AGRICULTURE
• The Mercer County Agricultural Development Council is sponsoring a program to answer questions and provide information on PennDOT regulations for agricultural producers. The workshop will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Penn State Extension Office, 463 N. Perry Highway, Coolspring Township.
Guest speaker is Michael Genareo with G-Stone D.O.T. Consulting. He will discuss pre-trip and post-trip inspection requirements and agricultural exemptions. There is no fee, but registration is appreciated by calling 724-662-3141.
ART
• The fifth annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Barrow-Civic Theatre, 1223 Liberty St., Franklin. This free event features original artwork, some of which will be sold.
Info: Visit www.nwpagreenways.org
CONCERT
• The Friendship Presbyterian Community Center, 886 New Castle Road, Slippery Rock, hosts its Second Saturday Concerts. Snacks and dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by music at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome.
ETC.
• The Alpha Omega Center hosts a free Family Fun Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Slippery Rock Community Park. Enjoy crafts, games, and a cocoa and coffee bar. Kids can make a free valentine box, and families can learn more about the center’s services. RSVPs are encouraged by calling 724-794-3325 or emailing danielle@alphaomegacenter.org
• The Mercer County League of Women Voters presents its annual book discussion program at 1 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Community Library of the Shenango Valley in Sharon. The featured book is “The Uninhabital Earth: Life After Warming” by David Wallace-Wells.
The book provides an overview of climate change and its drastic effects and the immediate responsibility to the future of the planet. The discussion will be led by James Epstein, former Mercer County district attorney.
The library has copies of the book for patrons. People are welcome to attend even if they haven’t read the book. Refreshments will be served.
HEALTH AND WELLNESS
• Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team hosts two classes on Feb. 15, at the fire hall, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock. A community CPR class will be held at 9 a.m., and first aid with “stop the bleed” will be held at 12:30 p.m.
There will be pizza. Cost is $20 per person. Register by calling 724-794-3817, extension 2.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• Grove City Community Library offers events, programs and services. Registration is required for all programs and events. The upcoming calendar includes:
» The Make a Difference Knitting and Crochet Group meets at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. This casual group is open to all ages and abilities. Members are currently working on afghans, washcloths, socks and more for Mercer County AWARE and Three Rivers Hospice.
» Miss Heather’s Charm School for young ladies in grades six through eight meets at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
» The Kids’ Cooking Club for grades three through six meets at 6 p.m. Fridays Feb. 14, March 6 and April 3. Learn how to make different snacks, decorate baked goods, learn basic kitchen rules, and more. Bring an apron.
» Bookworm Babies for ages 18 months to three years is held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays through Feb. 12. An adult must stay with their child, and there will be some interaction between the child and adult.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. The library will be closed on Feb. 17 for Presidents’ Day.
For information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Lakeview Area Public Library hosts these events and programs:
» Stories with STEAM: Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math will be held from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. Elementary-age students are invited to engage in a story with a connected hands-on activity. This month’s featured author is Mo Willems. All activities are free and preregistration is not required.
» The monthly book club will meet from 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. This month’s book is “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison.
» Preschoolers’ Story Time is 10:30 a.m. on Fridays at the library. Kids can enjoy playtime, story time with Marilyn Snyder and Gloria McQuaid, and group time.
Lakeview Area Public Library is at 3265 S. Main St., Sandy Lake. It is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Info: Call 724-376-4217, visit lakeviewarealibrary.org or check out “Lakeview Area Public Library” on Facebook. Call the library to register for events and programs.
OUTDOORS
• WinterFest will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Moraine State Park, Portersville. There will be a chili cook-off, horse-drawn wagon rides, snowshoeing, ice and chainsaw carving, music, food, and more.
Info: Call 724-368-9185 or visit www.morainepreservationfund.org
PROGRAMS
• Join the Mercer County Conservation District as they showcase one of America’s National Parks, Yosemite. Learn about the many creatures that call this place home and the threats that wildfires, drought, and deep snow can have on them and their environment. Enjoy a film that showcases this incredible wilderness and its wildlife.
The program will run from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday in the pig barn at Munnell Run Farm, 24 Avalon Court, Coolspring Township. There is no fee, but registration is required by Tuesday by calling 724-662-2242 or visiting www.munnellrunfarm.org
• Pymatuning State Park in Jamestown hosts “Love Is in the Air: Great Backyard Bird Count” from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday. Meet at the Environmental Learning Classroom.
This citizen science project will help expand the understanding of birds.
Info: Contact Emily Borcz at 724-932-3142, extension 106, or eborcz@pa.gov
SPECIAL EVENTS
• Franklin on Ice continues today in downtown Franklin. The Franklin Fine Arts Council presents the 24th annual event, which includes the DiMartino Ice Team Professional Ice Sculptors, shopping, food, artists, live entertainment, a nature art show, children’s activities and more.
Info: Visit www.franklinpa.gov or “Franklin, PA Events/Marketing Office” on Facebook.
• East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City City, hosts free Open Door Community Dinners from 5 to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday in Fellowship Hall. Dinners will not be held when special church events are scheduled. The next dinner is set for Feb. 12.
The entrance is on Poplar Street, and the handicap entrance is off the alley on the other side of the hall. A free-will offering will be accepted.
Dinners can be picked up, and the church can deliver meals to homebound residents.
For more information about delivery or to hear the latest menu, call 724-458-8270, extension 206.
• The Grove City Police Department invites the public to “Coffee with a Cop” from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Feb. 17 at Dunkin’, 415 S. Broad St., Grove City.
