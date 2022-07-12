THINGS TO DO
ART
• The Red Brick Gallery, 17 Main St., Foxburg, presents the works of nature photographer John M. Karian through Aug. 7 at the gallery, which is open 1 to 6 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Meet the artist during a reception set for 4 to 6 p.m. July 31 at the gallery.
CAR SHOW
• The annual Grove City Ford Car Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the dealership, 1 Taylor Plaza, Pine Township. There will be food, vendors, music and more. Info and car registration: Visit grovecityford.com/car-show
CONCERTS
• The Mercer Community Band celebrates its 45th season with a special concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday on Mercer’s Courthouse Square. At 6 p.m., PanTropix provides warm-up entertainment and the Mercer Rotary Club hosts an old-fashioned ice cream social.
Bring a chair or blanket. Concerts are held Fridays through Aug. 12. If there is severe weather, concerts are held in the auditorium of Mercer High School, 545 W. Butler St.
• The Wait performs a variety of musical genres at 6 p.m. Friday at Riverwalk Park in New Castle as part of the Hometown Summer Concert Series. Bring a chair or blanket. There will also be food, New Castle merchandise and a 50/50 raffle to benefit New Visions and downtown revitalization.
• The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts hosts Dennis James on the McKissick Mighty Wurlitzer and Steinway piano at 2 p.m. July 31 at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for ARCA members and $5 for students. Info and tickets: Visit www.alleghenyriverstone.org or call 724-659-3153.
FUNDRAISERS
• A spaghetti and meatball dinner fundraiser for Common Grounds Mercer Inc. will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at The Lakes at Jefferson, 7271 W. Market St., Mercer. There will be also be an auction.
Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Meals are dine in or carry out. Info: Visit the Facebook pages for Common Grounds or The Lakes at Jefferson.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 519, 220 Blair St., Grove City, hosts a breakfast and auction from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday to raise money for a local veteran who needs assistance after being wounded while on active duty.
Tickets for breakfast are $10 and can be purchased in advance at the the VFW posts in Grove City and Springfield Township.
• Grove City Relay for Life will be held July 30 at Grove City Memorial Park. The event starts at 10 a.m. and includes games, activities, entertainment, food and more. Teams have been raising money for the American Cancer Society, and the public is welcome to check out the event.
Info: Visit “Relay for Life of Greater Grove City PA Area” or www.relayforlife.org/grovecitypa
LOCAL AUTHOR
• Author ”Grandma” Joy Wilsted of Knox will be signing books and leading story time from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Mr. Bookman, 316 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin. She will read “Ima Butterfly” and “Joy-Songs for Young Hearts.”
Children in attendance will be able to complete several butterfly-related activities. There will be a special sale on Wilsted’s books.
OUTDOORS
• Moraine State Park, Portersville, hosts these events:
» Star Party, 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday at pavilion 4 at Lakeview Beach on the North Shore; meet in the parking lot by the beach, then follow the glowing trail to the pavilion. The Amateur Astronomers Association of Pittsburgh will lead a guided tour of the sky, and participants will be able to use their telescopes.
Bring a telescope if available plus a chair or blanket and bug spray. Smoking is not permitted, and please refrain from using flashlights or cell phones. Severe weather cancels the event. Call the park office at 724-368-8811 by 4 p.m. if the weather looks bad.
» Discover Porters Cove Paddle, 6 to 8:30 p.m. July 20; meet at Porters Cove boat launch. The park staff will lead a guided ecotour of the cove, which will be explored by kayak.
This is for ages 12 and up; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear are provided, or bring your own. Life jackets are required. Bring water and a snack. Call 724-368-8811 to register.
PETS AND ANIMALS
• The Mercer County Reptile Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 23 at the Pine Township Social Hall, 1252 S. Center St. Ext.
Come check out local reptile and amphibian breeders along with wholesalers, enclosures, food and supplies. Admission is $6; kids $10 and under are free. Info: Visit “Mercer County Reptile Show” on Facebook.
REUNIONS
• The Sharon Steel Office Girls are having a reunion at 11:45 a.m. July 23 at Red Lobster, 3370 Shenango Valley Freeway, Hermitage. Each attendee will pay for their own meal. Info and reservations: Call Cheryl Cave at 724-342-1077.
