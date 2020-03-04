Things to do from March 4, 2020

THINGS TO DO
AGRICULTURE
• The Mercer County Agricultural Development Council is sponsoring another session with Michael Genareo with G-Stone D.O.T. Consulting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Penn State Extension Office, 463 N. Perry Highway, Coolspring Township.
Genareo will present additional information on Pennsylvania Department of Transportation regulations for agricultural producers including implements of husbandry, exemptions, and other relevant issues. There is no charge for the workshop, but registration is appreciated by calling 724-662-3141.
BLOOD DRIVES
• The American Red Cross urges the public to donate blood or platelets in celebration of March being Red Cross Month. Donors of all types are needed, especially type O.
Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Opportunities include:
» 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage.
» 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Reynolds High School, Pymatuning Township.
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
• The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its 21st annual trade show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday in the Physical Learning Center at Grove City College. Admission is $1 for ages 18 and over.
There will be more than 100 vendors, many with door prizes. A free shuttle service will run between the parking lot and the trade show.
CLASS
• Join Munnell Run Farm and guest artisan Brandon Cowie, owner of Outland Studios, to paint a shamrock on wood at 6 p.m. Monday in the pig barn at the Farm, 753 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township.
Cost is $30, and all materials are provided. Visit munnellrunfarm.org to view a project sample. Payment and registration are due by Friday.
Call 724-662-2242.
FUNDRAISERS
• Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team serves fish and chicken dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays during Lent, through April 10, at the fire hall, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock.
Meals are $10 for adults, and $5 for kids under 8. Dinners include fried fish or fried chicken, cheesy potatoes or French fries, and coleslaw, dinner roll, dessert, coffee, iced tea and lemonade. For more information or take-out and delivery orders, call 724-794-3817, extension 6.
• Harrisville American Legion Auxiliary hosts a soup supper today at Harrisville American Legion Post 852. Soup will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m. until it’s sold out. Eat in for $6 for two bowls and a dessert. Take-out orders are $6 a quart.
Soups will be chicken noodle, oyster stew, stuffed pepper, chili, broccoli cheddar, cheeseburger chowder, and mushroom.
• The Fredonia Lions Club hosts its 62nd annual Pancake/Buckwheat and Sausage Supper from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14, at Stony Point Grange, 69 Kremis Road, Greenville. Advance tickets are $7.50. Tickets at the door are are $8. Kids under 12 are $4.
Proceeds benefit community projects and scholarships.
Info and tickets: Call Gary at 724-475-2881 or Tom at 724-589-0245.
• A barbecue dinner to benefit Dave Ramsey, who recently passed away from cancer, will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. March 15, at the Landmark Hotel, 289 Old Ash Road, Springfield Township. Tickets are $10, and there will be a 50/50 raffle and auction.
For more information about donating to the event, call or text Roberta Reed at 724-967-4063.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Slippery Rock Community Library hosts these programs and events:
» Homework Helpers for kids in kindergarten through 12th grade is offered 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Other arrangements can be made if that time doesn’t work for a family.
» The Books and Brews group meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month.
» Therapy dogs visit the library from 11 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month for Paws to Read. The program gives children ages 5 and up a chance to read to dogs, which helps improve reading skills.
» Story time for all ages is held at 10:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the library, and 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Harrisville borough building.
» Geri-Fit Senior Strength Training Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays. Pre-registration is required.
Slippery Rock Community Library is at 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Brandon Cowie of Outland Studios hosts a Magic Kingdom paint and snack night for ages 15 and up at 6 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $25 a person, which covers the cost of materials. Bring a snack to share. Checks can be made out to “Brandon Cowie.”
» The Monday Night Book Club for ages 18 and up and led by Diane Sidwell Jones meets at 6:30 p.m. March 9. This month’s book is “Carnegie’s Maid” by Marie Benedict. Contact the library for a copy of the book.
» The Junior Writers’ Club for grades four through six meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursdays March 12 and April 9. All materials are provided. Bring notebooks.
» The Brown Bag Book Club for grades three through six meets at 5:30 p.m. March 13. This month’s book is “The Island of Dr. Libris” by Chris Grabenstein. Bring your own supper, and be prepared to discuss the book. Contact Miss Heather for a copy.
» A Dungeons and Dragons group will meet at 5:30 p.m. March 16. Characters must be completely made, and bring dice. A donation of $5 is recommended. Contact Sean at the library for more information.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will close at 5 p.m. March 20 for an event.
MEETING
• Citizens’ Environmental Association of the Slippery Rock Area meets 6:30 p.m. March 11 at the Grove City borough building, 123 W. Main St. Guest speaker is Dr. John F. Stolz, professor of biological sciences at Duquesne University and director of the Center for Environmental Research.
PROGRAM
• The League of Women Voters of Mercer County will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. These programs will be held at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, at 1 p.m. Saturdays; refreshments will be served:
» March 7 – Traci Manning, curator of education at the Mahoning Valley Historical Society, will present “The Pivotal Right – A History of the Women’s Suffrage Movement.”
» March 14 – The film “Suffragette” will be featured; it highlights the growing suffragette movement in early 20th century Great Britain. It is rated PG-13.
» March 21 – View the PBS documentary “One Woman, One Vote,” which records the odyssey of the struggle for women’s suffrage in the United States.
» March 28 – “Iron Jawed Angels” will be shown. It focuses on the sacrifices of Alice Paul and other suffragettes in the American movement. It is rated PG-13.
SUPPORT GROUP
• Aiding with Aging, a support group for families caring for adults with intellectual disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Diversified Family Services, 5454 E. State St., Hermitage. Enter through the rear of the building; wheelchair entry is available.
Those who care for individuals of any age are also welcome to attend. This month’s meeting will feature a healthy eating pop-up kitchen presented by Janet and Bill Puhak.
Info, reservations: Call Jan at 724-813-2413 or Bill at 724-301-7584, or email puhakio@hotmail.com
