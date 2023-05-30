THINGS TO DO

FAMILY FUN

• Grove City YMCA, 543 E. Main St. Ext., hosts Family Skate Night the first Friday of the month at the facility’s arena.

Family skate is 5 to 6:30 p.m. and teen skate is 7:30 to 9 p.m. Cost is $5, which includes skate rental. Info: Call Karen Bishop at 724-458-9781.

JOB FAIRS

Sharon Regional Medical Center is hosting a hiring event for nurses from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, in Morrison Hall at the School of Nursing. Sign-on bonuses are available for some positions. Info: Email amber.blackwell@steward.org or visit sharonregionalmedical.org/careers

PA CareerLink Lawrence County is sponsoring monthly mini job fairs at its office, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101, New Castle, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28 and Oct. 26. Hiring representatives from six different employers will meet with job seekers each month and conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Pre-registration is suggested. For more information including a list of participating employers, visit www.tinyurl.com/jointJF or call 724-656-3165. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request for individuals with disabilities.

MEETING

Sharon Steel Girls meet at 11:30 a.m. June 14 at Vey’s, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Each attendee will order from the menu and pay their own bill. RSVP by calling Judy Reichert at 330-448-4589 or Cheryl Cave at 724-342-1077.

OUTDOORS

McConnells Mill State Park, Portersville, hosts the Industrial History and Geology of Hells Hollow from 6 to 7:30 p.m. tonight, May 31; meet at the Hells Hollow parking lot on Shaffer Road. Visitors will be walking a fairly easy trail to learn more about the valley got its name, exploring unique geology and hiking to the waterfall.