• The alumni reunion for Saint Michael High School in Greenville will be 6 p.m. July 30 at the Knights of Columbus on Clarksville Street, Greenville. The event includes dinner, entertainment, and visiting with old friends. Two members from the class of 1939, Ann Langiotti Bunton and Jennie Emmanuel Reinhart, will be honored. Reservations are required by July 17 by calling Mary Jo Lipani at 724-588-7134.
• Hickory High School Class of 1962 will meet for its 60th reunion from 1 to 4 p.m. on July 23 at Vey’s Pub and Grille, 3176 E. State St., Hermitage. Classmates and guests will order from the menu.
• Hickory High School Class of 1967 will host its 55th class reunion from 5 to 9 p.m. July 15 at Thelma’s Sports Nook, 285 E. High St. Ext., Sharpsville. Classmate Jack Sarvas will be the DJ. A buffet assortment will be provided. Cost is $15 per person. Contact Gary Peterson, Ken Stottlemyre, or Hank Frei at 724-466-2225 for additional information.
• The Hickory High School Class of 1973 will celebrate its 50th reunion in 2023.
The committee has been updating and checking its list of classmates and there are emails and information being sought. Classmates should check the website at HHSClassof1973.reunionmanager.com to register their email address.
• Farrell High School Class of 1947 will celebrate its 75th reunion later this year. Anyone who knows the locations of classmates or families can contact Anne Nicastro White at 724-962-1665.
• Reynolds High School Class of 1967 will gather for its 55th class reunion for Sunday brunch at 11 a.m. Aug. 28 in Tara, A Country Inn. Classmates should make their own reservation by calling The Tara at 724-962-3535. For further information or with questions, call Nancy Kuhn Carr at 724-588-3137.
• The 147th Annual Zahniser Foundation annual business/membership meeting and family reunion will be Aug. 6 at Coolspring Presbyterian Church in Mercer. The Zahniser Cemetery and Old Homestead are nearby for those interested in a little piece of Mercer County history.
Family members are requested to arrive at 11 a.m. with a tureen meal served at noon. Each family is asked to provide a casserole dish or dessert. Meat entrees will be provided by Weber Catering of New Wilmington. Table service and beverages will be provided, and a gift basket auction and 50/50 chance drawing are planned. Each family gathered in person will be joined with other Zahniser family members in the United States at the Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. EDT.
For more information, access the Zahniser family website at Zahniser.org.
• Sharon High School Class of 1967 will gather for its 55th class reunion on Sept. 16 and 17. Invitations have been sent. Anyone who did not receive an invitation should contact Margaret Fier Cashier at 724-815-3406 or Dave McLaren at 724-301-7881.
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Brandy Springs Park Community Day will be held 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 23 at the park in Mercer. The event includes The Mercer Market, tournaments for disc golf, pickleball and corn hole, food, kids’ activities, doughnut-eating contest, music and more.
STAGE AND THEATER
• Barrow Civic Theatre, 1223 Liberty St., Franklin, presents ”Something Rotten!” at 7:30 p.m. July 15 and 16 and 2 p.m. July 17. Set in the 1590s, this musical comedy follows brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they try to write a hit play.
Info and tickets: Visit barrowtheatre.org or call 814-437-3440.
VOLUNTEER
• WaterFire Sharon needs more volunteers for the July 23 event. There are multiple opportunities to suit volunteers’ abilities, like stacking wood, directing traffic or helping out with the children’s area. Info: Contact WaterFire Sharon Director Karen Anderson at kanderson@waterfiresharonpa.org or 724-301-1868.
LIBRARY PROGRAMS
• The summer reading program “Splash into Summer” continues now through Aug. 13 at Lakeview Area Public Library, Sandy Lake.
All ages can join in tracking reading online or in person weekly activities.
Tuesday programs are geared for elementary-aged children and start at 10:30 a.m. at Sandy Lake Park, with the Sandy Lake Borough Building as a rainy day alternative.
During the Tuesday programs, students will experience butterflies through stories and science, discover the animals that live in our state parks, learn about yoga/ exercise techniques, cook treats with a chef, and STEM activities.
To track reading minutes and/or books and earn prizes by participating in the online reading incentive program, visit lakeviewarealibrary.beanstack.com.
Other library events:
» Half a Pig Pork Raffle tickets are available at Windy Knoll Grocery Store and at the library. Tickets cost $10 each and the drawing will be Labor Day weekend. Pork is provided by Minor’s Acres.
» Storytime for preschoolers is every Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in Sandy Lake Park during the summer months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.