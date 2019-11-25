THINGS TO DO
CONCERTS
• Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents Tom Roberts and the Allegheny City Ragtime Orchestra at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg. Tickets are $25 for adults; $20 for ARCA members; and $5 for students.
Info: alleghentyriverstone.org or call 724-659-3153.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Activities to kick off the holiday season in downtown New Castle start at 1 p.m. today, Nov. 23, with an outdoor ice-skating rink, parade, family festival, tree lighting, fireworks, food, and more. For a full list of seasonal activities, visit “Hometown Holly Days” on Facebook page.
• Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad St., Grove City, hosts a Thanksgiving Day community dinner on Thursday, Nov. 28. Doors open at 11 a.m. with appetizers, and the meal is served from noon to 1:30 p.m. The menu includes turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce, green bean casserole, rolls and butter, assorted pies, and tea, coffee and lemonade.
There is no charge for the meal, and deliveries can be arranged.
Reservations are appreciated; call 724-458-8660.
• The Mercer state police barracks is hosting its annual holiday toy drive through Dec. 16.
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off in the lobby of the station, 826 Franklin Road, Jackson Township.
This toy drive is held in conjunction with the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County to help local children have a present-filled holiday.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» The library is partnering with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Stoneboro Lions Club and the United Way of Mercer County to provide free books for Lakeview-area children ages birth to 5 years old. Parents can visit imaginationlibrary.com to register, or they can contact the library for more details.
» The Lakeview Area Public Library is sponsoring a free monthly workshop, “Creative Cards,” from 2 to 3 p.m. every fourth Wednesday. Janet Ebbert welcomes beginner or experienced crafters to learn how to create greeting cards. Preregistration is required.
» David J. Buono Jr., a consumer liaison with the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, will be visiting the library from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, to answer questions about open enrollment and help people enroll.
» The 5K Jingle Bell Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at Oakview Elementary School in Stoneboro. Registration starts at 9 a.m., and the race begins at 10 a.m. A half-mile Kids’ Fun Run for ages 10 and younger will be at 11 a.m.
Preregistration ends Nov. 23 and includes a discounted fee and T-shirt. Info and registration: Visit runsignup.com or smileymiles.com
» Preschoolers’ Story Time is 10:30 a.m. on Fridays at the library. Kids can enjoy playtime, story time with Marilyn Snyder and Gloria McQuaid, and group time.
Lakeview Area Public Library is at 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Saturday. Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook. Call the library to register for events and programs.
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» The Pinterest Hits Group meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26. This month the group will be making a paper wreath. Supplies are donated by Always In Blossom.
» The library is giving back to the community this holiday season by participating in the Salvation Army’s “Treasures for Children.” Visit the library starting Tuesday, Nov. 26, to take a tag from the Christmas tree located near the front door. Each tag will have information and gift suggestions for a child who needs special assistance. Unwrapped gifts should be returned to the library by Dec. 17.
» The Friends of the Library group is collecting new books for children in need this Christmas. Bring unwrapped books to the library starting Tuesday, Nov. 26, to place under the Christmas tree. Books will be collected until Dec. 17 and given to local charities for distribution.
» The Friends of the Library group is looking for new members, and they are in need of a secretary, which is a volunteer position. The group meets in April, June, September and December; the next meeting is Dec. 4. Info: Call Lillie Miller at 724-699-4911.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library will close at 5 p.m. Nov. 27, and will be closed on Nov. 28. For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
