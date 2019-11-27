THINGS TO DO
CONCERT
• Harrisville United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Harrisville, presents Music on Main at 6 p.m. Sunday with a free Christmas concert featuring Ken Metrick.
FUNDRAISERS
• Hendersonville Methodist Church, 1013 Jackson Center-Polk Road, holds its annual all-you-can-eat chili lunch and dinner from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Meal includes chili, bread, pie, and beverages. Adults are $8, and kids 10 and under are $4. Fill a quart for $5. The building is handicapped accessible.
• Grove City Rainbow Girls Assembly 192 hosts Pancakes with Santa from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Masonic Hall, 1340 W. Main St., Grove City.
The meal includes pancakes, sausage, orange juice and coffee. Adults are $10, and kids 12 and under are $5. Santa will be available to take photos, and there will be a craft and bake sale, and gift wrapping for a donation.
• Clarks Mills United Methodist Church, 3813 Hadley Road, Clarks Mills, is holding a craft, soup, bake and rummage sale with a prize auction and lunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7.
Info: Call 724-253-2424.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad St., Grove City, hosts a Thanksgiving day community dinner on Thursday. Doors open at 11 a.m. with appetizers, and the meal is served from noon to 1:30 p.m. There is no charge for the meal, and deliveries can be arranged.
Reservations appreciated by calling 724-458-8660.
• Grove City College hosts its annual Light-up Night at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the campus Quad.
Students and the community are invited to gather at the patio of Mary Anderson Pew South residence hall for the ceremonial lighting.
MEETING
• The Mercer Brandy Springs Seniors invite the community to a meeting Wednesday at the Brandy Springs Community Building in Mercer. Doors open at 8 a.m., when there will be tea and coffee. Guest speaker Reanna Wood of AWARE will arrive at 11:15 a.m. to talk about the agency. Lunch will be served for $3.
Call a Brandy senior or 724-662-6666 by Friday to make a reservation.
