THINGS TO DO
CLASSES
• Join Munnell Run Farm and guest artisan Brandon Cowie, owner of Outland Studios, for “Creative Art” 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13 in the pig barn at the farm, 753 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township.
Participants will be painting a fox on slate; visit munnellrunfarm.org to view an example. Cost is $30, and all materials are provided. Payment and registration are required by Jan. 10 by calling 724-662-2242. Pay over the phone, or send a check to: Munnell Run Farm, 24 Avalon Court, Suite 300, Mercer, PA 16137.
• Collage Coffee and Art House, 221 S. Broad St., Grove City, hosts kids’ craft classes every Saturday with a retired Grove City art teacher and stained glass artist. Cost is $2 for ages 2 to 4 with classes at 9 a.m. The cost is $5 for ages 5 and up with classes at 10 a.m. Register at the coffee shop or online at collage.coffee/events
CONCERT
• Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake Grove City Road, Sandy Lake, hosts Music by the Lake at 6 p.m. the first Saturday of the month in the Family Life Center; performances include gospel, country and contemporary music. Admission is free.
Info: Call Jim Hanna at 814-673-4371 or Harold Surrena at 724-636-1549.
FILM
• Grove City Area High School and the Guthrie Theatre present a community screening of “Intelligent Lives” at 7 p.m. Jan. 30, at the Guthrie, 232 S. Broad St., Grove City. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
This documentary by Dan Habib follows three young adults with intellectual disabilities as they navigate high school, college and work. It is narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Chris Cooper, who shares the story of his son Jesse. The film also looks at the challenges of intelligence testing in the United States.
Info: Contact Ashley Henshaw at ashley.henshaw@gcasdk12.org or 724-458-5456, extension 2151.
HOLIDAY EVENT
• Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland runs from dusk to 10 p.m. through Sunday at the Big Butler Fairgrounds, 1127 New Castle Road, Prospect. Tune in the radio and drive through this light and music display, which features hundreds of thousands of LED lights. The journey ends at Santa’s Village. Cost is $25 per car, or $40 for a mini-bus, limo or activity van.
Info: Visit www.ShadrackChristmas.com
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Slippery Rock Community Library hosts these programs and events:
» The Books and Brews group meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month at North Country Brewing Company, 141 S. Main St., Slippery Rock. This month’s book is “Bolt Action Remedy” by J.J. Hensley.
» Book club meets at 2 p.m. Jan. 9. This month’s book is “Becoming” by Michelle Obama.
» Therapy dogs visit the library from 11 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month for Paws to Read. The program gives children ages 5 and up a chance to read to dogs, which helps improve reading skills.
» Story time for all ages is held at 10:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the library, and 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Harrisville borough building.
Slippery Rock Community Library is located at 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed today.
Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» Book club meets at 2 p.m. Jan. 8. This month’s book is “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman. Register by calling the library or visiting the website.
» The library is partnering with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Stoneboro Lions Club and the United Way of Mercer County to provide free books for Lakeview-area children ages birth to 5 years old. Parents can visit imaginationlibrary.com to register, or they can contact the library for more details.
» A Monthly fundraiser. “Soup-er Sunday Sales,” will be held the first Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic building on Main Street in Sandy Lake. Quarts of homemade soup will be sold plus desserts.
Quarts of soup are $6.50, which includes bread or rolls. Pre-order soup by visiting the library, 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, during regular hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
» Preschoolers’ Story Time is 10:30 a.m. on Fridays at the library. Kids can enjoy playtime, story time with Marilyn Snyder and Gloria McQuaid, and group time.
Lakeview Area Public Library is at 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook. Call the library to register for events and programs.
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» A gardening presentation about evergreens will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Call the library to register.
» Free professional math tutoring for junior and senior high school students will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays starting Jan. 8. Call the library one week before a session.
There are currently no open spots, but there is a waiting list. Students must have their own Mercer library card. If a student registers and does not show up, the account will be charged $5 to offset the cost of tutoring.
» Preschool Storytime is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. There are theme-based stories and crafts followed by an hour of free play with fun and educational toys.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed today.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
SUPPORT GROUP
• Aiding with Aging, a new support group for families caring for adults with intellectual disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Diversified Family Services, 5454 E. State St., Hermitage. Enter through the rear of the building; wheelchair entry is available.
Support staff working with these individuals are also welcome to attend. This month’s guest speaker is Carolyn Hartle, an attorney with Hartle Elder Law Practice LLC. Light refreshments will be served.
The goal of this group is to create a supportive network of resources for caregivers, and to provide a sense of community.
Info and reservations: Call Jan at 724-813-2413 or Bill at 724-301-7584, or email puhakio@hotmail.com
VETERANS
• A veteran service officer with the Disabled American Veterans organization, which typically has office hours at the VA Clinic in Butler, is available to meet with veterans at Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church, 1831 Perry Highway, Springfield Township.
A representative will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. Veterans can get help with eligibility, filing claims, and more. No appointment is necessary, though there may be a short wait. Please bring a copy of DD214 discharge papers.
