Grove City, PA (16127)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.