THINGS TO DO
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE EVENT
• The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at Joden World Resources, 144 S. Broad St., Grove City, to celebrate the business’ 50th anniversary. The store opened on a Friday the 13th, using the slogan “Make Friday the 13th your lucky day at Joden Jewelers.” Light refreshments will be served, and co-owner Joe Murawski will offer a few comments.
RSVP by Thursday, March 12, by calling the chamber at 724-458-6410.
CONCERTS
• The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts hosts the Carnival of Souls at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Lincoln Hall, Foxburg. The Celtic instrumental and vocal group uses a variety of instruments and high-spirited vocals. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for students. Info and tickets: Call 724-659-3153 or visit www.alleghenyriverstone.org
• The Friendship Presbyterian Community Center, 886 New Castle Road, Slippery Rock, hosts its Second Saturday Concerts. Snacks and dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by music at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. On March 14, enjoy the music of Ron Knapp and Friends.
EDUCATION
• At Grove City College, prospective students can have it their way on Made-to-Order Mondays, a personalized admissions office initiative.
High school students can tailor their campus visits to their priorities – academic, athletic or anything else that they are interested in – and get the rundown on everything they’ll need or want to know about the college.
The next Made-to-Order Monday session is March 16. To learn more or register, contact 724-458-2100 or email the Office of Admissions at visit@gcc.edu
FUNDRAISERS
• Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team serves fish and chicken dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays during Lent through April 10 at the fire hall, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock.
Meals are $10 for adults, and $5 for kids under 8. Dinners include fried fish or fried chicken, cheesy potatoes or French fries, and coleslaw, dinner roll, dessert, coffee, iced tea and lemonade. For more information or take-out and delivery orders, call 724-794-3817, extension 6.
• The Fredonia Lions Club hosts its 62nd annual Pancake/Buckwheat and Sausage Supper from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Stony Point Grange, 69 Kremis Road, Greenville. Advance tickets are $7.50. Tickets at the door are are $8. Kids under 12 are $4.
Proceeds benefit community projects and scholarships. Info and tickets: Call Gary at 724-475-2881 or Tom at 724-589-0245.
• Clarion University Chamber Singers will host their annual benefit dinner on Sunday, March 15, at the Belles Lettres Club, 405 W. 1st St., Oil City. A wine tasting is at 4:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 5 p.m. The chamber singers will perform.
The menu will be tossed salad, spaghetti (with all-beef meatballs or a vegetarian option), garlic bread and a brownie sundae. The entire dinner will be made from scratch.
Cost is $20 per person. Payment can be made in advance or at the door. RSVP to Stephen Johnson, director, at stjohnson@clarion.edu
• A barbecue dinner to benefit Dave Ramsey, who recently passed away from cancer, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at the Landmark Hotel, 289 Old Ash Road, Springfield Township. Tickets are $10, and there will be a 50/50 raffle and auction.
For more information about donating to the event, call or text Roberta Reed at 724-967-4063.
• The P.E.O. annual indoor yard sale will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 4, at Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City. There will be a large variety of items plus breakfast, lunch, desserts and beverages. The event benefits scholarships. Info: Visit www.peointernational.org
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Make a Difference Knitting and Crochet Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12. This casual group is open to all ages and abilities. Members are currently working on afghans, washcloths, socks and more for Mercer County AWARE and Three Rivers Hospice.
» The Junior Writers’ Club for grades four through six meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursdays March 12 and April 9. All materials are provided. Bring your notebooks.
» The Brown Bag Book Club for grades three through six meets at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 13. This month’s book is “The Island of Dr. Libris” by Chris Grabenstein. Bring your own supper, and be prepared to discuss the book. Contact Miss Heather if you need a copy.
» A Dungeons and Dragons group will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 16. Your character must be completely made, and bring your dice. A donations of $5 is recommended. Contact Sean at the library for more information.
» The Mystery Lovers’ Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. This month’s book is “The Daughter of Time” by Josephine Tey. Contact the library if you need a copy of the book.
» The American Girl Club for girls in first through fifth grade meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, when Lanie will be introduced. Enjoy activities, crafts, food, history and more. Bring a doll of your choice. The annual American Girl Doll Tea will be April 17.
» The Friends of the Library is hosing a sale of used children’s books from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 19. Everything is $3 and under.
» Families are invited to Build a Blanket Fort Night from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20. Bring blankets, flat bed sheets, clothespins, spring clamps, lanterns, pillows, flashlights and more. Don’t forget to wear your pajamas. There will be board games, books, a s’mores station, and other activities; no tech allowed. Bring a snack to share.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will close at 5 p.m. March 20 for an event.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
MEETINGS
• The Citizens’ Environmental Association of the Slippery Rock Area meets at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Grove City borough building, 123 W. Main St. Guest speaker is Dr. John F. Stolz, professor of biological sciences at Duquesne University and director of the Center for Environmental Research.
• Shenango River Watchers hosts its annual public meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12, in the activities building at Buhl Park, Hermitage. Learn about upcoming events, volunteer opportunities, projects and research.
Members will be voting on revisions to the organization’s bylaws.
Info: Visit shenangoriverwatchers.org
OUTDOORS
• Moraine State Park hosts a winter weeds walk from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Meet at the South Shore park office, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville, and dress for the weather. The group will take a 1.5-mile hike to the Sunken Garden Trail along the trail to look for native plants.
PROGRAMS
• Clarion University’s Physics Department presents “Stars Over Clarion,” a planetarium show detailing and describing the night sky and any celestial happenings over Clarion. The shows will be held at 7 and 8 p.m. March 12 and 13, April 2 and 3, and May 1 in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium, located in the Science and Technology Center. Each show is free, open to the public and kid friendly.
Info: Visit “Clarion University Planetarium” on Facebook.
• The League of Women Voters of Mercer County will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. These programs will be held at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley, 11 N. Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, at 1 p.m. Saturdays; refreshments will be served:
» March 14 – The film “Suffragette” will be featured; it highlights the growing suffragette movement in early 20th century Great Britain. It is rated PG-13.
» March 21 – View the PBS documentary “One Woman, One Vote,” which records the odyssey of the struggle for women’s suffrage in the United States.
» March 28 – “Iron Jawed Angels” will be shown. It focuses on the sacrifices of Alice Paul and other suffragettes in the American movement. It is rated PG-13.
WORKSHOPS
• Moraine State Park hosts a Project Learning Tree educator workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the State Parks Region 2 Office, 195 Park Road, Prospect. This is designed for educators working with students from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.
All participants will receive the PLT Environmental Education Activity Guide and other resources. Earn six Act 48 hours while experiencing hands-on activities in a state park. The fee is $20. Register by Sunday, March 15, by emailing Morainesp@pa.gov or calling 724 368-8811.
