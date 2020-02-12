THINGS TO DO
CONCERTS
• Carlene Carter performs at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14. at the Guthrie Theatre, 232 S. Broad St., Grove City. The daughter of June Carter Cash and country star Carl Smith, and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, she is the embodiment of the Carter family in the 21st century.
She has recently spent time touring with John Mellencamp, and her latest album, “Carter Girl,” features a collection of Carter family songs as well as originals inspired by her family. Tickets are $25 for general admission, and $55 for VIP.
Info and tickets: Visit www.theguthrie.org
• The Grove City College Orchestra hosts its winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, in Ketler Auditorium of the Pew Fine Arts Center. It is free and open to the public; doors open at 7 p.m. It will feature the winners of the Department of Music’s annual concerto and aria competition. Info: Call 724-458-2084 or visit gcc.edu/musi
• The Strand Theater, 119 N. Main St., Zelienople, presents “Superstar: The Songs. The Stories. The Carpenters.” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15. Internationally acclaimed singer and Grammy-nominee Helen Welch offers a fresh perspective on the music of The Carpenters.
Info and tickets: Call 724-742-0400 or visit www.thestrandtheater.org
EDUCATION
• The Westminster College Office of Admissions will offer a special Westminster Discovery Day on Monday, Feb. 17. Registration starts at 10:15 a.m. in the Witherspoon Room of the McKelvey Campus Center. After a welcome from Westminster President Dr. Kathy Brittain Richardson and college admissions counselors, prospective students and their families will discover more about their intended majors and specific schools.
Faculty and students representing Westminster’s eight schools will be available to answer questions and discuss majors. A complimentary lunch and campus tour will also be provided.
Prospective students who attend a campus visit are eligible to receive a $1,000 grant upon their enrollment at Westminster College. For the schedule of events or to make a reservation, visit www.westminster.edu/visit
• Local high school seniors are invited to apply for scholarships through the Simon Youth Foundation, which owns Grove City Premium Outlets. Seniors who will be graduating this year and live within 50 miles of the outlet mall are eligible to apply. The deadline is Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Info: Visit syf.org/scholarships
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
• Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team hosts two classes on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the fire hall, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock. A community CPR class will be held at 9 a.m., and first aid with “stop the bleed” will be held at 12:30 p.m.
There will be pizza. Cost is $20 per person. Register by calling 724-794-3817, extension 2.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Mystery Lovers’ Book Club for ages 18 and up meets at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. This month’s book is “Snow Falling on Cedars” by David Guterson. Contact the library if you need a copy of the book.
» Cathy Coulter from the Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum hosts a genealogy workshop at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18. Coulter has written several books on the topic that will be available to buy that evening.
» The American Girl Club for girls in first through fifth grade meets at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesdays Feb. 19 and March 18. Enjoy activities, crafts, food, history and more. Bring a doll of your choice.
» The Brown Bag Book Club for grades three through six meets at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21. This month’s book is “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” by J.K. Rowling. Bring your own supper, and be prepared to discuss the book. Contact Miss Heather if you need a copy.
» A Downton Abbey tea party will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22. The evening will include a full tea and a showing of the “Downton Abbey” movie. Formal dress is required. Tickets are $15.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will be closed on Feb. 17 for Presidents Day.
Info: Call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
OUTDOORS
• The community is invited to take a hike and enjoy some cherry pie on Saturday, Feb. 22, in honor of George Washington’s birthday and his 1753 journey through the region. The event will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Jennings Environmental Education Center, 2951 Prospect Road, Brady Township.
Hikers will meet re-enactors portraying Washington and his guide Christopher Gist, as well as the American Indian the two encountered in the western Pennsylvania woods. Echoing through trees that morning will be the re-enactment of the gunshot that could have ended Washington’s life when he was just 21.
Cost is $3 a person, and reservations are needed by Thursday, Feb. 20. Visitors can choose from several guided hikes and walks that start at various times. Non-hikers are also welcome.
Info and reservations: Visit events.dcnr.pa.gov and search for “cherry pie,” then select the Jennings event.
PROGRAMS
• Clarion University’s Spoken Arts Reading Series will host author Matthew Ferrence at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the University Art Gallery, Carlson Library. The reading is free and open to the public.
Ferrence lives at and writes about the confluence of Appalachia and the Rust Belt. He is an associate professor and chair of the English department at Allegheny College, Meadville, and is a 2020 candidate for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, District 6. He has written two books, “Appalachia North: A Memoir” and “All-American Redneck,” and has penned various essays and stories which have appeared in literary journals.
• Westminster College’s Dr. Karen Resendes, associate professor of biology, and Dr. James Rhoads, professor of political science, will continue the 2020 Titan Talks series with “Breaking Bad and the Science of Cancer” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in Berlin Lounge located in Westminster’s McKelvey Campus Center.
Resendes, co-director of the Drinko Center, will discuss the science of cancer treatment. Rhoads, criminal justice/sociology and political science chair, will explore the hit American drama, “Breaking Bad,” which follows a mild-mannered high school science teacher who transforms into a merciless player in the local drug trade, driven by the desire to provide for his family after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and open to the public, but reservations are due by Thursday, Feb. 13, by visiting westminster.edu/alumni/events
Info: Contact Nicole Hunter, assistant director of alumni engagement and coordinator of Titan Talks, at 724-946-7373 or hunterna@westminster.edu
• Jennings Environmental Education Center hosts a maple sugaring day for scouts on Saturday, Feb. 29, with two sessions: 10 a.m. to noon, or 1 to 3 p.m. This is for scouts ages 7 to 11. They will learn about how a tree works, and the art of maple sugaring. The program will be held indoors and outside. Scouts will receive an embroidered patch.
Cub Scout den leaders and Girl Scout troop leaders must pre-register their scouts and pay by Saturday, Feb. 22, by visiting events.dcnr.pa.gov or calling 724-794-6011. Fee is $2 a person; leaders are free.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.