THINGS TO DO
CONCERT
• The Westminster College Celebrity Series will continue its 2019-20 season with “LIVE in Central Park [Revisited] Simon & Garfunkel” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in Orr Auditorium on the Westminster College campus.
Award-winning recording artists Lee Lessack and Johnny Rodgers will take the stage to recreate the 1981 night when more than 500,000 music fans gathered in Central Park to witness the legendary reunion of folk duo Simon & Garfunkel.
Tickets: Call Georgene Gib, box office manager, at 724-946-7354 or visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity
FUNDRAISERS
• Harrisville American Legion Post 852 is raffling tickets to Steelers’ home games. There are two tickets for each game in section 120, row K, seats 10 and 11 – for the Browns game on Dec. 1, and the Bills game on Dec. 15.
Tickets are $20 each. Stop at the Legion during regular hours to buy tickets, which will be drawn on Nov. 22.
Info: Call 724-735-4413.
• Hendersonville Methodist Church, 1013 Jackson Center-Polk Road, holds its annual all-you-can-eat chili lunch and dinner from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30. Meal includes chili, bread, pie, and beverages. Adults are $8, and kids 10 and under are $4. Fill a quart for $5. The building is handicap accessible.
• Grove City Rainbow Girls Assembly 192 hosts Pancakes with Santa from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Masonic Hall, 1340 W. Main St., Grove City. The meal includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Adults are $10, and kids 12 and under are $5. Santa will be available to take photos, and there will be a craft and bake sale, and gift wrapping for a donation.
This event is a fundraiser for the group, which for girls ages 6 to 21. Info: Visit “Grove City Rainbow” on Facebook.
• The Harrisville American Legion Auxiliary holds a soup supper on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Soup will be sold until it’s gone. The cost is $6 for two bowls and dessert. Take-out orders are $6 per quart. Pre-order by Saturday, Nov. 30, by calling Etta Miller at 814-786-7141.
• Clarks Mills United Methodist Church, 3813 Hadley Road, Clarks Mills, is holding a craft, soup, bake and rummage sale with a prize auction and lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Info: Call 724-253-2424.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Franklin Light-Up Night will be on Saturday, Nov. 23. The event starts at 4 p.m. with a visit from Santa followed the parade at 6 p.m. There will also be decorated trees inside the Barrow Civic Theatre, cookie walk bake sale, music, food, shopping, lighting of the community tree, firewworks, and more.
Info: 814 437-1619 or visit www.franklinpa.gov
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Chess Club for grades one and up meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
» Pokémon Club for grades one and up meets at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Bring your cards and a friend.
» The Lego Club for grades one and up meets at 3:30 p.m. Mondays.
» The Sci-Fi Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25. This month’s book is “The Martian” by Andy Weir. Copies are available at the front desk.
» Cooking the Books for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25. This month’s book is “The Official Downton Abbey Cookbook” be Annie Gray. Tea will be served. Pick a recipe to share with the group. A free photocopy can be made at the library.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will close at 1 p.m. Nov. 27 and will be closed Nov. 28 and 29.
For more info, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
MEETINGS
• Grove City High School class of 1959 meets for lunch at noon the fourth Tuesday of the month except December at Eat’n Park, Springfield Township. Spouses and guests are welcome.
REUNIONS
• The Sharon Steel Girls office reunion will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Toss’d Italian Bar and Grille, 3460 E. State St., Hermitage. RSVP by calling Judy Reichert at 330-448-4589 or Cheryl Cave 724-342-1077.
STAGE AND THEATER
• Slippery Rock University Theatre presents “Dogfight” at 7 p.m. tonight through Nov. 23, and 2 p.m. Nov. 24 in the University Union MPR on campus. This musical is a heartrending story of love, heartbreak, forgiveness, and looking past first impressions.
Tickets are $12 for SRU students with ID, and $15 general admission. Nov. 23 is Community Night, when all tickets are $12. Buy tickets at the Robert M. Smith Student Center Information Desk or online at www.sru.edu/tickets. An hour before each performance, tickets are available at only the University Union MPR Box Office. This production is recommended for mature audiences.
• Grove City High School presents its fall play, “Sense and Sensibility,” at 7 p.m. Nov. 21, 22 and 23; and 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at the high school, 511 Highland Ave., Grove City. The play will be presented in the “little” theater style, with seating on the stage for about 120 patrons per show.
The play is based on Jane Austen’s class novel that follows the Dashwood family, and the stage version was written by Kate Hamill. Attendees are encouraged to reserve their tickets in advance by visiting grovecity.k12.pa.us and clicking on “Sense and Sensibility tickets” on the district’s homepage.
Tickets are $3 for students and seniors, and $5 for adults. Tickets can be claimed and paid for 1 hour before showtime, when the doors open.
