THINGS TO DO
CHAMBERS OF COMMERCE EVENT
• The chambers of commerce from Mercer, Greenville, Grove City and Shenango Valley are hosting a meet-and-greet with Mercer County commissioners on Thursday, Feb. 13, at the East End Fire Hall, 104 Wilson Ave., Mercer. Registration starts at 11:30 a.m., and the luncheon meeting runs from noon to 1 p.m.
Commissioners Scott Boyd, Matt McConnell and Timothy McGonigle will give an update on the county and the future of our growing area. A buffet-style lunch prepared by Greenville Junction will be served for $20 a person.
Make your reservation before Feb. 7 by calling the Mercer chamber at 724-662-4185 or emailing mercerchamber@zoominternet.net
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Miss Heather’s Charm School for young ladies in grades six through eight meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29.
» The Chilly Readers Winter Reading Book Club is having a celebration party for participants at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.
» Bookworm Babies for ages 18 months to three years is held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays. An adult must stay with their child, and there will be some interaction between the child and adult.
» Chess Club for grades one and up meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
» Pokémon Club for grades one and up meets at 10 a.m. Saturdays. Bring your cards and a friend.
» Tickets for the Feb. 22 Librarians’ Ball are on sale at the library.
» Storytime for kids ages 3 to 6 is held at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Each half-hour session has a special theme and sometimes a craft and snack. There are also costume events and holiday parties. Kids will be introduced to group participation and new books and authors, and will gain some independence before going to preschool or kindergarten.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» Free technology classes are held on a variety of topics like computer basics, file management, Microsoft programs, and more. Call the library to register.
» The Mercer Area Quilt Club, assisted by The Gallery, meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It is open to all skill levels.
» The book discussion group meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29. This month’s book is “Recursion” by Blake Crouch. Copies of the book and audiobook are available at the circulation desk.
» Preschool Storytime is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. There are theme-based stories and crafts followed by an hour of free play with fun and educational toys.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
MEETINGS
• Stoneboro Garden Club hosts a reorganization meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Lakeview Manor, 25 Lake St., Stoneboro. Residents of Stoneboro and surrounding communities are invited to attend and learn more about the club, which works with small businesses, council, and other civic groups to improve the community.
The club is working on restoring the Stoneboro Caboose, and learning about the local history including the Underground Railroad.
• Grove City High School class of 1959 meets at noon Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Eat’n Park, Springfield Township. All classmates, spouses and friends are welcome. This group meets the fourth Tuesday of every month.
PROGRAMS
• The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Isaac Eaton Camp 504, meets at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the social hall of the Helen Black Miller Memorial Chapel next to the Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit www.mchspa.org
SPECIAL EVENTS
• East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City City, hosts free Open Door Community Dinners from 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Dinners will not be held when special church events are scheduled. The next dinner is set for Jan. 29.
The entrance is on Poplar Street, and the handicap entrance is off the alley on the other side of the hall. A free-will offering will be accepted.
Dinners can be picked up, and the church can deliver meals to homebound residents.
For more information about delivery or to hear the latest menu, call 724-458-8270, extension 206.
• The Grove City Police Department invites the public to “Coffee with a Cop” from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at Dunkin’, 415 S. Broad St., Grove City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.