50, which includes bread or rolls. Pre-order soup by visiting the library, 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, during regular hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
» The 5K Jingle Bell Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Oakview Elementary School in Stoneboro. Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the race begins at 10 a.m. A half-mile Kids’ Fun Run for ages 10 and younger will be held at 11 a.m.
Info and registration: Visit runsignup.com or smileymiles.com
» Preschoolers’ Story Time is 10:30 a.m. on Fridays at the library. Kids can enjoy playtime, story time with Marilyn Snyder and Gloria McQuaid, and group time.
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» December at the library is a Grinch-themed month with craft projects for all ages. From Dec. 3 to 6, make a Grinch snow globe; Dec. 10 to 13, Christmas ornaments; and Dec. 17 to 20, Christmas open house with refreshments, games and prizes.
» The Mercer Area Library Quilt Club meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, with assistance from The Gallery. This club is open to anyone
» The library is giving back to the community this holiday season by participating in the Salvation Army’s “Treasures for Children.” Visit the library to take a tag from the Christmas tree located near the front door. Each tag will have information and gift suggestions for a child who needs special assistance. Unwrapped gifts should be returned to the library by Dec. 17.
» The Friends of the Library group is collecting new books for children in need this Christmas. Bring unwrapped books to the library to place under the Christmas tree. Books will be collected until Dec. 17 and given to local charities for distribution.
» The Friends of the Library group is looking for new members, and they are in need of a secretary, which is a volunteer position. The group meets in April, June, September and December; the next meeting is Wednesday, Dec. 4. Info: Call Lillie Miller at 724-699-4911.
