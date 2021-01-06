THINGS TO DO
CANCELLATION
• The Stoneboro Presbytericn Church will not be making Helen’s Heavenly Donuts on Jan. 7 because of a rise in COVID-19 cases. They hope to be able to resume Feb. 4.
CONCERTS
• The Westminster College Celebrity Series has rescheduled two events from April 2020 that were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The “I Am, He Said” – A Celebration of the Music of Neil Diamond starring Matt Vee has been rescheduled for Sept. 18, 2021.
Michael Bolton’s “Symphony Series Tour” has been set for Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Tickets originally issued for both performances will be honored for entry on the shows’ new dates. Tickets are still available for both shows and can be purchased online at www.westminster.edu/celebrity
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Most programming at the Grove City Community Library is being done virtually. The building is closed to the public.
Curbside pickup, copying, faxing, printing, scanning donation drop-off, computer use and tech help are available by appointment.
These events and programs have been announced:
» The library is hosting a winter reading challenge for kids ages 3 through eighth grade. Contact the library for a reading log. The challenge runs through Feb. 25, and there will be prizes.
» Keep an eye on the library’s Facebook page for details about when the next kids’ craft kits are available. Children must register for the kits, which are free while supplies last.
» The Monday Night Virtual Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 via Zoom. This month’s book is “The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens. Contact the library to receive a Zoom invitation.
» The Make a Difference Knitting and Crochet Group meets at 1;30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the basement of Tower Presbyterian Church, Grove City. This casual group is for all ages and abilities. Members have been working on afghans, washcloths, socks and other items, which are donated to Grove City Area United Way agencies.
» The library is hosting a Harry Potter online cooking club for kids via Facebook. For more information, call the library or email youthservices@grovecitypalibrary.org
» Fall story time for ages 3 to 6 will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the basement of Tower Presbyterian Church, Grove City. Registration is required, and participants must wear face masks and maintain social distancing.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St., Grove City. The staff can be reached 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
MEETINGS
• The Stoneboro Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Lions Den, which is located at the Jane’s Stromboli warehouse on Walnut Street in Stoneboro. Anyone interested in helping the community is welcome to attend the meetings, which are held the second and fourth Monday of the month.
OUTDOORS
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, hosts upcoming programs:
» Through Jan. 8, visitors can take self-guided walkabouts to check out the park. A free guide with map is available at park brochure racks, in the park office, or electronically by request. Info: Call 724-794-6011 or email jenningssp@pa.gov
» A winter tree ID self-guided walkabout runs Jan. 9 through Jan. 17. Learn the tips and tricks of winter trees along with natural tree history. A free guide is available at park brochure racks, in the park office, or electronically by request. Info: Call 724-794-6011 or email jenningssp@pa.gov
The route contains some steps and uneven terrain, but is generally easy. A mask is recommended, as social distancing on the trails during this time may be difficult.
» Snowshoes are available to borrow through February when conditions are suitable. One person in the group must be at least 18 and show a valid driver’s license. They can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and on snowy Saturdays at the center.
Call 724-794-6011 to check snow depth and trail conditions. If after hours, a recorded message will be placed on the answering machine announcing whether snowshoes will be available.
