THINGS TO DO
BLOOD DRIVES
• The American Red Cross is facing a national blood shortage – the worst in more than a decade. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O negative.
Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Opportunities include:
» 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Victory Christian Center, 22 Victory Lane, New Wilmington.
» 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 at East Main Presbyterian Church, 120 E. Main St., Grove City.
FUNDRAISERS
• Fredonia Presbyterian Church, Water Street, Fredonia, hosts a ham loaf dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. Feb. 23. Meals are a donation of $11; dine in or carry out. Info: Call 724-475-2189.
• Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team hosts fish and chicken dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays during Lent, March 4 to April 15, at the fire hall, 162 Elm St., Slippery Rock.
Meals include fried fish or fried chicken with cheesy potatoes or French fries, cole slaw, dinner roll and dessert. Indoor dining is limited, and take-out will be available along with delivery in a three-mile radius.
Cost is $12 for adults and $6 for kids under eight. For delivery, call 724-794-3817.
LIBRARY EVENTS
• The Grove City Community Library announces the following:
» Board Game Club for kids of all ages will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24. The library has more than 100 board games, and snacks will be provided.
» Patrons can borrow more than books from the library. Check out other collections including cake pans, magazines and board games.
» Do you have a collection you’d like to share with other patrons? Contact Sean at the library to learn more about displaying your collection in the locked display case near the main entrance. Past collections have included teapots, coins and stuffed animals.
» The next soup fundraiser will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18, or while supplies last. Get soup, chicken salad sandwich, chips and a cookie for $8, or get just soup or a sandwich for $3 each. A variety of homemade soups will be sold.
» Meet Cinderella and Prince Charming from 1 to 2 p.m. Feb. 26. There will be pictures, autographs, activities, treats and more. Kids are welcome to dress in costume.
» “A Night at Hogwarts” will be held 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 25. Registration is required and opens up Feb. 22. Kids in grades three through six are invited, and they must arrive at 5 p.m.
» The library continues to offer curbside pickup for patrons. Call the library at 724-458-7320 or email curbside@grovecitypalibrary.org to arrange a pickup time for books, magazines, CDs and DVDs.
» The library is collecting houseplant clippings for a propagation exchange. Participants can drop off their clippings or plants during the library’s regular hours, and bring a bag or container to take new clippings or plants home.
Those who don’t have clippings to share are welcome to take home one clipping per month or one potted plant every four months.
» Virtual kids’ cooking classes for kids in first grade and up meets monthly via a private Facebook group. Learn to cook from home while watching Miss Heather demonstrate a cooking or baking challenge along with the recipe.
Each participant will have a certain amount of time to complete the recipe. Participants will have a chance to win a prize. Contact Miss Heather to sign up.
» The Lego Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
» The Pokémon Trading Card Game Club meets at 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. It is recommended for ages 7 and up.
» Preschool story time for ages 3 to 6 will be held from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Adults are welcome to join the craft portion of story time.
Grove City Community Library is at 125 W. Main St., Grove City. It is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
For more information, call 724-458-7320, visit www.grovecitypalibrary.org or check out “Grove City Community Library, PA” on Facebook, or email gccl@grovecitypalibrary.org
• Mercer Area Library, offers these programs and services:
» February is Book Lovers’ Month. Buy a book to be added to the library’s collection by choosing something from the wish list at the library, or make a donation at the circulation desk.
» Free professional math tutoring for junior and senior high school students is held at 5:30 Thursdays. This homework help group provides one-on-one assistance and peer collaboration.
Register by calling the library the Friday before the session you plan on attending. Students must have their own Mercer library card. There is no cost, but if a student registers and doesn’t show up, their library account will be charged a $5 fine to help offset the cost of the program.
» The book discussion group meets at 6 p.m. on Feb. 16. This month’s book is “The Orphan Master’s Son” by Adam Johnson.
» Stop by the library between 2 and 5 p.m. Feb. 17 for “Everyone Paints” to try your hand at a gold leaf mountain painting. Cost is $16 for materials and instruction.
» If you enjoy UNO or want to learn how to play the card game, visit the library at 4 p.m. Feb. 22 for “Throwback Game Time.”
» Learn about how arrowheads are made with Trader Joe, who hosts a flint-knapping demonstration at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 22.
» Join the Mercer Library Quilt Group from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23 for an all-day sew. Anyone interested in quilting is welcome. Bring a lunch, drink, show and tell and something to work on.
» Preschool Story Time is held at 10 a.m. Thursdays followed by Preschool Free Play. Call the library to register.
Mercer Area Library is located at 110 E. Venango St., Mercer. It is open 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday; and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 724-662-4233, email mercerarealibrary@zoominternet.net or visit mercerarealibrary.org or “Mercer Area Library” on Facebook.
OUTDOORS
• Join DCNR staff for ”Winter Tree ID” from 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at Moraine State Park, Portersville. Meet at the Five Points Group Tenting Area on the North Shore, then take a guided walk along the trails.
Dress for the weather, snow or shine, though severe weather cancels the event. Bring a snack; all ages welcome. Make a reservation by calling 724-368-8811.
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, hosts these events:
» Full Moon Nighttime Experience at 7 p.m. Feb. 19. Join park staff to experience the magic of a winter forest under a full moon. Gather around a fire before venturing into the moonlit trails with the staff. Meet at the prairie side parking lot.
» Family Science: Maple Sugaring at 9 or 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. Feb. 22, 24 and 27. This program is designed for families with kids in grades two through six, but siblings are welcome.
At-home learners and their grownups will learn about the science and math behind making maple syrup. The majority of the program is held outside, so dress accordingly.
Info and registration: Visit events.dcnr.pa.gov
STAGE AND THEATER
• Clarion University Theatre presents ”[title of show]” at 8 p.m. Feb. 23 and 26 and 2 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Marwick-Boyd Little Theatre. Created by Hunter Bell and Jeff Bowen, the show follows two nobodies named Hunter and Jeff, who team up in New York to write “a musical about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical.”
This production is not recommended for children because of adult language. Patrons must wear face masks in university buildings. Info and tickets: Visit www.clarionuniversitytickets.com or call 814-393-2787.
• Outta Theatre hosts kids’ theater classes from 4:45 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays through May 25; and Creative Theatre Lab for teens 6 to 8:30 p.m. Mondays through May 23.
The classes are held at 145 S. Broad St., Grove City. Info: Visit Outtatheatre.com or call 724-967-2723.
TAX ASSISTANCE
• U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly is hosting a telephone town hall at 6 p.m. Feb. 17 to share information about tax filing. He will be joined by IRS officials and the Office of the Taxpayer Advocate to help constituents navigate the annual tax filing process.
The town hall will last about one hour. Call 855-531-1063 to listen, or visit Kelly’s website at Kelly.House.Gov/Live to watch it streamed live.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.