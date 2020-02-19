THINGS TO DO
BLOOD DRIVES
• The American Red Cross continues to have a critical shortage of type O blood; donors of all blood types are needed. The prevalence of colds and flu has had a negative effect on blood donations throughout this season.
Through Feb. 29, the American Red Cross is teaming up with the American Cancer Society to encourage people to Give Blood to Give Time. Treatment for many cancers requires blood transfusions.
Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Opportunities include:
» 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at New Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 229 S. Market St., New Wilmington.
» 1:15 to 6:15 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Harmony Echoes Amish School, 33 Oak St., Sandy Lake.
CONCERT
• Grace United Methodist Church, 210 S. Broad St., Grove City, presents sacred Scottish harp music at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, with mother-daughter harpists Marlyn and Matelyn Jensen. Admission is free, though donations will be accepted for their 2020 trip to Scotland.
PROGRAMS
• The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, Isaac Eaton Camp 504, meets at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, in the social hall of the Helen Black Miller Memorial Chapel next to the Mercer County Historical Society, 119 S. Pitt St., Mercer. Info: Call 724-662-3490, email info@mchspa.org or visit www.mchspa.org
• Jennings Environmental Education Center hosts a maple sugaring day for scouts on Saturday, Feb. 29, with two sessions: 10 a.m. to noon, or 1 to 3 p.m. This is for scouts ages 7 to 11. They will learn about how a tree works, and the art of maple sugaring. The program will be held indoors and outside. Scouts will receive an embroidered patch.
Cub Scout den leaders and Girl Scout troop leaders must pre-register their scouts and pay by Saturday, Feb. 22, by visiting events.dcnr.pa.gov or calling 724-794-6011. Fee is $2 a person; leaders are free.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Dungeons and Dragons group for ages 18 and up meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24. Bring a snack to share.
» Quiz Night (formerly known as Pub Trivia) for ages 21 and up meets at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27; the group is led by April Duncan. Bring a snack to share, and BYOB.
