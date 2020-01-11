THINGS TO DO
BINGO
• Harrisville American Legion Auxiliary Post 852 and the Sons of the American Legion host bingo at the American Legion on the third Monday of each month. Doors open at 6 p.m., early bird special is 6:30 p.m., and regular bingo is 7 p.m. It is open to the general public. This is a non-smoking venue.
•The public is welcome to play bingo every Thursday at John R. Huff American Legion Post 220, 1946 Mercer Grove City Road, Pine Township. Doors open at 5 p.m.; early birds play at 6:30 p.m.; and regular play is 7 p.m. The building is handicap accessible and non-smoking. The kitchen will be open.
BLOOD DRIVES
• There is a critical need for blood and platelet donations after the holidays, when many blood drives are put on hold. Those who donate through Jan. 19 will be entered to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV; it includes two game tickets, airfare, hotel stay, gift card, and more.
Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Opportunities include:
» 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler St., Mercer.
» Noon to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Road, Hermitage.
» Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Howard Miller Student Center at Thiel College, 75 College Ave., Greenville.
CONCERT
• The Friendship Presbyterian Community Center, 886 New Castle Road, Slippery Rock, hosts its Second Saturday Concerts. Enjoy gospel music tonight from Ken Metrick. Snacks and dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by music at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
FUNDRAISERS
• Franklin Preservation hosts a Divine Intervention cocktail party from 5 to 9 p.m. today, Jan. 11, at the Miller Park B&B in historic Miller Park in Franklin. Enjoy appetizers and drinks by the fireside while listening to pianist Nat Licht.
Admission is by donation. Proceeds benefit the restoration of the 1886 Stick Style building located on the corner of Buffalo and 11th streets. There is no parking at Miller Park; valet parking will be available, or guests can park in the 1500 block of Buffalo Street, the 1500 block of Liberty Street, or 16th Street between Elk and Liberty streets.
Raffle tickets with prizes of $1,000, $300 and $200 will be will be sold, and winners’ names will be drawn at the end of the evening. You do not have to be present to win. Info: Visit www.franklinpreservation.org or visit “Franklin Preservation, Venango County, PA” on Facebook.
• Barkeyvile United Methodist Church hosts a dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. Cost is by donation and the meal includes soup, salad, bread and butter, dessert and beverage.
• The American Legion Riders Post 852 hosts a pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the American Legion, 227 W. Prairie St., Harrisville. Meals are $8 and include scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, coffee, and fruit cocktail. Proceeds benefit local veterans in need.
• An auction and spaghetti dinner is being held for Caisen McClearn from 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Sharon VFW, 439 E. State St. Caisen is the son of Sara Weisen and Andy McClearn, and he was diagnosed on Nov. 11 acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
Proceeds will benefit his medical care. Tickets for the event are $10 for adults; $6 for kids under 10; and free for kids under 4. To-go orders will be available.
Organizers are looking for auction donations. Info: Call Ashley Kloos at 724-854-2121 or Rachel Woods at 724-854-9904.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» A sewing workshop to make pouches for kangaroos hurt in the Australian wildfires will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Jan. 11. Bring your sewing machines and soft flannels and fleece. If you can’t sew, you can help cut material. Bring a sack lunch.
Patterns and descriptions of how much material for the different size pouches can be located on the Facebook page “Animal Rescue Craft Guild.” All patterns are listed with instructions under the “files” category.
» The Junior Writers’ Club for grades four through six meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16. All materials are provided. Bring your notebooks.
» The Brown Bag Book Club for grades three through six meets at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17. This month’s book is “The Red Pyramid” by Rick Riordan. Bring your own supper and be prepared to discuss the book. Contact Miss Heather if you need a copy.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. It will be closed on Jan. 20.
Info: Call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
PROGRAM
• The Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer, presents its Civil War Roundtable on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Learn about Confederate General James Longstreet, who fought in the Army of Northern Virginia during the Civil War and was General Lee’s principal subordinate. After the Civil War, Longstreet became a Republican and supported U.S. Grant for president — earning a bad reputation amongst his former supporters and was thereafter called a “scalawag.”
The program will be presented by Jim Carnes. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the program runs 7 to 9 p.m.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit www.mchspa.org
SPECIAL EVENT
• East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City City, hosts free Open Door Community Dinners from 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Dinners will not be held when special church events are scheduled. The next dinner is set for Jan. 15.
The entrance is on Poplar Street, and the handicap entrance is off the alley on the other side of the hall. A free-will offering will be accepted.
VOLUNTEER
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, hosts its 20th annual Prairie Improvement Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
Jennings staff is looking for volunteers 12 and older to help manage the prairie ecosystem. Local restaurants will provide lunch; participants will receive a commemorative soup mug. Dress for the weather, including gloves and waterproof boots. Register by Monday, Jan. 13, by visiting www.events.dcnr.pa.gov or calling 724-794-6011.
• Mercer County Special Olympics is looking for volunteers to help with fundraising, volunteer recruitment, secretarial work, public awareness, and coaching. For more information, call 724-877-4401, visit “Special Olympics PA – Mercer County” on Facebook, or email info@sopamercercounty.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.