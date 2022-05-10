THINGS TO DO
ART
• The Grove City Christian Academy Art Show will be held 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. May 12 at the school, 105 Mill St., Grove City.
CONCERT
• The final concert of this season of the Greenville Symphony Orchestra will be held at 3 p.m. May 14 at the William A. Passavant Center at Thiel College in Greenville.
Michael Gelfand will join the orchestra for “Welcome Spring – A Spring Fling,” which features several pieces that incorporate spring into the program.
Tickets are $20 and will be sold at the door starting at 2 p.m. Children and students are free. The orchestra will follow Thiel’s current COVID-19 policies. Info: Call Greenville Symphony Society President Susan Morrill at 724- 815-5578.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• The Grove City Community Library announces the following:
» The Make a Difference Knitting and Crochet Group meets at 1:30 p.m. May 12. Every age and ability is welcome. Members make items that are donated to local nonprofits.
» Kids’ Hispanic Art Class for grades three through five will be held at 3:30 p.m. May 12, when the group will learn about Frida Kahlo.
On May 26, learn how to make Ojo de Dios, or “God’s Eye.” Registration is required.
» Adult Craft Night is 5:30 p.m. May 19. Make a Memorial Day/Fourth of July fireworks rocket to add to your home decor. Call the library to register. Materials and instruction are free.
» Dungeons and Dragons fans 18 and over can join the library’s campaign by emailing interlibraryloan@grovecitypalibrary.org to receive a link to the Discord server.
» Patrons can borrow more than books from the library. Check out other collections including cake pans, magazines and board games.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St., Grove City. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will be closed on May 28 and 30.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library, offers these programs and services:
» The first session of the new Learn and Make program will be held at 5 p.m. May 18 with Steele’s Brushes and Ceramics. Attendees will paint a plate, which will be fired and can be picked up at the library.
Cost is $25. Call the library by May 17 to register.
» The library needs story time aides from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays to help the teacher with crafts and other activities.
» A free chair yoga class will be held at 10:30 a.m. Mondays. Help improve your strength, joint mobility and balance. Instructor is Susan Lanigan, owner of Shiloh Ayurveda in Mercer. Chairs and mats are provided.
» Free sessions are being offered to show patrons how to use the digital collection to browse and borrow items. Contact the library to make an appointment.
Mercer Area Library is located at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org or “Mercer Area Library” on Facebook.
MEETINGS
•The Mercer County Democratic Party will meet at 6:30 p.m. May 12 in the Hermitage City Building, 800 N. Hermitage Road, Hermitage. The public can attend in person or virtually via Zoom. For connection information, email mercercountydemparty@gmail.com
The Mercer County Democratic party welcomes all county Democrats and Independents interested in furthering democratic values in Mercer County.
• The Democrat Women of Mercer County will meet at 10 a.m. May 14 at the Monteleone Shelter at Grove City Memorial Park. Bring donations for AWARE, the county domestic violence agency. A list of needed items is on the DWMC Facebook events page.
Info: Call Kim Powell at 724-734-1399.
PROGRAMS
• The Sharon Historical Society hosts a free lecture program to highlight Sharon’s history of floods. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. May 12 in council chambers at the Sharon City Building, 155 W. Connelly Blvd., Sharon. It is free and open to the public.
This program will expand upon the lecture presented in 2013. Society Director John Zavinski will discuss Sharon’s most disastrous flood, the Great Flood of 1913, with photographs.
He will also touch on other major floods and the flood control dams that were built. The hour-long program coincides with the release of the Historical Society’s deluxe reprint of “The Official History of the Shenango Valley Flood,” which will be available for purchase at the event along with other society publications and reprints.
• James Epstein, former Mercer County district attorney, will moderate the Mercer County League of Women Voters’ annual book discussion program at 2 p.m. May 14 at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, Sharon. “Just Mercy” by Brian Stevenson will be discussed.
All are welcome to join the discussion whether or not they’ve read the book. The library will have copies of the book available.
• The Penn State Master Gardeners of Mercer County present the ”Spring Into Gardening” seminar from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at the Extension office, 463 N. Perry Highway, Coolspring Township. Registration is $20 a person and starts at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast.
Topics include native plants, water gardens, cover crops and more. Register by May 17 by calling 1-877-345-0691 or visiting extension.psu.edu/spring-into-gardening. Info: Call 724-662-3141.
RECYCLING
• Residents of Worth Township, Mercer County, can recycle metal items by dropping them off at the township building, 739 Kilgore Road, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. May 14. Any quantity of metal and certain appliances will be accepted free of charge.
Paint, antifreeze, light bulbs, tires, electronics and televisions will not be accepted. Info: Call 814-786-9342.
• Shenango River Watchers will be recycling tires from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 28 at the Hickory VFW, 5550 E. State St., Hermitage.
STAGE AND THEATER
• Outta Theatre presents two performances at the former Highland school, 611 Highland Ave., Grove City: “Ogre Mountain,” a fantasy adventure, at 7:30 p.m. May 20; and “The Time Jester’s Box,” a musical comedy romp through time, at 4 p.m. May 22.
Tickets are $7. Kids 3 and under are free. Info: Visit Outtatheatre.com
