THINGS TO DO
CONCERT
• The Greenville Symphony Orchestra performs “Four Bs – Bach, Beethoven, Brahms and the Beatles” at 3 p.m. Feb. 22, at the Passavant Center at Thiel College, Greenville. Musical director and GSO conductor Michael Gelfand will lead the symphony.
Tickets can be purchased at the door or by visiting thegreenvillesymphony.org
Children and student tickets are free; adult general admission is $20. Tickets purchased through EventBrite include a processing fee.
The Greenville Symphony Society will also have a basket raffle for items beginning with the letter B, with the drawing taking place during intermission. During intermission, the Kindness Kampaign will also have refreshments available to purchase, with proceeds benefitting the Kindness Kampaign.
EDUCATION
• At Grove City College, prospective students can have it their way on Made-to-Order Mondays, a personalized admissions office initiative.
High school students can tailor their campus visits to their priorities – academic, athletic or anything else that they are interested in – and get the rundown on everything they’ll need or want to know about the college.
Made-to-Order Monday sessions are set for Monday and March 16. To learn more or register, contact 724-458-2100 or email the Office of Admissions at visit@gcc.edu
ETC.
• The Mercer County League of Women Voters presents its annual book discussion program at 1 p.m. today, , at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley in Sharon. The featured book is “The Uninhabital Earth: Life After Warming” by David Wallace-Wells.
The book provides an overview of climate change and its drastic effects and the immediate responsibility to the future of this planet. The discussion will be led by James Epstein, former Mercer County district attorney.
The library has copies of the book for patrons. People are welcome to attend even if they haven’t read the book. Refreshments will be served.
FUNDRAISERS
• Barkeyville United Methodist Church hosts a dinner from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21. Cost is by donation. Menu includes meatloaf, hash browns, green beans, applesauce, dessert and beverage.
• The Fredonia Lions Club hosts its 62nd annual Pancake/Buckwheat and Sausage Supper from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Stony Point Grange, 69 Kremis Road, Greenville. Advance tickets are $7.50. Tickets at the door are are $8. Kids under 12 are $4.
Proceeds benefit community projects and scholarships.
Info and tickets: Call Gary at 724-475-2881 or Tom at 724-589-0245.
PROGRAMS
• The Mercer County Historical Society’s Modern History/History in the Making Group meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the society, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer. David James will present a program on Sherman’s March to the Sea during the Civil War.
The event is free and open to the public.
Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit www.mchspa.org
STAGE AND THEATER
• Hopewell Theatre, 702 Mahohing Ave., Youngstown, presents “Deathtrap” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29 and March 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. March 8. This comedy thriller by Ira Levin follows Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, who is struggling to overcome a dry spell that has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.
The play features adult themes, gunshots, and some physical violence. For tickets, visit hopewelltheatre.org or call 330-746-5455.
