THINGS TO DO
CONCERTS
• Covenant Presbyterian Church, 263 E. State St., Sharon, hosts a Christmas cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday followed by a cookie reception. There will be a choir and full orchestra with singer and musicians from around the Shenango Valley. Admission is free; a free-will offering will be accepted. The nursery will be open for children up to 2½ years old.
• The Texas Tenors will perform “Deep in the Heart of Christmas” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Orr Auditorium on the Westminster College campus.
Award-winning tenors Marcus Collins, John Hagen and JC Fisher will perform a unique blend of music and harmonies. Since appearing on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009, the group has performed more than 1,300 shows around the world, making them AGT’s most successful touring group to date. The men are three-time Emmy Award winners and Billboard #1 recording artists.
Info and tickets: Call Georgene Gib, box office manager, at 724-946-7354 or visit www.westminster.edu/celebrity
• The Friendship Presbyterian Community Center, 886 New Castle Road, Slippery Rock, hosts its Second Saturday Concerts. Snacks and dessert will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by music at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are welcome. This month, the chamber singers from Slippery Rock High School will perform.
ETC.
• Jennings Environmental Education Center, Brady Township, hosts the Butler County Christmas Bird County from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Jennings will provide an indoor observation station for the Bartramian Audubon chapter’s annual event. Everyone is welcome.
• Registration has started for the 5K Race and 1 Mile Fun Run that will be held Dec. 31, in Harmony as part the annual Silvester New Year’s Eve celebration. The race starts at 3:30 p.m. followed by the run at 4:15 p.m. Register by Sunday for a discounted fee: $20 for the race, and $7 for the run.
5K participants will receive a shirt while supplies last. There will be awards for top finishers in several categories.
Info and registration: Visit runsignup.com/Race/PA/Harmony/Silvester or www.smileymiles.com
HOLIDAY EVENTS
• Santa will be arriving at the Stoneboro Firehall on Linden Street on a fire truck at 6 p.m. Friday. There will be treats, cookies and and punch. This event is the Stoneboro Garden Club.
• Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts presents these events:
» A Madrigal Dinner will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Wolf’s Den Resort, 291 Timber Wolf Run, Knox. Cost is $40.
» Dave Wickerham will perform the “Wurlitzer Theatre Organ Christmas Spectacular” at 2 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Hall, Foxburg. Cost is $25 for adults; $20 for ARCA members; and $5 for students.
Info and tickets: Visit alleghenyriverstone.org or call 724-659-3153.
• The Mercer state police barracks is hosting its annual holiday toy drive through Monday. New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off in the lobby of the station, 826 Franklin Road, Jackson Township.
This toy drive is held in conjunction with the Children’s Aid Society of Mercer County to help local children have a present-filled holiday.
SUPPORT GROUP
• Aiding with Aging, a new support group for families caring for adults with intellectual disabilities, holds a holiday gathering at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the back room at Thelma’s Sports Nook, 285 E. High St. Extension, Sharpsville. Join the group for friendship and a meal.
The goal of this group is to create a supportive network of resources for caregivers, and to provide a sense of community.
Info: Call Jan at 724-813-2413 or Bill at 724-301-7584. Reservations are appreciated by emailing puhakio@hotmail.com
