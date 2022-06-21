THINGS TO DO
• Local author Ellaura Shoop will be celebrating World Meerkat Day on July 3 with a reading of “The Blood of the Desert” at noon at the Erie Zoo. Shoop has published multiple books including a series about meerkats. Info: Visit themeerseries.com
• The Sharon Tent of Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War will be holding a monument cleaning demonstration at 10 a.m. June 25 at Oakwood Cemetery in Hermitage. The public is welcome.
The group will be cleaning the headstone of Sylvester Freeborn Barker, his wife Martha Ann Lester Barker and his parents, Joseph and Anna Shurtleff Barker.
Sylvester fought for the North in the U.S. Army Company B, 84th Regiment in Ohio and Company A, 76th Regiment in Pennsylvania. He fought in many battles in Virginia and North and South Carolina. His direct descendants are Paula Barker Orndorff of Fredonia and Wanda Mikota Hicklin of Hermitage.
When entering the cemetery, go to the right, following the outside loop of the cemetery to Section O. Look for the blue pop-up canopy. Info: Call Wanda Hicklin at 724-813-2323.
FARM MARKETS
• Grove City Market in the Park is held 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays through October at Grove City Memorial Park.
• The Mercer Market is held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October in the parking lot on East Butler and Cherry streets.
• The Slippery Rock Farmers Market is held 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in Gateway Park on New Castle Street in Slippery Rock.
JOB FAIR
• The PA CareerLink offices in Lawrence and Mercer counties are sponsoring a joint job fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22 at IBEW Local 712/Western PA Joint Apprenticeship Training Center, 3891 Wilmington Road, New Castle.
Up to 100 employers and training providers will be in attendance and ready to conduct interviews. Military veterans get early entry at 10 a.m.; the general public can enter at 10:30 a.m.
Job seekers should be dressed for an interview and have copies of their resumes. Info and pre-registration: Visit www.tinyurl.com/JointJF
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Register now for summer reading programs for kids and adults at your local library. This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.”
SUPPORT GROUP
• The ANAD Eating Disorder Support Group will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. the first and third Monday of the month in the Founders’ Room at the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage. Info: Call Renee Zamary at 724-981-5435.
