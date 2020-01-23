THINGS TO DO
AGRICULTURE
• Penn State Extension hosts the Mercer Crops Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Park Inn by Radisson, Shenango Township. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the meeting starts at 9 a.m.
Extension educators and USDA specialists will be giving presentations on topics including how the weather has impacted crops; how to help local producers be better equipped for a changing environment and changing consumer; ticks; and weed management.
Two core and two PC, 01, and 18 credits will be available to participants. Certified Crop Adviser (1 CM, 1 NM, 1.5 PM) and PDA Nutrient Management (1.5 NM) credits will also be available.
At the conclusion of the meeting at 3 p.m., dicamba training will be given by representatives from Bayer Ag Sciences. This will meet the requirements needed by EPA and PDA to purchase and apply XtendiMax, Engenia, or FeXapan with VaporGrip Technology. If attending the dicamba training, you will also receive PDA pesticide credits (1 core and 1 PC, 01, and 18).
Info and registration: Visit extension.psu.edu/crops-conferences or call 1-877-345-0691 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
CONCERT
• The Guthrie Theatre, 232 S. Broad St., Grove City, hosts The Brilliance presenting “Suite No. 2: The World Keeps Spinning: An Antidote to Modern Anxiety” at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the opening act will be local band Damon Covert and The Miraculous Catch Of Fish.
Info and tickets: Visit the Guthrie’s Facebook page or theguthrie.org
ETC.
• Grove City Area Meals on Wheels is accepting new clients. Meals on Wheels provides nutritious meals to the aged, convalescent and handicapped individuals in the community. The meals are delivered directly to their homes by a friendly, caring volunteer. This allows clients to live independently in their own homes, and is a safety net for those who live alone.
Hot meals are $4 each with the option to add a cold meal for an additional $2. Delivery locations include Grove City, Mercer, Leesburg, Slippery Rock and Harrisville.
Info: Sign up for long-term or temporary deliveries by calling 724-458-5371 or emailing gcamow@gmail.com
• At Grove City College, prospective students can have it their way on Made-to-Order Mondays, a personalized admissions office initiative.
High school students can tailor their campus visits to their priorities – academic, athletic or anything else that they are interested in – and get the rundown on everything they’ll need or want to know about the college.
Made-to-Order Monday sessions are set for Jan. 27, Feb. 17 and March 16.
Info: To learn more or register, contact 724-458-2100 or email the Office of Admissions at visit@gcc.edu
FESTIVAL
• The 14th annual Butler County Wine Festival will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Days Inn by Wyndham, 139 Pittsburgh Road, Butler. There will be 11 Pennsylvania wineries, vendors, refreshments, basket raffle, and more. This event is for ages 21 and up; ID is required.
Info: Call 724-283-1500 or visit www.wisr680.com
FUNDRAISERS
• The Friends of the Lakeview Library group is hosting a soup and salad lunch and supper from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Masonic Hall in Sandy Lake. Adults are $8.50 at the door or $8 in advance; kids 12 and under are $3.50.
Take-out orders of soup will be $6.50 per quart.
Info: Tickets are available at the library or by or calling 724-376-4217.
• The American Legion Auxiliary hosts a soup supper on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Harrisville American Legion. Soup will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m. until it’s sold out. Eat in for $6, which includes two bowls of soup and dessert. Take-out orders will be accepted until Wednesday, Jan. 29, for $6 a quart.
Eat-in soups are potato and ham, vegetable, chicken noodle, hamburger chowder, chili, wedding, and cheddar broccoli. Take-out soups are wedding, chicken noodle, ham and bean, cheeseburger soup, and stuffed cabbage.
Info: Call 724-636-5007.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
• Penn State Extension is hosting a strength-training program for inactive to moderately active adults aged 40 and older. LIFT, which stands for “Lifelong Improvements through Fitness Together,” will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Market St., Mercer.
New participants should arrive at 5:30 p.m. to register. Sessions are held from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays for eight weeks. It aims to improve functional fitness or the ability to perform activities of daily living with ease.
The program also encourages and provides strategies to improve nutrition. Cost is $60, and some insurance policies may reimburse participants.
Info: Register by calling 877-345-0691 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, or visit extension.psu.edu/lifelong-improvements-through-fitness-together-lift
STAGE AND THEATER
• The Strand Theater, 119 N. Main St., Zelienople, presents “Broadway Meets Motown” at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26. Enjoy a variety of songs that made an enormous impact on Broadway and pop culture. Tickets range from $25 to $35.
Info: Call 724-742-0400 or visit www.thestrandtheater.org
SUPPORT GROUPS
• Aiding with Aging, a support group for families caring for adults with intellectual disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at Diversified Family Services, 5454 E. State St., Hermitage. Enter through the rear of the building; wheelchair entry is available.
Those who care for individuals of any age are also welcome to attend. This month’s guest speaker is Jeanette Tarnoci, intake coordinator and transition coordinator for Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission. She will be discussing funding; eligibility; and the intake process for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Light refreshments will be served.
The goal of this group is to create a supportive network of resources for caregivers, and to provide a sense of community.
Info and reservations: Call Jan at 724-813-2413 or Bill at 724-301-7584, or email puhakio@hotmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.