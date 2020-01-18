THINGS TO DO
CONCERT
• The Guthrie Theatre, 232 S. Broad St., Grove City, hosts The Brilliance presents “Suite No. 2: The World Keeps Spinning: An Antidote to Modern Anxiety” at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.
Info and tickets: Visit the Guthrie’s Facebook page or theguthrie.org
FILM
• Grove City Area High School and the Guthrie Theatre present a community screening of “Intelligent Lives” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Guthrie, 232 S. Broad St., Grove City. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
This film by Dan Habib follows three young adults with intellectual disabilities as they navigate high school, college and work. It is narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Chris Cooper, who shares the story of his son Jesse. The film also looks at the challenges of intelligence testing in the United States.
Info: Contact Ashley Henshaw at ashley.henshaw@gcasdk12.org or 724-458-5456, extension 2151.
FUNDRAISERS
• The American Legion Riders Post 852 hosts a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Jan. 18, at the American Legion, 227 W. Prairie St., Harrisville. Meals are $8 and include scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee, and fruit cocktail. Proceeds benefit local veterans in need.
• An auction and spaghetti dinner is being held for Caisen McClearn from 1 to 6 p.m. today, Jan. 18, at the Sharon VFW, 439 E. State St. Caisen is the son of Sara Weisen and Andy McClearn, and he was diagnosed on Nov. 11 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Proceeds will benefit his medical care. Tickets for the event are $10 for adults; $6 for kids under 10; and free for kids under 4. To-go orders will be available.
Info: Call Ashley Kloos at 724-854-2121 or Rachel Woods at 724-854-9904.
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, hosts a ham loaf dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22. Cost is $10 for adults, and $5 for children. Info: Call 724-475-2186.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Bookworm Babies for ages 18 months to three years is held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. An adult must stay with their child, and there will be some interaction between the child and adult.
» Living Treasures Wild Animal Park will be visiting the library from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. Kids of all ages are invited to see a presentation from Keystone Safari and visit with a baby kangaroo, snapping turtle, alligator, macaw parrot, snake, armadillo, hedgehog, and cane toad. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
» Cathy Coulter from the Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum hosts a genealogy workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Coulter has written several books on the topic that will be available to buy that evening.
» Chess Club for grades one and up meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
» Pokémon Club for grades one and up meets at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Bring your cards and a friend.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» The Lakeview Area Public Library is sponsoring a free monthly workshop, “Creative Cards,” from 2 to 3 p.m. every fourth Wednesday. Janet Ebbert welcomes beginner or experienced crafters to learn how to create greeting cards. Preregistration is required.
» Preschoolers’ Story Time is 10:30 a.m. on Fridays at the library. Kids can enjoy playtime, story time with Marilyn Snyder and Gloria McQuaid, and group time.
Lakeview Area Public Library is at 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Saturday. Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook. Call the library to register for events and programs.
MEETINGS
• The Lawrence/Mercer Chapter of Athena International hosts its inaugural membership meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Whole Life Services, 1565 E. State St., Hermitage.
Formerly known as Lawrence Mercer Athena, the group was formed in 2011 as an advisory board with the goal of fostering leadership skills and recognizing leadership accomplishments of women in Lawrence and Mercer counties.
While the goals of the group have not changed, the restructuring allows more women to be involved in the process, more ideas to be discussed, and greater implementation of ideas considered.
The organization will continue to recognize women for their accomplishments with the annual Athena Awards Dinner. The annual Athena mixer will provide women with the opportunity for networking, but new bi-monthly general membership meetings will provide more opportunities for expanding networks, sharing leadership skills, and supporting women and girls in the two counties.
The new organization will seek to make Wise Girls, a biennial conference for girls ages 12 to 18, an annual event.
Meetings will alternate between Lawrence and Mercer counties. Info: Visit “Lawrence Mercer Athena International” on Facebook, where you can also RSVP to the meeting.
• The Stoneboro Celebration Committee meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Stoneboro Fire Hall. Members will be planning the fifth annual Night at the Races, which will be held on Feb. 29; doors open at 5:30 p.m.
The group is collecting auction items for the event. Anyone who would like to donate can contact a member. Tickets for the fundraiser are $25, which includes dinner, adult beverages, snacks, and a chance to win $100.
A 55-inch television, iPad, and custom-built fire ring will be raffled off; tickets are $2 each, or three for $5.
The committee is also continuing to plan the summer celebration, which will be held June 26 to 28 at Stoneboro Memorial Park. Local residents are encouraged to attend the meeting.
Info: Contact a committee member, or William Everall at 724-376-2206 or weverall@windstream.net
PROGRAMS
• The Modern History and History in the Making group meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer. David James will moderate a program, including a film, on Ronald’s Reagan’s time as president.
This is free and open to the public.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit www.mchspa.org
• The Rev. Michael Robinson (’82) will be the keynote speaker for Clarion University’s Martin Luther King Jr. community celebration at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, in the multi-purpose room of Gemmell Student Center. His topic will be “The King Legacy: Building Community through Education.” The celebration is free and open to all and includes poetry, music and food.
Robinson is an award winner in the corporate, higher education and civic sectors of society. He has worked as a leader in human resources, professional development training and career coaching. He has helped hundreds of students and professionals in their development and workforce placement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.