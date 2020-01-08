THINGS TO DO
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Bookworm Babies for ages 18 months to three years is held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. An adult must stay with their child, and there will be some interaction between the child and adult.
» The Make a Difference Knitting and Crochet Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This casual group is open to all ages and abilities. Members are currently working on afghans, washcloths, socks and more for Mercer County AWARE and Three Rivers Hospice.
» A Snow White tea party for grades three through five will be held at 6 p.m. Friday. Meet Snow White and enjoy singing, dancing, crafts and food.
» The Monday Night Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday. This month’s book is “Baker Towers” by Jennifer Haigh. The group is led by James Hughes. If you need a copy of the book, stop by the front desk or email the library at gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
» The American Girl Club for girls in first through fifth grade meets at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 15, Feb. 12 and March 18. Enjoy activities, crafts, food, history and more. Bring a doll of your choice.
» Tickets for the Feb. 22 Librarians’ Ball are now on sale at the library.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» The library hosts “Stories with STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math” from 4:30 to 6 p.m. today. Elementary school-aged students are invited to engage in a story with a connected hands-on activity.
» Support the library on Jan. 15 with a Community Night fundraiser at Hoss’s Steak and Sea House, Springfield Township. The restaurant will donate a percentage on patrons’ bills to the library. Contact the library to get the group code.
Lakeview Area Public Library is at 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook. Call the library to register for events and programs.
PROGRAMS
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, hosts “Nature Detectives: The Biome in Your Home” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Learn more about the biome in the home and how it can be beneficial. This is designed for families with children ages six and up.
Children should be accompanied by a parent or adult. Register by Friday by calling 724-794-6011 or visiting events.dcnr.pa.gov
• Learn about the red fox from the Mercer County Conservation District 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Munnell Run Farm, 24 Avalon Court, Coolspring Township. Register by Friday by calling 724-662-2242 or visiting www.munnellrunfarm.org
STAGE AND THEATER
• Hopewell Theatre in Youngstown presents the romantic comedy “Same Time, Next Year” Friday through Jan. 19. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 p.m.; a matinee performance is 2 p.m. Jan. 19.
The play was written by Bernard Slade and follows Doris and George, who have a one-night stand at a seaside inn in Northern California in 1951.
They agree to meet there once a year, and the affair continues for the next 25 years. This play contains adult themes and language and is suitable for adult audiences.
Info and tickets: hopewelltheatre.org or 330-746-5455.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.