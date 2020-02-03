THINGS TO DO
FUNDRAISERS
• The American Legion Auxiliary hosts a soup supper on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the Harrisville American Legion. Soup will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m. until it’s sold out. Eat in for $6, which includes two bowls of soup and dessert. Take-out orders will be accepted until Wednesday, Jan. 29, for $6 a quart; call 724-636-5007.
Eat-in soups are potato and ham, vegetable, chicken noodle, hamburger chowder, chili, wedding, and cheddar broccoli. Take-out soups are wedding, chicken noodle, ham and bean, cheeseburger soup, and stuffed cabbage.
• The Fredonia Lions Club hosts its 62nd annual Pancake/Buckwheat and Sausage Supper from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Stony Point Grange, 69 Kremis Road, Greenville. Advance tickets are $7.50. Tickets at the door are $8. Kids under 12 are $4.
Proceeds benefit community projects and scholarships.
Info and tickets: Call Gary at 724-475-2881 or Tom at 724-589-0245.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
• Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team hosts two classes on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the fire hall, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock. A community CPR class will be held at 9 a.m., and first aid with “stop the bleed” will be held at 12:30 p.m.
There will be pizza. Cost is $20 per person.
Info: Register by calling 724-794-3817, extension 2.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Slippery Rock Community Library hosts these programs and events:
» The Books and Brews group meets at 6:30 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month. This month’s session will meet on Feb. 12 at Ginger Hill Tavern, 278 S. Main St., Slippery Rock, to discuss “Still Alice” by Lisa Genova.
» Therapy dogs visit the library from 11 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month for Paws to Read. The program gives children ages 5 and up a chance to read to dogs, which helps improve reading skills.
» Story time for all ages is held at 10:15 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the library, and 10 a.m. Thursdays at the Harrisville borough building.
» Geri-Fit Senior Strength Training Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Thursdays. Pre-registration is required.
Slippery Rock Community Library is located at 465 N. Main St., Slippery Rock. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-738-9179 or visit www.slipperyrocklibrary.com
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Grove City Writers’ Group for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3. Led by staff member Joseph Pisano, this is an upbeat and friendly group that emphasizes sharing, learning and critiquing. This month’s prompt is available at the front desk or online. Keep your word count to 500 or less.
» The Junior Writers’ Club for grades four through six meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5. All materials are provided; bring your notebooks.
» The Monday Night Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10; it is led by James Hughes. This month’s book is “The Color of Water” by James McBride. Call or email the library if you need a copy.
» Bookworm Babies for ages 18 months to three years is held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 12. An adult must stay with their child, and there will be some interaction between the child and adult.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will be closed on Friday, Feb. 7, and it will open at 5 p.m. for those who are registered for the Harry Potter event. It will also be closed on Feb. 17.
Info: Call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» The library is partnering with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the Stoneboro Lions Club and the United Way of Mercer County to provide free books for Lakeview-area children ages birth to 5 years old. Parents can visit imaginationlibrary.com to register, or they can contact the library for more details.
» A Monthly fundraiser. “Soup-er Sunday Sales,” will be held the first Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic building on Main Street in Sandy Lake. Quarts of homemade soup will be sold plus desserts.
Quarts of soup are $6.50, which includes bread or rolls. Pre-order soup by visiting the library, 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, during regular hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
» Preschoolers’ Story Time is 10:30 a.m. on Fridays at the library. Kids can enjoy playtime, story time with Marilyn Snyder and Gloria McQuaid, and group time.
Lakeview Area Public Library is at 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Saturday. Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook.
Info: Call the library to register for events and programs.
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» The Friends of the Library meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, to discuss the spring book sale.
» Penn State Master Gardeners present a gardening program on which plants show love at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4. Call the library to register.
» Join the Mercer County Conservation District and Munnell Run Farm for a presentation on maple syrup at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6. Call the library to register.
» Free professional math tutoring for junior and senior high school students will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Call the library one week before your session.
Students must have their own Mercer library card. If a students registers and does not show up, their account will be charged $5 to offset the cost of tutoring.
» Preschool Storytime is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. There are theme-based stories and crafts followed by an hour of free play with fun and educational toys.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
WORKSHOP
• Adults are invited to a backyard maple sugaring workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township. Learn how to choose an appropriate tree through tapping, collecting and evaporating maple sap; practice the steps in the sugaring process; and find out how to do it in your own backyard.
There is no fee; equipment will be available to buy. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 5, by calling 724-794-6011 or visiting the Jennings page at dcnr.pa.gov/StateParks
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.