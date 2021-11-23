THINGS TO DO
CONCERTS
• Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake-Grove City Road, Sandy Lake, hosts Music by the Lake with gospel, county and contemporary performances at 6 p.m. the first Saturday of the month.
On Dec. 4, enjoy a performance from Heather Morris and The One Voice gospel quartet from Ravenna, Ohio. Admission is free. Info: Call Jim Hanna at 814-673-4371 or Harold Surrena at 814-786-9038.
• Butler County Symphony Orchestra presents ”Holiday Traditions” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at Butler Intermediate High School, 551 Fairground Hill Road, Butler.
Presale tickets are $25 for adults and $8 for students. Tickets at the door are $30 for adults and $10 for students. Info and tickets: Call 724-283-1402 or visit butlersymphony.org
• A holiday handbell concert will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. Performing are: the Celebration Ringers, a community choir; the Revelation Ringers, a college choir sponsored by the church; and the Glenn Memorial Ringers, the church’s own bell choir.
Admission is free. A goodwill offering will be collected.
CONTEST
• Berkshire Hathaway Home Services hosts a Christmas coloring contest for kids. The coloring pages can be picked up at the office, 120 B S. Broad St., Grove City, between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Prizes will be awarded in five age groups. Judging is Dec. 10, and prizes will be given out Dec. 17.
DONATE
• Libations Winery is partnering with Grove City Community Food Pantry to host a Christmas food drive Nov. 29 through Dec. 15 at the winery, 130 American Way, Springfield Township.
Nonperishable food items will be accepted. The winery will make a matching contribution. Info: Contact the winery at info@libtionswinery.com or 724-533-2500.
FUNDRAISER
• Stoneboro Presbyterian Church will be making Helen’s Heavenly Donuts on Dec. 1. They can be picked up from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the church.
Flavors are vanilla, chocolate or maple iced, powered sugar, cinnamon sugar, or mixed. Walk-ins are welcome, or pre-order be calling 724-376-2206 before 7 p.m. Nov. 30.
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Grove City College is hosting several Christmas events starting with a weeklong concert series in the Colonnade of the Carnegie Alumni Center. Concerts will be held daily at noon Nov. 29 through Dec. 3.
Light Up Night is 5:30 p.m. Nov. 30 on the patio of the Mary Anderson Pew South residence hall. It includes refreshments, music, singalong, scripture reading, recitation of the J. M. Lowrie verse “Star in the East,” followed by the lighting of the star on top of Rockwell Hall.
The third annual “A Musical Christmas at Grove City College” is set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 in Ketler Auditorium of the Pew Fine Arts Center.
Festivities wrap up on Dec. 5 in Harbison Chapel with candlelight services at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. to celebrate the savior’s birth. All Christmastime events and observances will be livestreamed at www.gcc.edu/livestream
• Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce hosts Light Up Night at 6 p.m. Dec. 3 on Courthouse Square in Mercer. Enjoy a visit with Santa, tree lighting, crafts, snacks and performances by TADA and the Mercer High School show choir.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• The Grove City Community Library announces the following:
» Watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” with the traditional meal of pretzels, jelly beans, popcorn and buttered toast at 1:30 p.m. today, Nov. 24. Registration is required.
» Bookworm Babies for ages 18 months to 3 years old meets from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 22; there is no class Nov. 24. This program builds important literacy and social skills. An adult must attend with each child, and registration is required.
» Adults are invited to a crafting event at 1 p.m. Nov. 26 to make a toilet paper roll advent calendar. Bring your own advent calendar prizes that will fit inside half a toilet paper roll, along with any special wrapping or decorations you’d like to add. Other materials will be provided. Registration is required.
» The American Girl Doll Tea Party for young ladies and gentlemen in grades one through eight will be held at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at the Grove City Masonic Lodge.
Girls are to wear a dress, hat and gloves. Boys are to wear a suit and tie. Bring a doll or stuff animal, and a tea cup and saucer. Registration is required.
» Kids in kindergarten and up are invited to have lunch with Santa from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. Dec. 11. Registration is required.
» The Polar Express Pajama Party will be held at 4 p.m. Dec. 17. Families are invited to wear their pajamas and bring a blanket. Enjoy popcorn and a hot chocolate bar plus a visit with Santa. Registration is required.
» The fifth annual Noon Year’s Eve Party will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 31. Guests are asked to bring a snack to share and a donation for Grove City Area Pet Rescue.
Celebrate the new year with a disco dance party, crafts, activities, photo booth, noisemakers, and a balloon drop at noon. Registration is required.
» Virtual kids’ cooking classes for kids in first grade and up meets monthly via a private Facebook group. Learn to cook from home while watching Miss Heather demonstrate a cooking or baking challenge along with the recipe.
Each participant will have a certain amount of time to complete the recipe. Participants will have a chance to win a prize. Contact Miss Heather to sign up.
» The Lego Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
» The Pokémon Trading Card Game Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays; the club does not meet Nov. 24. It is recommended for ages 7 and up.
» Preschool story time for ages 3 to 6 will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Adults are welcome to join the craft portion of story time.
MEETING
• The Stoneboro Celebration Committee holds a planning meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 29 at the Stoneboro Fire Hall. Volunteers and ideas are needed to help plan the event.
PETS AND ANIMALS
• The Mercer County Reptile Show is held every other month at the Pine Township Social Hall, 1252 S. Center St. Ext. The next show is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27.
Come check out more than 20 local reptile and amphibian breeders along with wholesalers, enclosures, food and supplies.
Admission is $6; kids $10 and under are free. Receive $1 off admission with a donation of food, cleaning items or health and wellness supplies for the Grove City Community Food Pantry. Info: Visit “Mercer County Reptile Show” on Facebook.
SPECIAL EVENT
• Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad St., Grove City, hosts a Thanksgiving community dinner starting at noon Thursday. Meals are take-out and local delivery only. There is no charge but reservations are required by calling 724-458-8660.
