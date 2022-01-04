THINGS TO DO
BLOOD DRIVES
• The American Red Cross continues to deal with strained supply levels of blood products, especially following this weekend’s devastating tornadoes, when they provided about 200 donations to hospitals.
All donors will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt while supplies last. Those who donate through Jan. 31 will earn a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVI in California.
Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Opportunities include:
» 12:30 to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at Mercer United Methodist Church, 250 E. Butler St.
CONTESTS
• The deadline for the fifth annual PennDOT Innovations Challenge has been extended to Jan. 21. High school students are invited to participate in the competition, which encourages them to use problem-solving, creative and strategic-thinking abilities to solve real-world transportation issues.
Students must develop a comprehensive and cost-effective public engagement strategy beyond the current public engagement procedures – using technology and tools that PennDOT can implement to connect with people of all ages during transportation planning and development.
Regional challenge winners will be selected and invited to compete for the state championship, which will be held in the spring. The first-place team will receive $4,000.
Info and registration: Visit penndot.gov
• Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful invites Pennsylvania kids to participate in the Litter Hawk Youth Award Program, which recognizes students in kindergarten through sixth grade who complete a project about litter.
Kids can compete individually or as part of a school or club project. There are prizes, and the deadline in Jan. 31. Winners will be announced in April.
Info and registration: Visit www.keeppabeautiful.org/grants-awards/awards/litter-hawk or contact Kylie McCutcheon at kmccutcheon@keeppabeautiful.org or 877-772-3673, ext. 114.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• The Grove City Community Library announces the following:
» The library continues to offer curbside pickup for patrons. Call the library at 724-458-7320 or email curbside@grovecitypalibrary.org to arrange a pickup time for books, magazines, CDs and DVDs.
» The library reminds patrons of its winter weather policy. If the wind chill factor is below zero, the library will open at noon. If the wind chill hasn’t risen above zero by noon, the library will be closed for the day. If Grove City Area School District closed early because of severe weather, the library will close one hour after school closes.
» Register now for the Winter Reading Program for ages three through grade six. Stop by the library to pick up a bingo sheet to help track your progress and earn chances to win prizes. Reading logs must be turned in by Jan. 29.
» Family Game Night is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7. Choose from the library’s new collection of board games thanks to Northwestern Mutual and Mars Bank. Wear your pajamas and bring a snack.
» The Monday Night Book Club meets at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 10. This month’s book is “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett. The group will meet in person, and a virtual option will be available.
Contact the library if you need a copy of the book or a Zoom invitation.
» Bookworm Babies for ages 18 months to three years is held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays Jan. 12 to Feb. 16.
This program builds important pre-literacy and social skills. An adult must stay with the child. Registration is required.
» Meet Mary Poppins and Bert at 1 p.m. Jan. 15. There will be photo and autograph opportunities, singing and dancing, crafts and snacks. This is for ages 5 and up, and registration is required.
» A new “Dungeons and Dragons” campaign, “The Tournament of Champions, is starting up. Sessions are held from 6 to 9 p.m. for ages 18 and up on Jan. 31 and Feb. 7, 21 and 28.
The group meets in person at the library, and via Zoom if necessary. Info and registration: Contact Sean at the library, extension 5.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St., Grove City. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. It will be closed Jan. 17.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
