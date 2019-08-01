THINGS TO DO
MUSIC and CONCERTS
• Harrisville United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St., Harrisville, hosts Music on Main at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. Donnie Clark will perform followed by a reception. Admission is free, though a love offering will be accepted. The sanctuary is now air-conditioned.
• The Mercer Community Band hosts its annual summer concert series on Friday nights through Aug. 9 at the Mercer Courthouse Square. Warmup music and ice cream social starts at 6 p.m. followed by the main act at 7:30 p.m. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be held at the Mercer High School auditorium, 545 W. Butler St.
Info: “Mercer Community Band” on Facebook or call 724-699-9124.
• Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake Grove City Road, Sandy Lake, hosts Music by the Lake at 6 p.m. the first Saturday of the month in the Family Life Center. There will be gospel, country and contemporary music. Admission is free.
Info: Call Jim Hanna at 814-673-4371 or Harold Surrena at 724-636-1549.
• The Butler County Symphony Orchestra Summer Concert Series is held at noon Fridays through September at 259 S. Main St., Butler. The concerts onAug. 2 and 9 will be held outside at Diamond Park.
Info: Visit www.butlersymphony.org or call 724-283-1402.
• The Tri-County Country Music Association meets on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Slippery Rock Township Community Building, 155 Branchton Road at the Harmony crossroads.
Doors open at 5 p.m. The tureen for August is pot luck or picnic foods; bring a casserole, salad or dessert to share. Pop, coffee and water will be sold.
Musicians and singers are welcome. The Shalico Band and guests will play country and oldies. Hosts are Pete Watt, president, and Carol Young, secretary/treasurer.
The building is smoke free, handicap accessible and air-conditioned. The event is open to the public.
Info or band bookings: Call Watt at 724-352-3118.
FUNDRAISERS
• Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania presents the fifth annual Lake Erie Duathlon on Sunday, Aug. 4, Presque Isle State Park, Erie. It includes a 5K, 20K bike ride, and another 5K. It all starts at 7 a.m. on Beach 11. Participants can compete individually or as a two-person team.
Each entrant receives a high-quality race premium, water bottle, coupons from Dick’s Sporting Goods, and a box of Girl Scout cookies. Every finisher receives a medal, and there prizes for top finishers. Post-race refreshments include Girl Scout cookies.
All proceeds benefit GSWPA.
Info and registration: visit lakeerieduathlon.org
• A braised steak dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 at Grace Harvest (Church of God of Prophecy), 2396 Leesburg-Grove City Road, Mercer.
Dinner includes braised steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, cole slaw, drink and dessert.
Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12.
For takeouts or delivery, call 724-734-1171.
OUTDOORS
• The 21st annual Moraine State Park Regatta will be held Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4, on Lake Arthur’s South Shore, 225 Pleasant Valley Road, Portersville. There will be water activities, crafts, hikes, campfire cooking demonstrations, vendors, the Workforce Development Tent with local employers, music, games, food, DockDogs World Championship, fireworks, butterfly release, and more. Info: Visit morainestateparkregatta.org
• Jennings Education Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, Brady Township, hosts these programs:
» Celebrate Moth Week at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Learn about how moths are a vital part of the ecosystem, then head outside to observe them in their natural habitat.
» Learn about life below the prairie from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4. The plants and animals living in the prairie have adapted to its difficult environment. There will be a guided walk through the prairie.
PETS AND ANIMALS
• A clinic on how to teach your dog to catch a Frisbee will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. today, July 31, at the Hovis Auto and Truck Supply distribution center, 1000 Champion Drive, Springfield Township, just a half-mile west of Grove City Premium Outlets on state Route 208.
Instructors are Mark Vitullo and Billy Woodman, world champion disc dog competitors. Cost is $10 per person/dog. This clinic is for all ages and skill levels. Participants will learn about the sport of K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch, and they’ll try practice rounds on an official field.
Discs will be provided, or you can bring your own. Bring your dog on a leash; or bring a 30-foot line if your dog’s retrieving skills still need work. Also bring water and treats for your dog.
Info: Email bwoodman.2@gmail.com
ETC.
• The Franklin Fine Arts Council and the Franklin Retail Association present Taste of Franklin Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 4, in downtown Franklin. There will be food, music, motorcycle cruise-in, farm market, talent competition, and more.
Info: Visit franklinpa.gov or “Franklin, PA Events/Marketing Office” on Facebook.
• The Portersville Steam Show will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, through Sunday, Aug. 4, at the Steam Show Grounds, 1512 Perry Highway. There will be a vintage village, farm animals, train rides, steam engine, flea market, crafts, food, kids’ pedal pulls, and more.
Info: Call 724-285-7038 or visit www.portersvillesteamshow.org
