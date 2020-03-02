THINGS TO DO
AGRICULTURE
• The Pennsylvania Sheep and Wool Growers Association in conjunction with the American Sheep Industry Association and The Pennsylvania State University Extension Service is sponsoring regional workshops for sheep and small ruminant education.
The next local workshop is 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, and the Mercer County Extension Office, 463 N. Perry Highway, Coolspring Township. Featured speaker will be Brady Campbell, program coordinator for the Ohio State University Sheep Team, presenting “Grazing Systems – Finding the Balance Between Nutrition and Parasite Management.”
Costs is $5 for PSWGA members, $15 for non-members, and $5 for youth.
Info: Visit “PA Sheep & Wool Growers Association” on Facebook, or call Melanie Barkley at 814-623-4800 or Greg Hubbard at 814-880-3314.
CLASS
• Penn State Extension’s “Let’s Cook Vegetarian” class will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at the Penn State Extension Office, 463 N. Perry Highway, Coolspring Township. This hands-on cooking class will explore different ways to eat a balanced, more plant-based diet and will provide tips on how to make traditional entrées the vegetarian way.
It will be led by registered dietitians and extension educators, Katherine French, MS, RD, LDN, and Anna Schweichler MS, RD, LDN. The cost is $29. Register by Sunday, March 1, by visiting extension.psu.edu/lets-cook-vegetarian; save $5 with the code COOK520.
CONCERTS
• Allegheny RiversSone Center for the Arts presents the Clarion Quartet in an inspirational program “Giving Voice to Genius” at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Lincoln Hall, Foxburg. A reception will be held after the concert. Adults are $25, ARCA members are $20, and students are $5. Info and tickets: Call 724-659-3153 or visit www.alleghenyriverstone.org
• Sandy Lake Wesleyan Church, 3096 Sandy Lake Grove City Road, Sandy Lake, hosts Music by the Lake at 6 p.m. the first Saturday of the month in the Family Life Center; performances include gospel, country and contemporary music. Admission is free.
On March 7, enjoy performances by Nina Kaltenbaugh, Ron Knapp, The Sisters Quartet with Paul Stahlman and Jim Hanna, and ventriloquist Jimmy Swogger and Friends.
Info: Call Jim Hanna at 814-673-4371 or Harold Surrena at 724-636-1549.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Grove City Writers’ Group for ages 18 and up meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2. Led by staff member Joseph Pisano, this group is an upbeat and friendly bunch of people who like to share their passion for writing. This month’s prompt is available at the front desk or online. Remember to keep your word count at 500 or less.
» A computer class series for adults that focuses on Microsoft Excel 2013 meets from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays March 3 to 24. The first class is about the basics, and the topics will become more advanced with each session.
» The Kids’ Cooking Club for grades three through six meets at 6 p.m. Fridays March 6 and April 3. Learn how to make different snacks, decorate baked goods, learn basic kitchen rules, and more. Bring an apron.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. It will close at 5 p.m. March 20 for an event.
Info: Call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library hosts these programs and events:
» The library is preparing for spring cleaning and needs donations of these supplies: Angel Soft toilet paper, paper towels, toilet bowl cleaner, Clorox or Lysol wipes, Lysol multi-surface cleaner in the tangerine and mango scent, Softsoap refill bottles, and cleaning vinegar.
» The Penn State Master Gardeners host a presentation about plants for kids at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 3. Registration is required.
» The Friends of the Mercer Area Library hosts a quarterly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the library.
» The Friends of the Library hosts its third annual Mercer Area Library Art Show from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 20, and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 21. Artwork will be displayed and for sale. Display space is still available. Info: Call 724-815-9023 or email friendsofmercerarealibrary@gmail.com
Mercer Area Library is at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org
STAGE AND THEATER
• Hopewell Theatre, 702 Mahoning Ave., Youngstown, presents “Deathtrap” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 29 and March 6 and 7, and 2 p.m. March 8. This comedy thriller by Ira Levin follows Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, who is struggling to overcome a dry spell that has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.
The play features adult themes, gunshots, and some physical violence. For tickets, visit hopewelltheatre.org or call 330-746-5455.
