THINGS TO DO
CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
• The Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce hosts its 21st annual Trade Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 7 in the Physical Learning Center at Grove City College. Admission is $1 for ages 18 and over.
Tickets will be sold for a $2,000 money tree raffle, and there will be special prize drawings in the morning and afternoon. There will be more than 100 vendors, many with door prizes. A free shuttle service will run between the parking lot and the trade show.
CONCERT
• Harrisville United Methodist Church, 301 S. Main St, Harrisville, hosts Music on Main at 6 p.m. Sunday. Enjoy a ministry of music and southern gospel concert, followed by a reception. Admission is free; a love offering will be received.
ETC.
• The Lakeview High School Alumni Hall of Fame Committee is seeking nominations for the 2019-20 class. To be considered for induction as a Distinguished Sailor Alumnus/Alumna, nominees should have accomplished notable academic honors, community service, and professional achievement.
Inductees will have graduated from Lakeview High School at least 10 years ago, been recognized for a high level of achievement in their field and made significant contributions to that field, and demonstrated leadership, character, and service in a variety of venues from their field of expertise to community, state and national initiatives.
Graduates of the schools that existed in the Lakeview School District prior to the consolidation in 1954 are also eligible. Nominations for posthumous awards will be accepted.
To be considered as an Honorary Sailor for induction into the Lakeview Alumni Hall of Fame, individuals must have served as an administrator, teacher, staff member, or are community members. This individual may be nominated if they have demonstrated contributions in meaningful ways to the Lakeview School District such as influencing and inspiring academic achievement.
Nomination packets can be picked up in the central office of the Lakeview School District, downloaded from the alumni link on the Lakeview School District website, or emailed to alumni@lakeview.k12.pa.us
Nominees who are selected as honorees will be inducted in May. Nominations will be accepted through Sunday. Completed forms may be emailed to alumni@lakeview.k12.pa.us or submitted to the Lakeview School District in care of Nancy Keeling, 2482 Mercer St., Stoneboro, PA 16153.
FUNDRAISERS
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia, holds a braised steak dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. today. Adults are $10, and children are $5.
Info: Call 724-475-2186.
• Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team serves fish and chicken dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. on Fridays during Lent, Friday through April 10, at the fire hall, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock.
Meals are $10 for adults, and $5 for kids under 8. Dinners include fried fish or fried chicken, cheesy potatoes or French fries, and coleslaw, dinner roll, dessert, coffee, iced tea and lemonade.
Information or take-out and delivery orders, call 724-794-3817, ext. 6.
• Harrisville American Legion Auxiliary hosts a soup supper on March 4, at Harrisville American Legion Post 852. Soup will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m. until it’s sold out. Eat in for $6 for two bowls and a dessert. Take-out orders are $6 a quart.
Soups will be chicken noodle, oyster stew, stuffed pepper, chili, broccoli cheddar, cheeseburger chowder, and mushroom.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» Children’s book illustrator John Manders will be visiting the library from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday. He’ll be talking about his work, autographing books, and painting a special photo for the library. You can order his books in advance through the library.
» Brandon Cowie of Outland Studios hosts a Magic Kingdom paint and snack night for ages 15 and up at 6 p.m. March 5. Cost is $25 a person, which covers the cost of materials. Bring a snack to share. Checks can be made out to “Brandon Cowie.”
The library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» The book discussion group meets at 6 p.m. Friday. This month’s books is “The Light Between Oceans” by M.L. Stedman. Copies are available at the circulation desk.
» Free technology class es are held on a variety of topics like computer basics, file management, Microsoft programs, and more. Call the library to register.
» February is National Library Lovers’ Month. Buy a book for a $10 or $15 donation to add to the library’s collection from the wish list displayed at the library. Or make a donation at the circulation desk to be used to future book purchases.
» Free professional math tutoring for junior and senior high school students will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Call the library one week before the session.
Students must have their own Mercer library card. If a student registers and does not show up, the account will be charged $5 to offset the cost of tutoring.
» Preschool Storytime is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays. There are theme-based stories and crafts followed by an hour of free play with fun and educational toys.
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» The library’s annual benefit auction will be held at 1 p.m. March 15 at the Stoneboro Fire Hall. Donated auction items can be arranged before March 7; call auction coordinator Pam Slatcoff 814-282-2346.
» The Lakeview Area Public Library is sponsoring a free monthly workshop, “Creative Cards,” from 2 to 3 p.m. every fourth Wednesday. Janet Ebbert welcomes beginner or experienced crafters to learn how to create greeting cards. Preregistration is required.
» A Monthly fundraiser. “Soup-er Sunday Sales,” will be held the first Sunday of the month from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Masonic building on Main Street in Sandy Lake. Quarts of homemade soup will be sold plus desserts.
Quarts of soup are $6.50, which includes bread or rolls. Pre-order soup by visiting the library, 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake, during regular hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
LOCAL BANDS
• Jacks-R-Wild, 7523 W. Market St., Jefferson Township, hosts Jams at Jacks at 8 p.m. Friday; ages 21 and older only. Featured bands are Wanderer, Attic Tapes, Common Light, Conductor, By The Code, and Sean and Savannah acoustic set.
PROGRAM
• A Sweet Stroll Through Maple History: Maple Sugaring at Jennings will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township. Free.
STAGE AND THEATER
• Slippery Rock University Theatre students present “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and March 3 through 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday at the University Union MPR on campus.
Tickets can be purchased by going to www.sru.edu/tickets (with an additional $1 convenience fee) or at the Robert M. Smith Student Center Information Desk.
Due to adult language and subject matter, this production is recommended for mature audiences, about ages 13 and up.
