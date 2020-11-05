THINGS TO DO
FUNDRAISERS
• Stoneboro Presbyterian Church will be making Helen’s Heavenly Donuts on Thursday. They will be available for pickup at the church between 7:30 and 10:30 a.m. They cost $7 a dozen, and flavors are vanilla iced, milk chocolate iced, maple iced, cinnamon sugar and powdered sugar.
Pre-orders are appreciated by calling 724-376-2206.
• The Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team is selling chicken and fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday. Orders are take-out and delivery only and can be picked up at the fire hall, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock.
Meals are $10 for adults and $5 for kids under 8 years old. They include fried fish or fried chicken plus cheesy potatoes or French fries, cole slaw, dinner roll and dessert. Info: Call 724-794-3817, ext. 6.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Most programming at the Grove City Community Library will be done virtually. Follow the library’s website, Facebook page and Miss Heather’s Facebook page for the latest information. These events have been announced:
» The Monday Night Virtual Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. This month’s book is “The Secrets We Kept” by Lara Prescott, who will be joining the group virtually. Contact the library for a Zoom invitation.
» The Make a Difference Knitting and Crochet Group meets from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Nov. 12 in the basement of Tower Church in Grove City.
The group is for any age and ability. Members are working on afghans, washcloths, socks and more for Mercer County AWARE.
» Fall story time for ages 3 to 6 will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the basement of Tower Presbyterian Church, Grove City. Registration is required, and participants must wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
» In response to findings from a recent REALM study that shows COVID-19 can be detected on materials after six days of quarantine, the library will now quarantine most items for seven days upon return.
Returned items on library cards will remain checked out during the quarantine with no overdue fines. The library asks that all items be returned in the book drop drop, not inside the library.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Curbside pickup is by appointment. The library will close at 1 p.m. Nov. 25, and be closed on Nov. 26 and 27.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
MUSIC
• The Tri-County Country Music Association holds its monthly meeting on Nov. 10 at the Slippery Rock Township Community Building, 155 Branchton Road. Doors open at 5 p.m.
There will be food, music, dancing and fellowship. Attendees are asked to bring pizza and snack foods to share. Pop, water and coffee will be provided. The evening is hosted by Pete Watt, president, and the Shalico Band. Musicians and singers are welcome to join.
Donations at the door are $5, and membership dues for 2021 are now being accepted. The event is open to the public and the building is handicap accessible and smoke free. Info: Call Pete at 724-816-4890.
