THINGS TO DO
ART
• The paintings of Grove City College alumna Mary Leone Duffy, class of 206, are on exhibit at the gallery of Pew Fine Arts Center on campus through Sunday, Feb. 21.
“Of Nature and Grace: Selected Artworks from l’École Marchutz” features more than 70 oil paintings from Duffy’s time studying at the Marchutz School of Fine Arts in Aix-en-Provence, France, where she earned a master of fine arts degree in painting.
The title of her show alludes to a Flannery O’Connor essay entitled “The Nature and Aim of Fiction,” which described reasons for writing in the same way that Duffy understands her vocation as a painter. Her works are “of nature” because she paints directly from model, still life or the outdoors. They are “of Grace” because “Grace” is her middle name.
The gallery is open to the public weekdays from 4 to 8 p.m., and 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. A reception with the artist is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
All works are for sale unless otherwise noted. Duffy is offering a 10 percent discount to students interested in purchasing her artwork.
Info: Visit www.gcc.edu/comm
CALL FOR TALENT
• The Guthrie Theatre is planning its first Broadway musical revue. The show will feature a selection of Broadway show tunes performed by skilled vocalists in and around the Grove City community. Open auditions will be held on Friday, February 7. Those wishing to audition should come prepared with a backing track for their song selection, which should be three to five minutes long.
Solos or group acts are accepted, and all acts will be performed without the aid of props, set pieces or scenery. Microphone and stools will be provided for the vocalists. All proceeds from this fundraising event will go toward the Guthrie Theatre’s Live Theatre Season.
Info: Email Amanda Rumbaugh at amanda@veritasarts.org
CONCERT
• The Butler County Symphony Orchestra will present “Beethoven at 250” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Butler Intermediate High School, 551 Fairground Hill Road, Butler. A pre-concert lecture will be given at 6:30 p.m. by Matthew Kraemer, music director and conductor.
Tickets are $25 for adults, and $8 for students and children; visit www.butlersymphony.org or the symphony office, 259 S. Main St., Butler, for more information. There is a “sweetheart special” discount – buy one ticket, get one half off using the code “beloved” on the website.
FILM
• Grove City Area High School and the Guthrie Theatre present a community screening of “Intelligent Lives” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at the Guthrie, 232 S. Broad St., Grove City. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.
This film by Dan Habib follows three young adults with intellectual disabilities as they navigate high school, college and work. It is narrated by Academy Award-winning actor Chris Cooper, who shares the story of his son Jesse. The film also looks at the challenges of intelligence testing in the United States.
Info: Contact Ashley Henshaw at ashley.henshaw@gcasdk12.org or 724-458-5456, extension 2151.
FUNDRAISER
• The Friends of the Lakeview Library group is hosting a soup and salad lunch and supper from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Masonic Hall in Sandy Lake. Adults are $8.50 at the door or $8 in advance; kids 12 and under are $3.50.
Tickets are available at the library or by or calling 724-376-4217. Take-out orders of soup will be $6.50 per quart.
OUTDOORS
• In honor of Groundhog Day, Moraine State Park, Portersville, will host the Ground Hog Stomp from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2. Attendees will meet at the Pleasant Valley Picnic Area on the South Shore for a family-friendly hike, animal facts, and a groundhog craft. Those attending are asked to wear sturdy shoes, dress for the weather, and bring their own water and trail snacks. Severe weather will cancel the event. No groundhogs will be stomped.
PROGRAM
• In honor of Super Bowl Sunday, Jennings Environmental Education Center in Brady Township is hosting activities dedicated to owls on Feb. 2. Children ages 5 and up are invited to learn about owls from 10 a.m. to noon. Discover what they eat by dissecting owl pellets, try out some owl calls, and make a craft. Parents are welcome to attend. Register by today, Jan. 29, by calling 724-794-6011 or visiting events.dcnr.pa.gov
From 2 to 3:30 p.m., attendees can join nature photographer and Bartramian Audubon Society President Jeffrey Hall to check out his owl photos, then take a short walk to call owls in the wild.
