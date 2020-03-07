THINGS TO DO
ART
• “The Sound of Thinking” exhibit runs through March 20 in the Gallery of Pew fine Arts Center on the campus of Grove City College. Yixuan Pan, an artist from China, creates artwork based on ideas of language, using sound, video and text works to demonstrate to the audience not only how our thinking has sound, but how that sound changes based on culture and language.
A reception will be held from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; Pan will attend via Skype to answer questions around 6:30 p.m. The gallery is open 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
• The Foster Art Gallery and the Department of Art and Theatre at Westminster College, New Wilmington, is hosting an exhibit by senior fine arts major Nicole Gardner through March 27. “Horses from Legend, Folklore, and Mythology” represents a visual narrative that exposes the audience to myths from various cultures, time periods and religions.
The Foster Art Gallery, located in Patterson Hall on Westminster’s campus, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
• The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday at Joden World Resources, 114 S. Broad St., Grove City, to celebrate the business’ 50th anniversary. The store opened on a Friday the 13th, using the slogan “Make Friday the 13th your lucky day at Joden Jewelers.” Light refreshments will be served, and co-owner Joe Murawski will offer a few comments.
CONCERTS
• Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake Grove City Road, Sandy Lake, hosts Music by the Lake at 6 p.m. the first Saturday of the month in the Family Life Center; performances include gospel, country and contemporary music. Admission is free.
Tonight will feature performances by Nina Kaltenbaugh, Ron Knapp, The Sisters Quartet with Paul Stahlman and Jim Hanna, and ventriloquist Jimmy Swogger and Friends.
Info: Call Jim Hanna at 814-673-4371 or Harold Surrena at 724-636-1549.
• The Butler County Symphony Orchestra performs “Arthur Fieldler’s Pops” at 7:30 p.m. today in the auditorium at Butler Intermediate High School. There will be a pre-concert lecture with Maestro Matthew Kraemer at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets and info: Visit butlersymphony.org or call 724-283-1402.
• Arts and Education at the Hoyt’s 2019-20 Music Series will come to a close with “From the Salon to the Shtetl: A Selection of Works for Clarinet, Violin and Piano” featuring Janice Coppola, Roy Sonne and Nanette Kaplan Solomon at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Hoyt in New Castle. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by visiting www.hoytartcenter.org or calling 724-652-2882.
FILM
• Grove City College is hosting a free showing of the classic French film “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” at 3 p.m. March 14 at the Guthrie Theatre in Olde Town Grove City.
The college’s Stan and Karen Johnson Office of Global Programs is sponsoring the screening in partnership with the departments of modern languages and communication and visual arts. This event is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” – or “Les Parapluies de Cherbourg” – is a 1964 musical drama directed by Jacques Demy, a purveyor of New Wave cinema, that stars Catherine Deneuve as an umbrella salesgirl who falls in love with a mechanic who is drafted to serve in the Algerian War.
Students from each department will present information about the film. Grove City Area Pet Rescue will accept donations, including paper towels, disposable gloves, cleaning supplies, gift cards and stamps.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» The monthly book club meets at 2 p.m. Wednesday. This month’s book is “Ordinary Grace” by William Kent Krueger.”
» Elementary-aged students are invited to “Stories with STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math” at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. There will be a story and activity, and the featured author is Dr. Seuss.
» The library’s annual benefit auction will be held at 1 p.m. March 15, at the Stoneboro Fire Hall. There will be a 50/50 raffle and food.
Info: Call Pam Slatcoff at 814-425-7351. To view some of the auction items, visit auctionzip.com and search for “Darlene Bullock” under the “auctioneer directory.”
Lakeview Area Public Library is at 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook. Call the library to register for events and programs.
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» The Friends of the Mercer Area Library hosts a quarterly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the library.
» The Mercer County Conservation District hosts a presentation on backyard birding at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Call the library to register.
» The Friends of the Library hosts its third annual Mercer Area Library Art Show from 2 to 7 p.m. March 20, and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 21. Artwork will be displayed and for sale. Display space is still available.
Info: Call 724-815-9023 or email friendsofmercerarealibrary@gmail.com
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
PROGRAMS
• The Civil War Roundtable group meets on Tuesday, March 10, at the Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer. Jim Carnes will give a presentation on John Buford Jr., a U.S. Army cavalry officer who fought for the Union. He is best known for playing a major role in the first day of the Battle of Gettysburg.
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the program runs 7 to 9 p.m.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit www.mchspa.org
• The Mercer County Conservation District and Munnell Run Farm Foundation host a program on maple sugaring from 9 a.m. to noon March 14 at the Farm, 753 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township. Registration is recommended by calling 724-662-2242. Visit mercercountycd.com for more information.
SPECIAL EVENT
• East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City, hosts free Open Door Community Dinners from 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Dinners will not be held when special church events are scheduled. The next dinner is March 11.
The entrance is on Walnut Street, and the handicap entrance is off the alley on the other side of the hall. A free-will offering will be accepted.
Dinners can be picked up, and the church can deliver meals to homebound residents.
For more information about delivery or to hear the latest menu, call 724-458-8270, extension 206.
VETERANS
• Local veterans of the Vietnam War-era will be honored by the offices of state Rep. Aaron Bernstine, R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence; U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-PA; and Slippery Rock Mayor Jondavid Longo during a ceremony at 10 a.m. March 26, at the Slippery Rock fire hall, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock.
The event will include a ceremonial pinning and citation presentation. Living U.S. veterans who served active duty in the armed forces between Nov. 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of location, are eligible to receive a lapel pin.
For more information, call Bernstine’s office at 724-752-2120, or visit repbernstine.com or “PA State Rep. Aaron Bernstine” on Facebook. Eligible veterans are asked to email Toomey’s office at colton_fedell@toomey.senate.gov
WORKSHOPS
• Penn State Master Gardeners of Mercer County host an ornamental tree and shrub pruning workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. March 14, at the Penn State Extension Office, 463 N. Perry Highway, Coolspring Township. Questions will be taken until about 5 p.m., and there will be a walkabout at a nearby location.
Admission is $12 a person, and the class will be held outside; dress for the weather. Learn about choosing the right tools for the job, when to prune and why, what to remove and keep, and more.
Register and pay by Wednesday by visiting extension.psu.edu/pruning-made-easy or by calling 1-877-345-0691 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.