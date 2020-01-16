THINGS TO DO
CALL FOR TALENT
• The Guthrie Community Theatre is hosting auditions for “Fools” on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Wednesday, Jan. 22. Show dates are March 13 to 15.
Info: Visit www.theguthrie.org/audition
ETC.
• The Venango County Historical Society is hosting an exhibit entitled “Venango County Photographs: Past and Present” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at the National Transit Building in Oil City.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Staff member Sean Newton will be leading a Dungeons and Dragons group; look for more information in the February newsletter. Anyone interested in joining the group can call the library.
» Become a “friend” of the library in the new year. The Friends of the Library group supports the efforts of the library through fundraising, volunteerism and advocacy. They run the on-site bookshop, annual book sales, and other campaigns throughout the year.
In 2020, they are hoping to increase donations and fundraising dollars by 25 percent; raise awareness of the library and its programs; and expand the offerings of the bookshop. Info: Email renee.coyne@gmail.com
» Bookworm Babies for ages 18 months to three years is held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. An adult must stay with their child, and there will be some interaction between the child and adult.
» The American Girl Club for girls in first through fifth grade meets at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, Feb. 12 and March 18. Enjoy activities, crafts, food, history and more. Bring a doll of your choice.
» The Mystery Lovers’ Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21. This month’s book is “Snow Falling on Cedars” by David Guterson. Contact the library if you need a copy of the book.
» Guys’ Poker Night for ages 21 and up is 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23; chips only, no cash. Bring a snack to share, and BYOB.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. It will be closed Jan. 20.
Info: Call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» Free technology classes are held on a variety of topics like computer basics, file management, Microsoft programs, and more. Call the library to register.
» The Rev. H. William Glassman will visit the library at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, to discuss his book “Behold Your King.” He will answer questions, and the book will be available for purchase and signing by Glassman. The book examines topics including the birth of Jesus Christ, Mary and Joseph, and the Star of Bethlehem.
» Join the Mercer County Conservation District for a presentation about constellations at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23. Call the library to register.
» The Mercer Area Quilt Club, assisted by The Gallery, meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It is open to all skill levels.
» The book discussion group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. This month’s book is “Recursion” by Blake Crouch. Copies of the book and audiobook are available at the circulation desk.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
PROGRAM
• Clarion University alumni Sean and Antoinette Parker McDonald will be the guest speakers for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, in Eagle Commons, Clarion University. This year’s theme: “The King Legacy: The Purpose of Education.”
The student speaker will be Jhayda Washington, a junior communication major from Harrisburg. Michael Gilbert, a freshman mathematics major from Waterford, will present a special music recital.
Tickets cost $8 and can be purchased at the door. RSVP by emailing asalsgiver@clarion.edu. Students may use a meal swipe. Plenty of parking will be available in the lots near Eagle Commons.
